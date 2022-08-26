ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHYY

New Jersey’s 10-day sales tax holiday is now in effect

If you’re catching up on “back-to-school” shopping in New Jersey this week, you’ll be able to save some money. That’s because the state’s sales tax holiday is in effect until Labor Day. As a result, school supplies like backpacks, notebooks, index cards, and pencils...
INCOME TAX
WHYY

Pa. man who attacked police on Jan. 6 gets 46-month sentence

A Pennsylvania man was sentenced Friday to 46 months in federal prison for attacking a police officer with a Donald Trump flag during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The newspaper reported that Howard Richardson, 72, of King of Prussia, told the court in Washington “there’s...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
WHYY

Pennsylvania naloxone mailing program tops 10,000 doses

Pennsylvania health officials are celebrating the distribution of more than 10,000 doses of the overdose reversing medication naloxone. A new program that allows naloxone to be mailed to those who want it is being credited with helping reduce the number of fatal overdoses in the state. After years of increasing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Judge upholds 2 of Delaware auditor’s 3 convictions

A judge has upheld two jury convictions against Delaware’s Democratic state auditor for official misconduct and conflict of interest but tossed a third misdemeanor conviction for improperly structuring contract payments to a consulting firm. In issuing his decision Tuesday, the judge rejected Kathy McGuiness’ request for a new trial....
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Radnor and Ambler ban single-use plastic bags

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The effort to reduce plastic waste in Pennsylvania has gained two more communities. Radnor Township’s Board of...
AMBLER, PA
WHYY

WHYY

