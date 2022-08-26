ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polish Festival Returns to Grand Rapids this weekend

By Ruta Ulcinaite
 5 days ago
The Polish Heritage Society of Grand Rapids is hosting their annual Polish Festival at Calder Plaza this weekend.

The non-profit has been preparing for the festival since February, getting together the musicians, vendors and food. They're excited to welcome the entire community this weekend, offering free admission and fun for the whole family.

The festival is the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year and an opportunity to spread polish culture and traditions to all of West Michigan.

"This is all volunteers that put this together. Nobody gets paid. Nobody is doing anything for for a cost. It's all free for the community. Anybody can come in and really enjoy it," Polish Heritage Society of Grand Rapids President Adam Porczynski.

The festival runs from 12pm-5pm Sunday.

