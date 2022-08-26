Kirby Smart: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett asking more questions about offense, better prepared

ATHENS — Kirby Smart says this is the best quarterback room he’s ever had at Georgia, and Stetson Bennett’s improved football study habits are likely part of the reason why the head coach feels that way.

“I’m excited to see him go play,” Smart said on The Buck Belue Show on 680 The Fan on Thursday.

“He’s done a really good job this camp of being detailed in his organization and detailed in his preparation.”

The last time the 24-year-old, sixth-year senior took the field in a game he was the winning QB in the CFP Championship game over Alabama, overcoming a slow start with a strong fourth quarter that saw him go 4-of-4 on his passes.

But the last time Bennett was in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, things didn’t go so well in a 41-24 loss to the Tide in the SEC Championship Game, with turnovers and struggles in the passing game.

