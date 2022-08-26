ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Roanoke man arrested in connection with assault, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with an assault over the weekend in Roanoke, according to police. Na’im Chapman-Bey, 48, of Roanoke was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. Police said they responded to a hospital on Aug. 21 regarding a woman with serious...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Bedford man sentenced to one year in prison for 2021 homicide

BEDFORD, Va. – A Bedford man was sentenced to one year in prison for killing his friend after an argument last year. Tyler Booth was sentenced on Tuesday, and will have three years of probation after his sentence is served. He was sentenced to five years with four suspended.
BEDFORD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Danville, VA
City
Halifax, VA
cbs17

1 shot, killed outside tobacco shop in Durham Tuesday night, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One person has been killed outside of a tobacco and vape shop in Durham, police said Tuesday night. The Durham Police Department is currently on scene in a parking lot at the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Cole Mill Road in northwest Durham investigating a homicide.
DURHAM, NC
WDBJ7.com

Police identify victim of deadly shooting in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Octavius Z. Cooke, 25 of Rocky Mount, was identified as the victim of a shooting in the 1900 block of 10th Street NW early Sunday morning, according to Roanoke Police. He was found in the parking lot of a business in the area. As this call...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

53-year-old man facing several charges after pursuit in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 53-year-old man is now in custody after leading authorities on a high-speed chase Monday night, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11 p.m., the sheriff’s office was alerted about a truck blocking the road and a possible disturbance on Planters Drive, located in the Huddleston area of Bedford County.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Burlington police search for missing 23-year-old woman

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police said 23-year-old Nicole Ann Vasquez was reported missing Tuesday. She was last seen in the area of Maple Avenue in Burlington wearing a matching silk pajama set with a short-sleeved shirt and multicolored flower designed shorts. Vasquez is described as having a short afro-style...
BURLINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested after dump truck chase in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man was arrested Monday night after a police chase involving a dump truck. Steven Harold Behnke, 53, was arrested for Felony Eluding Law Enforcement, Driving Under the Influence, Assault on a Family Member and Property Damage. He is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke Police looking for suspects following fatal shooting

During this call, officers were notified that another adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Additional officers responded to the hospital to speak with the man, who had what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Preliminary investigation indicates both men were involved...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSLS

One man dies, another injured in NW Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Two men were shot, one died. Around 2:45 a.m., police say they were called to the 1900 block of 10th Street NW for a person with a gunshot wound. Medics rushed the man to the hospital with critical injuries where he later died.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

One dead, one injured after NW Roanoke shooting, police say

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A homicide investigation is underway following a Sunday morning shooting in northwest Roanoke that left one man dead and another one hurt. At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, the Roanoke Police Department says word came in about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of 10th Street NW.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Witness identified in Lynchburg child shooting case

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A potential witness to the shooting of a child has been identified, according to Lynchburg Police, who are thanking members of the public for their help with the case. The witness being sought was seen in surveillance video in a mini mart just before the shooting...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Bedford County pursuit ends without incident

(from Bedford County Sheriff’s office) On 8/29/22 at approximately 1100PM the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a truck blocking the roadway and a possible disturbance on Planters Drive in the Huddleston area of Bedford County. When Deputies arrived in the area the suspect and vehicle had left the scene. While on scene, Deputies identified that an assault and property damage had occurred. Deputies began patrolling the area and soon located the dump truck involved in the incident. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at which time the suspect refused to stop leading Deputies on a lengthy pursuit that started in the Huddleston area of Bedford County and finally ending in the Town of Bedford at which time the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman dies after Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire in Roanoke. The woman’s name has not been released. The fire was August 23 in the 1500 block of Andrews Road NW. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the home, with one woman safely outside and another trapped inside. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from fire-related injuries. A dog also died.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy