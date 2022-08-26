Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Former Southwest employee ties firing to safety exercise complaint
LOS ANGELES – A former Southwest Airlines Co. employee is suing the airline, alleging he was wrongfully fired earlier this year after complaining about an unsafe training session involving a life raft. Nicholas Paul Newbould’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit also alleges whistleblower retaliation and harassment based on sex...
KTVU FOX 2
California teachers made $48M on Airbnb in 2021
LOS ANGELES - California educators made millions of dollars hosting their properties on Airbnb in 2021, according to a newly-released report from the company, more than any other state in the U.S. More than 15,000 Americans who self-identified as educators listed a property on the platform in 2021, in total...
orangecountytribune.com
Two big mall real estate deals
Another chunk of the Westminster Mall property has been acquired by an Irvine-based real estate investment company. According to The Registry, which reports on major real estate transactions in Orange County, Shopoff Realty Investments, widely known as “Shopoff,” announced on Tuesday it had purchased an 11.9 acre parcel of the land on which the enclosed mall at Bolsa Avenue and Goldenwest Street in located. The price was reported at $49 million.
nypressnews.com
Officials announce 15-day watering ban for large areas of Los Angeles County
Officials are urging large areas of Los Angeles County to heed a temporary outdoor watering ban that will begin next week and affect over 4 million people as crews make repairs to a leaking major pipeline. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California outlined the 15-day ban at a Tuesday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2urbangirls.com
San Bernardino County man sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for investment scam
LOS ANGELES – A Highland man who used his work history as a San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy to gain investors’ trust and later invest millions of dollars with him, only to use their money to fund his extravagant lifestyle, was sentenced today to 168 months in federal prison.
foxla.com
Lawsuit claims LA County Sheriff Villanueva, wife run department like their ‘own personal fiefdom’
LOS ANGELES - A new lawsuit filed against Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva claims he and his wife run the department like "their own personal fiefdom and business." The lawsuit was filed by Vanessa Chow, a sergeant with the LASD who was also the sheriff’s liaison to the Board of Supervisors.
2urbangirls.com
Asm. Wendy Carrillo sides with Tim McOsker for LA city council
SAN PEDRO, CA — Broadening his roster of supporters in the race to represent Los Angeles’ 15th City Council District, today community leader Tim McOsker won a sought-after endorsement from California State Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo. The announcement comes on the heels of news that McOsker also has the...
citywatchla.com
Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind
Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
RELATED PEOPLE
signalscv.com
Board of Supervisors to levy taxes for voter-approved Measure E bonds
In 2016, SCV residents passed a bond measure to fund Santa Clarita Community College District projects. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution to levy taxes for the payment of Measure E bonds and to direct the Auditor-Controller of the county to place these taxes on the tax roll beginning in the fiscal year of 2023-24.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood, LA County continue to deny release of documents related to outside legal fees
INGLEWOOD – The city of Inglewood and County of Los Angeles share an outside legal firm n common, Miller Barondess. It appears that Skipp Miller, who co-owns the firm, is the “go to” legal mind to represent both entities on high profile matters. It also begs the question if attorney-client privilege is being circumvented and if MB is being paid for activities that falls outside of their purview.
Antelope Valley Press
Gascón hirings seek protection at DA union appeal hearings
LOS ANGELES — Members of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office who are former deputy public defenders are asking a court for greater protection from threats they say they have received as witnesses during hearings on appeals by other prosecutors who maintain they were wrongfully passed over for promotions by the hirings of the transferees.
LA County Sheriff Villanueva faces lawsuit over alleged whistleblower retaliation against sergeant
L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is facing yet another whistleblower lawsuit accusing him and the department of corruption and retaliation. A sergeant claims in the lawsuit she was targeted by the sheriff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CA Coastal Commission Calls on OC to Take Down Private Fence on Controversial Back Bay Parkland
More than a year after backing down, County of Orange officials still find themselves fending off heat over nearly selling protected public parkland to a wealthy Newport Beach political donor. And the questions keep coming from various directions. First, it was from Newport Beach residents who deemed the sale an...
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Inglewood Police union is soliciting $10K donations from residents
I am a long-time resident of Inglewood’s District 2 since 1961. I’ve lived here long enough to remember when North Park was a reservoir similar to the one they had up in Baldwin Hills that flooded the area. Inglewood got scared and removed the above ground tanks and put them under it, and then came the park,
NBC Los Angeles
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner in Attempted Robbery is Denied House Arrest Request
A suspect who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three others, and ended up getting shot by the store owner with a shotgun, was denied a home detention request by a judge Monday. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm...
Orange County Business Journal
Orange County’s Senior Homes Becoming 5-Star Resorts
Editor’s Note: David Collins and two partners in 1980 founded ARV Assisted Living, which developed and operated more than 100 senior living communities throughout the U.S. The publicly traded company was acquired by an affiliate of Lazard Freres and is known today as Atria Senior Living. He has worked in Europe developing Spain’s first residential community designed exclusively for seniors. The London Daily Telegraph called Sensara “the best retirement development in Europe.” Collins’ firm, Newport Beach-based Active Living International provides advisory services on the business of senior living for clients worldwide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
globalconstructionreview.com
Flatiron wins LA transport schemes worth $800m
Los Angeles has awarded two transportations projects worth a total of $800m to joint ventures involving Colorado-based civil engineer Flatiron. In the first, it will work with Californian contractor Myers & Sons to carry out a project for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) on the Interstate-105, one of the main traffic arteries in the south of the city.
2urbangirls.com
Supervisor wants to reopen one of its juvenile halls, probation officers say not so fast
LOS ANGELES – The union representing Los Angeles County Probation officers have responded to one of the members of the Board of Supervisors who visited one of the facilities housing juvenile offenders. Supervisor Holly Mitchell, whose parents were public servants, with one alleged to be a former probation officer,...
2urbangirls.com
County department leaked businesses personal information
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors directed its staff Tuesday to identify resources that could be offered to assist operators of hundreds of food trucks or other mobile-food facilities who had their personal information erroneously published on a county website. The county Department of Public...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor’s daughter back in court today
LOS ANGELES – The daughter of Inglewood Mayor James Butts is back in court today for charges stemming from an April 2016 attack on her landlord. It was reported in 2019 that Ashley Melissa Butts plead guilty to the charges and faced sentencing and was due to be sentenced in November of that year.
Comments / 1