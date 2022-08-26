Read full article on original website
WZBJ7/24 will have to be rescanned in September when the network moves to a new frequencyCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
South Piedmont Community College: A History of Local Education In Monroe, NCTyler Mc.Monroe, NC
A mom of 3 went out to do some last-minute shopping and never came home. That was over 20 years ago.Fatim HemrajStoneville, NC
Feeding Southwest Virginia celebrates local partnersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Henry County Hometown Hero George Metz returns from helping Ukrainian refugees cross the boarderCheryl E PrestonHenry County, VA
WSLS
Roanoke man arrested in connection with assault, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with an assault over the weekend in Roanoke, according to police. Na’im Chapman-Bey, 48, of Roanoke was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. Police said they responded to a hospital on Aug. 21 regarding a woman with serious...
WSLS
Bedford man sentenced to one year in prison for 2021 homicide
BEDFORD, Va. – A Bedford man was sentenced to one year in prison for killing his friend after an argument last year. Tyler Booth was sentenced on Tuesday, and will have three years of probation after his sentence is served. He was sentenced to five years with four suspended.
Man charged with murder in death of 19-year-old in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill Police said Sunday that a suspect has been charged with murder in the death of a 19-year-old man.
Man pleads guilty to second degree murder in death of Winston-Salem woman
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has pled guilty to second degree murder in the death of a Winston-Salem woman killed in May last year, according to investigators. According to Winston-Salem police, Traquan Javon Cheeseboro is guilty in the shooting death of Tina Louise Nicholson, 53 on May 13 last year.
cbs17
1 shot, killed outside tobacco shop in Durham Tuesday night, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One person has been killed outside of a tobacco and vape shop in Durham, police said Tuesday night. The Durham Police Department is currently on scene in a parking lot at the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Cole Mill Road in northwest Durham investigating a homicide.
WDBJ7.com
Police identify victim of deadly shooting in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Octavius Z. Cooke, 25 of Rocky Mount, was identified as the victim of a shooting in the 1900 block of 10th Street NW early Sunday morning, according to Roanoke Police. He was found in the parking lot of a business in the area. As this call...
WSLS
53-year-old man facing several charges after pursuit in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 53-year-old man is now in custody after leading authorities on a high-speed chase Monday night, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11 p.m., the sheriff’s office was alerted about a truck blocking the road and a possible disturbance on Planters Drive, located in the Huddleston area of Bedford County.
Burlington police search for missing 23-year-old woman
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police said 23-year-old Nicole Ann Vasquez was reported missing Tuesday. She was last seen in the area of Maple Avenue in Burlington wearing a matching silk pajama set with a short-sleeved shirt and multicolored flower designed shorts. Vasquez is described as having a short afro-style...
Possible body of missing High Point woman Heddie Dawkins found after 1-week search
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police have found a body believed to be that of Heddie Dawkins nearly a week after she disappeared from her High Point home. Tuesday evening, officers responded to the 2300 block of Hickswood Road a short distance from Dawkins’ home. Police say foul play is not suspected. Officers […]
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested after dump truck chase in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man was arrested Monday night after a police chase involving a dump truck. Steven Harold Behnke, 53, was arrested for Felony Eluding Law Enforcement, Driving Under the Influence, Assault on a Family Member and Property Damage. He is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Police looking for suspects following fatal shooting
During this call, officers were notified that another adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Additional officers responded to the hospital to speak with the man, who had what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Preliminary investigation indicates both men were involved...
WSLS
Teen arrested for trespassing at E.C. Glass High School, claiming he had gun
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A former E.C. Glass High School student was arrested Monday after trespassing on school grounds and claiming he had a gun, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. At about 11:37 a.m., authorities were alerted of the juvenile walking across the parking lot and shouting that he...
WSLS
One man dies, another injured in NW Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Two men were shot, one died. Around 2:45 a.m., police say they were called to the 1900 block of 10th Street NW for a person with a gunshot wound. Medics rushed the man to the hospital with critical injuries where he later died.
wfxrtv.com
One dead, one injured after NW Roanoke shooting, police say
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A homicide investigation is underway following a Sunday morning shooting in northwest Roanoke that left one man dead and another one hurt. At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, the Roanoke Police Department says word came in about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of 10th Street NW.
Heddie Dawkins found dead in High Point, officials say
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said Tuesday they found the body of a woman believed to be 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins. Police responded to Hickswood Court and found a body in the woods. Foul play is not suspected. "It's amazing closure because we know where she's at," grandson...
Autopsy results released for 35-year-old man who died in Durham County jail
Joseph Hunter was also found to have a blood-alcohol level of 0.24, which contributed to his death, the newly released report shows.
WDBJ7.com
Witness identified in Lynchburg child shooting case
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A potential witness to the shooting of a child has been identified, according to Lynchburg Police, who are thanking members of the public for their help with the case. The witness being sought was seen in surveillance video in a mini mart just before the shooting...
wfirnews.com
Bedford County pursuit ends without incident
(from Bedford County Sheriff’s office) On 8/29/22 at approximately 1100PM the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a truck blocking the roadway and a possible disturbance on Planters Drive in the Huddleston area of Bedford County. When Deputies arrived in the area the suspect and vehicle had left the scene. While on scene, Deputies identified that an assault and property damage had occurred. Deputies began patrolling the area and soon located the dump truck involved in the incident. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at which time the suspect refused to stop leading Deputies on a lengthy pursuit that started in the Huddleston area of Bedford County and finally ending in the Town of Bedford at which time the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Hit-and-run injures bicyclist, police search for driver
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are searching for a person who injured a bicyclist in a hit-and-run Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Winston-Salem police are looking for a driver who hit a bicyclist and drove off. This happened on Waughtown...
WDBJ7.com
Woman dies after Roanoke house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire in Roanoke. The woman’s name has not been released. The fire was August 23 in the 1500 block of Andrews Road NW. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the home, with one woman safely outside and another trapped inside. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from fire-related injuries. A dog also died.
