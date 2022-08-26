ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Former Southwest employee ties firing to safety exercise complaint

LOS ANGELES – A former Southwest Airlines Co. employee is suing the airline, alleging he was wrongfully fired earlier this year after complaining about an unsafe training session involving a life raft. Nicholas Paul Newbould’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit also alleges whistleblower retaliation and harassment based on sex...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California teachers made $48M on Airbnb in 2021

LOS ANGELES - California educators made millions of dollars hosting their properties on Airbnb in 2021, according to a newly-released report from the company, more than any other state in the U.S. More than 15,000 Americans who self-identified as educators listed a property on the platform in 2021, in total...
CALIFORNIA STATE
orangecountytribune.com

Two big mall real estate deals

Another chunk of the Westminster Mall property has been acquired by an Irvine-based real estate investment company. According to The Registry, which reports on major real estate transactions in Orange County, Shopoff Realty Investments, widely known as “Shopoff,” announced on Tuesday it had purchased an 11.9 acre parcel of the land on which the enclosed mall at Bolsa Avenue and Goldenwest Street in located. The price was reported at $49 million.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Government
Anaheim, CA
Government
Local
California Sports
2urbangirls.com

Asm. Wendy Carrillo sides with Tim McOsker for LA city council

SAN PEDRO, CA — Broadening his roster of supporters in the race to represent Los Angeles’ 15th City Council District, today community leader Tim McOsker won a sought-after endorsement from California State Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo. The announcement comes on the heels of news that McOsker also has the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind

Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arte Moreno
Person
Rob Bonta
signalscv.com

Board of Supervisors to levy taxes for voter-approved Measure E bonds

In 2016, SCV residents passed a bond measure to fund Santa Clarita Community College District projects. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution to levy taxes for the payment of Measure E bonds and to direct the Auditor-Controller of the county to place these taxes on the tax roll beginning in the fiscal year of 2023-24.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood, LA County continue to deny release of documents related to outside legal fees

INGLEWOOD – The city of Inglewood and County of Los Angeles share an outside legal firm n common, Miller Barondess. It appears that Skipp Miller, who co-owns the firm, is the “go to” legal mind to represent both entities on high profile matters. It also begs the question if attorney-client privilege is being circumvented and if MB is being paid for activities that falls outside of their purview.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Gascón hirings seek protection at DA union appeal hearings

LOS ANGELES — Members of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office who are former deputy public defenders are asking a court for greater protection from threats they say they have received as witnesses during hearings on appeals by other prosecutors who maintain they were wrongfully passed over for promotions by the hirings of the transferees.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Angels#The Angels Stadium#Chamber
Orange County Business Journal

Orange County’s Senior Homes Becoming 5-Star Resorts

Editor’s Note: David Collins and two partners in 1980 founded ARV Assisted Living, which developed and operated more than 100 senior living communities throughout the U.S. The publicly traded company was acquired by an affiliate of Lazard Freres and is known today as Atria Senior Living. He has worked in Europe developing Spain’s first residential community designed exclusively for seniors. The London Daily Telegraph called Sensara “the best retirement development in Europe.” Collins’ firm, Newport Beach-based Active Living International provides advisory services on the business of senior living for clients worldwide.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
globalconstructionreview.com

Flatiron wins LA transport schemes worth $800m

Los Angeles has awarded two transportations projects worth a total of $800m to joint ventures involving Colorado-based civil engineer Flatiron. In the first, it will work with Californian contractor Myers & Sons to carry out a project for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) on the Interstate-105, one of the main traffic arteries in the south of the city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

County department leaked businesses personal information

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors directed its staff Tuesday to identify resources that could be offered to assist operators of hundreds of food trucks or other mobile-food facilities who had their personal information erroneously published on a county website. The county Department of Public...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood mayor’s daughter back in court today

LOS ANGELES – The daughter of Inglewood Mayor James Butts is back in court today for charges stemming from an April 2016 attack on her landlord. It was reported in 2019 that Ashley Melissa Butts plead guilty to the charges and faced sentencing and was due to be sentenced in November of that year.
INGLEWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy