Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Speedway hosts 2022 Mike Moshier Classic
The Bakersfield Speedway hosted the 2022 Mike Moshier Classic on Saturday, featuring IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and American Stocks. Mike Moshier was well-known in Kern County racing circles as “The Race Doctor,” also known as the man behind the mic at Bakersfield Speedway. The race was created in his honor in 2015, according to previous reporting in The Californian.
Loyal parishioner volunteers to fix San Clemente statue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Catholic church in East Bakersfield that’s seen tens of thousands of dollars in property damage is getting needed repairs. The decision to fix or replace the statue was made by the Diocese of Fresno and the diocese decided to do both. “We did get the update to keep looking to […]
Bakersfield Californian
Getting more gate drops: KCRP offers local riders chance to compete
Dozens of riders ages 5 to 50-plus raced around the motocross track at Kern County Raceway Park on Saturday. Tucked away behind the more well-known racetrack where Highway 43 meets Interstate 5, the motocross track has been around for more than eight years.
msn.com
Longtime Bakersfield musician and wife found dead in desert east of California City
A longtime Bakersfield musician and his wife were recently found dead, stranded on a dirt road in a remote stretch of desert east of California City, authorities said. Kern County sheriff’s deputies, who had received a report about two bodies, found 88-year-old steel guitar player Larry Petree in the driver’s seat of his car and Betty leaning against the rear tire on Aug. 21. There were no signs of foul play.
wascotrib.com
True Light Baptist Church embarks on a new beginning
Reverend Carlos Harrison was installed as the 17th Pastor of the True Light Baptist Church. He was welcomed with open arms. For 35 years, Reverend Harrison served as an Associate Minister with the church. He has spent his entire ministry at True Light Baptist Church serving faithfully. Here he was mentored by two dynamic leaders, Pastor Charles F. Thomas for ten years and Reverend Marvin E. Cockrell for 24 years.
Family, friends gather to remember Bakersfield man killed in DUI crash
The California Highway Patrol says the 20-year-old was a passenger in a car that rolled over on the northbound I-5 near Lebec on Saturday night. He died at the scene from his injuries.
Heatwave #4 is expected this week
We welcomed a nice temperature break today with a high of 97 degrees in Bakersfield, but summer is not over just yet. We are going to see a major warm-up with widespread heat taking over Kern County this week. Heatwave #4 is expected to start tomorrow as temperatures continue to rise throughout the long holiday weekend. […]
Bakersfield Now
UPDATE: Student brings handgun to Arvin HS, arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (7:10 p.m.) A student was arrested Monday around 10:50 a.m. at Arvin High School for being in possession of a handgun, according to the Kern High School District. An unrelated incident Monday afternoon locked the school down temporarily, said the district. There was no...
Bakersfield Californian
STEVE FLORES: Some have more yesterdays than tomorrows
Many came via the GET bus. Some were dropped off by family or a friend. Chaperons and caretakers brought others. And there were a few who drove themselves. And even fewer walked. For many in attendance, barring any health issue, nothing was going to stop them from coming. That’s how important the Prado Senior Center is to them.
Child, 12, struck by vehicle in northeast Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child, 12, was struck by a vehicle in northeast Bakersfield on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, the child was struck by a white GMC Yukon near Water and North King streets. A 17 news photographer at the scene […]
Mossman’s hits magic fish and chips number (1 million sold) — but who ordered it?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Mossman’s has done it! one million orders of fish and chips sold since the local coffee shop put the item on its menu 70 years ago. Rick Mossman, owner of the local institution with the self-described “best fish and chips in town,” confirmed for 17 News just a few minutes ago […]
Atleast 1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle crash occurred on Saturday night on Interstate 5 in Lebec. The officials stated that the crash happened in the northbound lanes of [..]
Bakersfield Now
CHP: I-5 driver caught speeding to 'keep up' with Central Valley temperatures
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — CHP Buttonwillow asks drivers to not speed to "keep up with the Central Valley weather," in a social media post Tuesday. A driver was caught speeding at 105 miles per hour by a CHP officer at the northbound Interstate 5 near Old River Road, according to an official.
Bakersfield Channel
This weekend's forecast: Finally double digits in sight
At last, a day without triple digits is in the forecast. The Valley could finally get a break from this heatwave on Sunday with the forecasted high to be 95° degrees. Saturday's high is still predicted to be 100° degrees- which would make it day 14 of our heatwave.
Truxtun Lake cleared of dead fish and water
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Truxtun Lake has been disappearing more and more because of California’s mega drought. As of this Monday, it’s now completely empty including the dead wildlife left behind. Truxtun Lake has been cleared out. Not only of its water but also of its rotting, dead fish. Just a week ago the lake […]
17 News says goodbye to weekend anchor and reporter Moses Small
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday was a bittersweet day for our newsroom at 17 News as we said goodbye to reporter and weekend anchor Moses Small. Moses arrived in Bakersfield and 17 News two years ago and made a great impact on viewers and the community. He’s leaving for a new job in San Diego […]
Family of slain correctional counselor speaks out on tragic loss
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Their grief is now a constant companion. The family of slain correctional counselor and Navy Veteran Benny Alcala Jr. is still reeling from the senseless shooting death which led to a tragic loss now looming over them. It’s nearing a week since the family lost the one they called ‘the peacekeeper […]
City of Bakersfield speaks on the condition of Truxtun Lake
The City of Bakersfield said that due to the drought they had to prioritize water for the water treatment plants for drinking water, showering, cooking, cleaning, washing, and typical use.
Bicyclist killed in overnight accident in Wasco identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County coroner’s office identified a bicyclist who died after he was struck by a truck late Sunday evening in Wasco. Deputies were called to the intersection of Poplar and Filburn avenues around 8:19 p.m. where they found, Salvador Covarrubias, 67, suffering from major injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
KERO 23 ABC News Bakersfield Latest Headlines | August 29, 7pm
KERO 23 ABC News Bakersfield Latest Headlines | August 29, 7pm. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Watch the latest KERO 23 ABC News Bakersfield headlines...
