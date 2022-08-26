ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Kirby Smart: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett asking more questions about offense, better prepared

WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HrZyB_0hWTKv2C00

ATHENS — Kirby Smart says this is the best quarterback room he’s ever had at Georgia, and Stetson Bennett’s improved football study habits are likely part of the reason why the head coach feels that way.

“I’m excited to see him go play,” Smart said on The Buck Belue Show on 680 The Fan on Thursday.

“He’s done a really good job this camp of being detailed in his organization and detailed in his preparation.”

The last time the 24-year-old, sixth-year senior took the field in a game he was the winning QB in the CFP Championship game over Alabama, overcoming a slow start with a strong fourth quarter that saw him go 4-of-4 on his passes.

But the last time Bennett was in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, things didn’t go so well in a 41-24 loss to the Tide in the SEC Championship Game, with turnovers and struggles in the passing game.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

UGA, Hall Co sign dual enrollment agreement

The University of Georgia signs off on a dual enrollment agreement with Hall County: rising high school seniors in Hall County will be able to take University courses in agriculture. They will get college credits through UGA’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. From the Hall Co Schools website…
HALL COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
WGAU

Missouri man drowns in Lake Lanier

We have this morning the name of the latest Lake Lanier drowning victim: the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says Enrique Barillas was 21 years old, from Kansas City. He was swimming with friends when he drowned near Old Federal Campground on Lake Lanier. Barillas died after being taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WGAU

Athens artist creates benches to honor Holmes and Hunter

Renowned artist and Athens native Harold Rittenberry Jr. was there the day Charlayne Hunter (now Hunter-Gault) and Hamilton Holmes arrived at the University of Georgia. He had just left his girlfriend’s house on the east side of Athens and was walking through downtown when he saw two vehicles pull up in front of the Arch with an unruly crowd pressing in on the cars.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
WGAU

Athens District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker announces resignation

Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker announced Monday that she planned to resign from her seat on the Athens-Clarke County commission effective Tuesday. Melissa Link says she run to fill Parker’s unexpired term. Link, who represents District 3 on the Commission, was redistricted out of an opportunity to run for another term. She was drawn into District 2 and will run in a special election in November to replace Parker, who was first elected in a special election in 2018.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Athens mask “mandate” is again in effect

It’s a mandate that can be enforced in Athens-Clarke County government facilities, and in private businesses that allow for enforcement: Athens is again requiring face coverings in public buildings, as coronavirus case counts are again climbing. From the Athens-Clarke Co government website... The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Parker out as an A-CC Commissioner, Link will run in special election

Mariah Parker says she is resigning, effective tomorrow, her District 2 seat on the Athens-Clarke County Commission, and Melissa Link says she will run to fill Parker’s unexpired term. Link, who represents District 3 on the Commission, was redistricted out of an opportunity to run for another term. She was drawn into District 2 and will run in a special election in November to replace Parker, who was first elected in a special election in 2018.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

ACCPD: another Athens baby ingests fentanyl

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating another case of a baby who ingested fentanyl. It was back in a June that a 15-month-old died and a babysitter from Elbert County was charged with murder. The most recent case involves a baby who was hospitalized after the exposure to the highly toxic drug.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Sec Championship Game#American Football#College Football#Qb#Cox Media Group
WGAU

Florida man faces theft charges in Jackson Co

A man accused of stealing a trailer and damaging another trailer is behind bars. The Jefferson Police Department has charged Corry Davis, 28, of Florida with felony theft by taking, three counts of criminal damage to property and possession of tools for the commission of a crime. Officers said Monday...
JEFFERSON, GA
WGAU

Jackson Co Sheriff hails father as a hero

Police said a father crashed his truck into a car to stop a man he believed was stalking his daughter and possibly trying to kidnap her. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Jackson County, where police said the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Volodymyr Ionashku, followed the 17-year-old as she drove home from work for 11 miles to the subdivision she lives.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Elections Board, County Attorney chart path forward in the wake of Commissioner’s exit

The resignation she announced earlier this week becomes effective today: Mariah Parker ends her second term as an Athens-Clarke County Commissioner two years early, setting up a November 8 special election to fill her unexpired term as the Commissioner who represents District 2. District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link, who was redistricted out of an opportunity to run for reelection, has said will be a candidate; however, the Athens-Clarke County Elections Board met in a special session Tuesday, saying the County Attorney is reviewing state law to determine who is eligible to run—and vote—in a special election.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
WGAU

Lumpkin Co man charged in brother’s murder

A man is facing charges in the death of his brother after investigators found human remains near the Mill Creek community in Lumpkin County. Channel 2 first brought you this story in May of last year, when 52-year-old Tony Lamar Cates of Dahlonega disappeared. On May 10, 2021, Lumpkin County...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Police probe westside shootings

Athens-Clarke County Police continue their investigation into two weekend shootings, both on Athens’ west side. Two men suffered what police say were serious injuries in one shooting on Winterberry Lane; another man was treated for what were described as non life-threatening injuries after a shooting off Mitchell Bridge Road. There was no immediate word on suspects or motive in either shooting.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Nine arrests in NE Ga meth busts

The GBI reports the arrests of two men who are accused in a meth manufacturing operation on a horse farm in Franklin County: drug agents say they seized about five kilos of crystal methamphetamine and approximately 255 gallons of liquid meth solution from a horse stable that was being used as a conversion lab in Canon.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
25K+
Followers
86K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy