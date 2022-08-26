Read full article on original website
Trucker Charged in 2021 Deadly Pile-Up Crash Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Tennessee truck-driver for his role in a deadly chain-reaction crash that happened near Rochester in December 2021. The criminal complaint filed Tuesday says the six-vehicle pile-up started on Hwy. 52 north between Pine Island and Oronoco when one semi-truck rear-ended...
Minnesota Man Severely Burned in House Explosion
Crystal, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in a Minneapolis suburb are working to determine what caused a house explosion yesterday afternoon. The Crystal Police Department says the explosion was reported shortly after 12 noon in a residential neighborhood located just east of the Crystal Airport. The responding police officers and firefighters found a man suffering from severe burns inside the home.
Police Shoot Dog Attacking Minnesota Family
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Hastings shot a dog that was reportedly attacking its owners Tuesday evening. A news release from the Hastings Police Department indicates officers responded to a residence around 5:30 p.m. after receiving an emergency call from a juvenile stating the family dog was attacking her mother. The release indicates officers forced their way into the home and had no choice but to shoot the dog, believing it was the only way to save the homeowner’s life.
Best Place to Live in Minnesota? This Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Rochester Man Busted For Mushroom Grow Operation Gets Probation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One of the two people who admitted to charges connected to a hallucinogenic mushroom growing was sentenced today. 24-year-old Austin Dahl was given a stayed prison sentence of nearly 5 1/2 years and was placed on probation for five years. He earlier entered a guilty plea to a first-degree drug possession charge through a plea agreement that led to the dismissal of another first-degree drug charge and a charge of illegal possession of a firearm.
Lawsuit Over 2020 Mayo Clinic Data Breach ‘Resolved’
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a settlement has been reached in at least one of the lawsuits that were filed against Mayo Clinic after it disclosed a significant data breach two years ago. Olmsted County Court records indicate the class action lawsuit filed by Amanda Bloxton-Kippoloa and Chelsea...
Faribault’s New High School Principal ‘Learning Every Day’
Joel Olson is the new Faribault Senior High School Principal beginning his first year in the position. Olson told KDHL AM Minnesota listeners today he is "learning every day" in his new position. After 19 years as an activities director the challenges of a pandemic while delivering education to teenagers was difficult.
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
Possibility for Severe Storms Prompt Flood Watch for Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The possibility of 3-4 inches of rain for some areas has prompted the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Rochester and surrounding communities in southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa. The Flood Watch begins at 10 p.m. Saturday and is scheduled to end at...
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
Grand Meadow Man Charged for Catalytic Converter Theft Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Grand Meadow man who is suspected of cutting out and stealing a catalytic converter from a business northeast of Rochester in late May. The criminal complaint, filed in court on Friday, accuses 41-year-old Bryce Suess of stealing...
Rochester Man’s 10-Year Sentence for Domestic Violence Upheld
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld a Rochester man's conviction and 10-year prison sentence for domestic violence. 32-year-old Karlwin Richards attempted to argue that his constitutional right against self-incrimination was violated during his trial and that the judge failed to maintain impartiality when she ordered an upward departure from state sentencing guidelines in the case. Richards decided to testify in his own defense in an effort to bolster his claims that he was acting in self-defense when he was involved in a domestic altercation in January 2020. The judge presiding in the trial denied a defense motion that called for limiting the prosecution's cross-examination to that single incident.
Cash Wise Foods Bags New High Score, Assists Youth 1st
The contingent of cornhole throwers from Cash Wise Foods improved on their score from a year earlier in the Townsquare Media Charity Challenge/bean bag toss at the Steele County Free Fair. Though they still lost their game to the duo from Poly Pak Plastics of Medford, the important aspect of the event was to promote and support local charitable organizations.
Cannon Falls Most Equitable School District in Minnesota
WalletHub scored 329 school districts in Minnesota based on two metrics, average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. The results put Cannon Falls at the head of the class in terms of equitable funding. Owatonna Public School ranked 6th, Lewiston-Altura 7th, Stewartville 11th, Chatfield 15th, Maple River 16th, Alden-Conger 19th, Tri-City United 51st.
Southern Minnesota “Political” House up for Auction
If you look at the Zillow website enough you will find some fairly odd things on there. Sometimes there is a swimming pool in the middle of the house that seems like it should be a living room, there could be a "barbie house", or some other sort of retro home that never got out of the 60s or 70s and now seems "cool" again. Or maybe a nice little friendly ghost that shows up in some of the posted photos. Or, you could run across this one that is up for auction in Waseca.
Webster Advances to Final Weekend Dundas Ends Season
The Webster Sox are trying to make the most of their first trip to the Minnesota Baseball Association Class C State Amateur tournament. The Sox edged the Monticello Polecats 6-5 in Dundas today. Current Winona State pitcher, junior Peter Tveite scattered 4 hits over 8 innings with 1 run allowed...
Rollover Crash Injures Cannon Falls Man
Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash in Dodge County Wednesday afternoon sent a Cannon Falls man to the hospital. 47-year-old Phillip Elwood was the lone occupant of a vehicle traveling east on Hwy. 30 east of Blooming Prairie when he lost control of his vehicle as he navigated a curve around 5:45 p.m. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates the vehicle then went off the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop.
Car Once Owned by Hollywood Star Spotted at Steele County Fair
Thousands of fairgoers walked through the Auto Museum Building during the recent Steele County Free Fair. The theme in 2022 was convertibles. Those who read the back stories posted with each vehicle left with a great deal of knowledge. If you noticed the 1967 Cadillac DeVille in the back corner, you could have read about its famous owner.
