Gov. Murphy addresses new teacher requirements, bear sightings in N.J.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy answered questions from listeners Tuesday on his monthly call-in radio show with tri-state area NPR affiliates. As students and teachers enter a new academic year, it’s no surprise that some callers had questions about the state’s education system. In June, amid a teacher...
Gov. Wolf pushes for $2,000 direct payments, without plan to bring GOP to the table
This story originally appeared on WESA. Barbara Williams’ daughter died 19 years ago, leaving a 2-year-old granddaughter to care for. She moved from Homewood to Sharpsburg soon after, and she “had to learn to adjust.” But then her husband passed away. And she became confined to her wheelchair and couldn’t work.
President Joe Biden to give primetime speech from Independence Hall Thursday
The White House announced Monday that President Joe Biden will address the nation from Philadelphia’s Independence Hall later this week. According to a release, Thursday’s speech will focus on “the continued battle for the soul of the nation.”. It comes roughly two months ahead of the November...
Nearly a million Pennsylvanians could have their student loans wiped away under Biden’s plan
This story originally appeared on WESA. Nearly a million Pennsylvanians who have federal student loan balances may qualify for total forgiveness under President Joe Biden’s relief plan. That’s according to data from the U.S. Department of Education, which shows around 1.8 million people in the Keystone State carry federal...
With fentanyl tied to 83% of Delaware overdoses, state now providing free test strips
Grappling with ways to reduce record overdose deaths and the frightening fact that highly lethal fentanyl contributes to the vast majority of fatalities, Delaware officials are now giving free fentanyl test strips to the public. The Division of Public Health is offering access to the potential life-saving measure via two...
Doug Mastriano’s insular campaign is full of dedicated supporters — and serious doubts
Doug Mastriano’s small meet-and-greets across Pennsylvania are the most prominent part of his campaign for governor. But as the election enters its final months, GOP insiders — and even some dedicated fans — are worried the insular campaign isn’t reaching enough voters. Mastriano’s events turn out...
New Jersey’s 10-day sales tax holiday is now in effect
If you’re catching up on “back-to-school” shopping in New Jersey this week, you’ll be able to save some money. That’s because the state’s sales tax holiday is in effect until Labor Day. As a result, school supplies like backpacks, notebooks, index cards, and pencils...
Pa. man who attacked police on Jan. 6 gets 46-month sentence
A Pennsylvania man was sentenced Friday to 46 months in federal prison for attacking a police officer with a Donald Trump flag during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The newspaper reported that Howard Richardson, 72, of King of Prussia, told the court in Washington “there’s...
Pennsylvania naloxone mailing program tops 10,000 doses
Pennsylvania health officials are celebrating the distribution of more than 10,000 doses of the overdose reversing medication naloxone. A new program that allows naloxone to be mailed to those who want it is being credited with helping reduce the number of fatal overdoses in the state. After years of increasing...
Judge upholds 2 of Delaware auditor’s 3 convictions
A judge has upheld two jury convictions against Delaware’s Democratic state auditor for official misconduct and conflict of interest but tossed a third misdemeanor conviction for improperly structuring contract payments to a consulting firm. In issuing his decision Tuesday, the judge rejected Kathy McGuiness’ request for a new trial....
Philly families honor lost loved ones on International Opioid Overdose Awareness Day
As drug overdoses deaths climb, families remember lost loved ones Wednesday on Opioid Overdose Awareness Day. The opioid epidemic, and a growing fentanyl supply, has devastated communities and brought on a record number of deaths in the United States. Families and communities in the Greater Philadelphia area will come together...
Sen. Ron Rice, longest serving Black N.J. lawmaker, amplified women’s voices, colleagues say
New Jersey Senator Ronald Rice (D-Essex) announced he would retire later this month. He is the longest serving Black Senator in state history, according to his colleagues in the Legislature. Rice was elected to the state Senate in 1986. A former Newark police officer, Rice, 76, led the way on...
Pa. gov. candidate Doug Mastriano wore Confederate uniform for faculty photo
Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, three years before retiring from the U.S. Army, posed in a Confederate uniform for a faculty photo at the Army War College. The photo, which Reuters said Friday it obtained after a request under the Freedom of Information Act, shows Mastriano in the uniform...
Materials taken from Mar-a-Lago will be assessed for possible national security risks
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence will review materials taken from former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida for potential national security risks. A spokesperson for ODNI told NPR that intelligence leaders will assess what level of harm could come from releasing documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.
At 988 call centers, crisis counselors offer empathy — and juggle limited resources
On a Friday evening at a call center in southeastern Pennsylvania, Michael Colluccio stirs his hot tea, puts on his headset, and starts up his computer. On the screen, calls are coming in to the suicide prevention lifeline from around the state. The 38-year old Colluccio says he knows what...
Tiny oysters play big role in stabilizing eroding N.J. shorelines
Denise Vaccaro bought her home on the Jersey Shore over 20 years ago, charmed by the little beach at the end of a sandy spit on Barnegat Bay where she could sit and read while listening to the waves and enjoying the cool breezes. That home was destroyed 10 years...
Someone won the $1.34 billion Mega Millions prize. But they haven’t claimed it
Almost a month has passed since the winning numbers were drawn in the $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery, but the lucky person who won has yet to come forward and claim the prize. While you might think that the winner would come forward immediately, lottery officials say it’s not unheard...
Radnor and Ambler ban single-use plastic bags
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The effort to reduce plastic waste in Pennsylvania has gained two more communities. Radnor Township’s Board of...
Woman pulls gun during argument in King of Prussia Mall food court: Police
Back-to-school shopping at King of Prussia Mall was disrupted on Thursday when a woman pulled out a handgun in the food court area. Upper Merion Township police said the incident began when the woman was involved in an argument with three other women near the Five Guys. The woman said...
5 taken to hospital after roller coaster incident at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Twp., NJ
New Jersey state officials have released more details about a roller coaster incident at Six Flags Great Adventure that injured several people. Officials with the Department of Community Affairs said Six Flags alerted them of the incident Thursday evening through their amusement ride incident hotline number. The DCA also has...
