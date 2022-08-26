ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

Lower humidity plus slight breeze equals comfortable day for Maryland

Meteorologist Tony Pann says today will be mostly sunny with less humidity as temps will be in the mid 80's for most of Maryland. The rest of the week looks like more of the same with mostly sunny conditions and temps in the mid to upper 80's. The clouds return on Sunday and will bring a chance of showers that evening as well as for Labor Day Monday.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Education
Wbaltv.com

Some Maryland jurisdictions see spike in carjackings

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Recent incidents in the Baltimore region have some asking police if carjacking cases are on the rise. Baltimore City police just released their numbers showing a sharp increase in carjackings year to year. As of Aug. 13, 2022, there have been 412 carjackings in the city,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

High heat in the 90's for Maryland, evening storms possible

Meteorologist Ava Marie says it will be hot and humid today with temps in the mid 90's with a chance of scattered thunderstorms for this evening. These storms could bring heavy winds with isolated damaged. It will clear up for the rest of the week as the humidity drops and...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#K12
Wbaltv.com

Maryland Lottery stops by studio to update on newest promotions

It's time now for a check on what's new with the Maryland Lottery. Carole Gentry from the lottery is joining us in studio with more info on their upcoming promotions, including, new scratch-offs, their partnerships with the Ravens an Orioles, as well as promotions for the Maryland State Fair.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy