ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KDHL AM 920

Trucker Charged in 2021 Deadly Pile-Up Crash Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Tennessee truck-driver for his role in a deadly chain-reaction crash that happened near Rochester in December 2021. The criminal complaint filed Tuesday says the six-vehicle pile-up started on Hwy. 52 north between Pine Island and Oronoco when one semi-truck rear-ended...
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Man Severely Burned in House Explosion

Crystal, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in a Minneapolis suburb are working to determine what caused a house explosion yesterday afternoon. The Crystal Police Department says the explosion was reported shortly after 12 noon in a residential neighborhood located just east of the Crystal Airport. The responding police officers and firefighters found a man suffering from severe burns inside the home.
CRYSTAL, MN
KDHL AM 920

Police Shoot Dog Attacking Minnesota Family

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Hastings shot a dog that was reportedly attacking its owners Tuesday evening. A news release from the Hastings Police Department indicates officers responded to a residence around 5:30 p.m. after receiving an emergency call from a juvenile stating the family dog was attacking her mother. The release indicates officers forced their way into the home and had no choice but to shoot the dog, believing it was the only way to save the homeowner’s life.
HASTINGS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Olmsted County, MN
State
Minnesota State
Rochester, MN
Health
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Olmsted County, MN
Health
Olmsted County, MN
Government
KDHL AM 920

Rochester Man Busted For Mushroom Grow Operation Gets Probation

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One of the two people who admitted to charges connected to a hallucinogenic mushroom growing was sentenced today. 24-year-old Austin Dahl was given a stayed prison sentence of nearly 5 1/2 years and was placed on probation for five years. He earlier entered a guilty plea to a first-degree drug possession charge through a plea agreement that led to the dismissal of another first-degree drug charge and a charge of illegal possession of a firearm.
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill

Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Cdc#Mac And Cheese#Macaroni And Cheese#Diseases#General Health#Monkeypox Confirmed#Mdh
KDHL AM 920

Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Rochester Man’s 10-Year Sentence for Domestic Violence Upheld

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld a Rochester man's conviction and 10-year prison sentence for domestic violence. 32-year-old Karlwin Richards attempted to argue that his constitutional right against self-incrimination was violated during his trial and that the judge failed to maintain impartiality when she ordered an upward departure from state sentencing guidelines in the case. Richards decided to testify in his own defense in an effort to bolster his claims that he was acting in self-defense when he was involved in a domestic altercation in January 2020. The judge presiding in the trial denied a defense motion that called for limiting the prosecution's cross-examination to that single incident.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KDHL AM 920

Cash Wise Foods Bags New High Score, Assists Youth 1st

The contingent of cornhole throwers from Cash Wise Foods improved on their score from a year earlier in the Townsquare Media Charity Challenge/bean bag toss at the Steele County Free Fair. Though they still lost their game to the duo from Poly Pak Plastics of Medford, the important aspect of the event was to promote and support local charitable organizations.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

Cannon Falls Most Equitable School District in Minnesota

WalletHub scored 329 school districts in Minnesota based on two metrics, average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. The results put Cannon Falls at the head of the class in terms of equitable funding. Owatonna Public School ranked 6th, Lewiston-Altura 7th, Stewartville 11th, Chatfield 15th, Maple River 16th, Alden-Conger 19th, Tri-City United 51st.
CANNON FALLS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Southern Minnesota “Political” House up for Auction

If you look at the Zillow website enough you will find some fairly odd things on there. Sometimes there is a swimming pool in the middle of the house that seems like it should be a living room, there could be a "barbie house", or some other sort of retro home that never got out of the 60s or 70s and now seems "cool" again. Or maybe a nice little friendly ghost that shows up in some of the posted photos. Or, you could run across this one that is up for auction in Waseca.
WASECA, MN
KDHL AM 920

Webster Advances to Final Weekend Dundas Ends Season

The Webster Sox are trying to make the most of their first trip to the Minnesota Baseball Association Class C State Amateur tournament. The Sox edged the Monticello Polecats 6-5 in Dundas today. Current Winona State pitcher, junior Peter Tveite scattered 4 hits over 8 innings with 1 run allowed...
DUNDAS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Rollover Crash Injures Cannon Falls Man

Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash in Dodge County Wednesday afternoon sent a Cannon Falls man to the hospital. 47-year-old Phillip Elwood was the lone occupant of a vehicle traveling east on Hwy. 30 east of Blooming Prairie when he lost control of his vehicle as he navigated a curve around 5:45 p.m. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates the vehicle then went off the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

Car Once Owned by Hollywood Star Spotted at Steele County Fair

Thousands of fairgoers walked through the Auto Museum Building during the recent Steele County Free Fair. The theme in 2022 was convertibles. Those who read the back stories posted with each vehicle left with a great deal of knowledge. If you noticed the 1967 Cadillac DeVille in the back corner, you could have read about its famous owner.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy