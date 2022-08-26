ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Prominent Cincinnati restaurateurs among first to sign at Factory 52

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Factory 52, the $100 million redevelopment of Norwood's former U.S. Playing Card factory, has signed its first restaurateurs to open eateries in the Gatherall Food Hall. PLK Communities, the developer of Factory 52, announced Tuesday it had signed three restaurateurs for the Gatherall, a food...
Fox 19

Uptown residents weary of large parties, ‘rampaging’ UC students

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents of Cincinnati’s CUF neighborhood are responding after videos went viral showing a weekend party that left property damaged and streets flooded with trash. “Literally thousands of drunken students rampaging through residential areas is completely unacceptable, not to mention illegal,” said CUF Neighborhood Association Treasurer Linda...
WKRC

Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
thegnarlygnome.com

They Open, They Close, It’s Progress.

I’m not going to pretend that it doesn’t hurt when a local brewery closes their doors. In fact, sometimes it’s extremely painful for a person who falls in love with a space, it’s beer, the personality, and the people who make it all come together. You’ve likely been there as a drinker in this city. We’ve lost some breweries that had some incredibly loyal fans.
Fox 19

Labor Day Fireworks Viewing Party at The View at Shires' Garden

Leave the Labor to us this Labor Day—Dickey's wants to serve you and your crew the best Cue' catering options in Ohio! If you want to spend more time enjoying friends and family this Labor Day, leave the smoking to us. You can order pit-smoked meats by the pound in-restaurant and take it to go, or order online. With Back to School preparations and Labor Day ahead, Dickey's has the crew and 'cue to feed any sized gathering with affordable box lunches and party packs. The Family Pack is catered toward feeding your pack the best barbecue at the best value! For over 80 years Dickey's Barbecue has been serving Legit Texas Barbecue and now has over 600 locations across the world including right here in Cincinnati, Ohio! Dickey's offers several slow-smoked meats, like nitrate-free sausage and antibiotic-free chicken, and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Hickory-smoked in the pit for up to 12 hours makes all the difference when it comes to the flavors in the fan-favorite brisket, pulled pork, and ribs to name a few. Safe to say, we know good people and good barbecue, and we're ready to celebrate that.
Fox 19

Turfway Park Racing & Gaming to open this week in Florence

Research shows that developing brains need an average of 10 hours of sleep, which inspired new California state legislation banning schools from starting before 8am. Well, kids are back in school which means their schedules are quickly filling up with schoolwork, deadlines, and extracurricular activities. But, with so much on their plates, it's sometimes tough for students to get the sleep they need and according to neuroscience expert and BrainTap founder, Dr. Patrick Porter, sleep is directly linked to improved focus, information retention, and clarity.
dayton247now.com

Well-known downtown Dayton restaurant abruptly closes

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A well-known downtown Dayton restaurant has ceased operations. The closure not only costs jobs, it leaves a void in the city center. The restaurant in question is Basil’s on Market on Patterson Boulevard. The location has been removed from the restaurant’s social media pages. The other two locations – Beavercreek and Troy – remain open.
earnthenecklace.com

Andre Johnson Jr. Leaving WRGT: Where Is the Ohio Sports Reporter Going?

Andre Johnson Jr. passionately provided sports coverage to Ohio throughout the pandemic era. Now he’s moving closer to home for the next step of his career. Andre Johnson Jr. announced he is leaving WRGT. Naturally, Dayton residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next, and if his new job will also take him away from Ohio. Johnson answered most of his viewers’ questions. Here’s what the sports reporter said about his departure from the Dayton 24/7 Now news station.
Fox 19

Cincinnati's Crime Vault | Beyond the Broadcast: Pike County Massacre - Part 1

In April of 2016, generations of a single family were killed in one night. The case has been called The Pike County Massacre and it's Ohio's largest criminal homicide investigation ever. In episode one of a three-part series, FOX 19 Investigative Reporter, Jessica Schmidt, breaks down the complex case just days before the start of the criminal trial of one of the accused. Cincinnati's Crime Vault is an award-winning true crime news series on FOX 19 Now. This audio podcast will take the stories featured in the news beyond the broadcast.
lovelandmagazine.com

What’s The Cost of proposed Loveland School levy?

By now, the people of Loveland Schools should know about the proposed Loveland School levy, and how the cost of this proposed increase will affect your property taxes. Currently, 1 Mill is equal to almost exactly $1,000,000, and the school is asking us for 4.9 Mills, additional. The formula to calculate what this proposed levy will cost you is simple. Superintendent Mike Broadwater has a video on the school website with an explanation and many thanks to him for providing that.
LOVELAND, OH

