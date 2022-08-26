Read full article on original website
Related
Wbaltv.com
New year, new school: Students, parents excited over new Rossville Elementary School
ROSEDALE, Md. — Some students in northeast Baltimore County kicked off their school year in a new building. Staff rolled out the red carpet on Monday to welcome students to a brand new school year in a brand new building. It was a homecoming celebration at the new Rossville...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Peace of Mind: Tips for parents to reduce children's stress during back-to-school
Most Maryland children return to school this week, so what are parents most worried about when it comes to their health. According to a new MedStar health survey it's their stress level. That's the topic for this Maryland Peace of Mind segment. Joining us is Dr. Michael Brachfeld a licensed psychologist with the MedStar Georgetown Wise Center.
Wbaltv.com
Lower humidity plus slight breeze equals comfortable day for Maryland
Meteorologist Tony Pann says today will be mostly sunny with less humidity as temps will be in the mid 80's for most of Maryland. The rest of the week looks like more of the same with mostly sunny conditions and temps in the mid to upper 80's. The clouds return on Sunday and will bring a chance of showers that evening as well as for Labor Day Monday.
Wbaltv.com
11 News Today: Schools open across Maryland; NASA scrubs launch after engine issues
Here's what you need to know from 11 News to get a head start on your day. Weather | Traffic | Local News | I-Team | National/International News | COVID-19 | Sports. | WATCH LIVE: You can watch 11 News Today live from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., or when not live, watch the latest archived newscast: Tap here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wbaltv.com
Some Maryland jurisdictions see spike in carjackings
MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Recent incidents in the Baltimore region have some asking police if carjacking cases are on the rise. Baltimore City police just released their numbers showing a sharp increase in carjackings year to year. As of Aug. 13, 2022, there have been 412 carjackings in the city,...
Wbaltv.com
11 News Today: Baltimore area schools back in session; NASA's launch of Artemis I delayed
Here's what you need to know from 11 News to get a head start on your day. Weather | Traffic | Local News | I-Team | National/International News | COVID-19 | Sports. | WATCH LIVE: You can watch 11 News Today live from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., or when not live, watch the latest archived newscast: Tap here.
Wbaltv.com
High heat in the 90's for Maryland, evening storms possible
Meteorologist Ava Marie says it will be hot and humid today with temps in the mid 90's with a chance of scattered thunderstorms for this evening. These storms could bring heavy winds with isolated damaged. It will clear up for the rest of the week as the humidity drops and...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland SPCA has special kitten named 'Medium Fry' looking for a new home
Joining us with a pet looking for a new home is Katie Flory from the Maryland SPCA. She has a 4-month-old special kitten with her named "Medium Fry", who is looking for a new family and home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Lottery stops by studio to update on newest promotions
It's time now for a check on what's new with the Maryland Lottery. Carole Gentry from the lottery is joining us in studio with more info on their upcoming promotions, including, new scratch-offs, their partnerships with the Ravens an Orioles, as well as promotions for the Maryland State Fair.
Wbaltv.com
11 News Today: Police denounce claims of extortion; DOJ latest on Mar-a-Lago documents
Here's what you need to know from 11 News to get a head start on your day. Weather | Traffic | Local News | I-Team | National/International News | COVID-19 | Sports. | WATCH LIVE: You can watch 11 News Today live from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., or when not live, watch the latest archived newscast: Tap here.
Comments / 0