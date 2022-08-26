Read full article on original website
Nebraska football: Scott Frost has one saving grace after Northwestern loss
Although the season feels on the brink after the Northwestern loss, Nebraska football and head coach Scott Frost still have plenty left to play for in 2022. Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost has had a number of chances to make things right with the Huskers in his five years in charge. While donning the headset in Lincoln for five years, Frost has yet to see a team record a winning record.
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of South Dakota State-Iowa game in Week 1
ESPN’s FPI rankings are out, which means the system has predicted the outcomes of all the B1G games. Iowa opens the 2022 season with South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes won the B1G West in 2021, but couldn’t handle Michigan in the B1G Championship Game. Iowa finished with a 10-4 record last season. Iowa will have to deal with some changes on offense, primarily the loss of Tyler Goodson.
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said during his South Dakota State Press Conference
It's officially time for Iowa Hawkeyes football. On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss his squad, preview South Dakota State, give updates on injuries and much more. Kickoff is slated for 11:05 a.m. CT on Saturday. The game will be nationally televised on FS1. Below is everything that Ferentz had to say.
Florida Gators coming to Amalie Arena in December
The Florida Gators’ men’s basketball team is officially coming to Tampa. UF will play Ohio at Amalie Arena on Dec. 14, the Gators announced Wednesday. The opponent had not previously been announced. It will be UF’s first regular-season game in town since a 78-61 win over Belmont in 2016. Tickets go on sale Sept. 28.
HN TV: Iowa Defensive Player Interviews 8-30-22
Riley Moss, Seth Benson, Logan Lee Meet with Media Ahead of Season-Opener
