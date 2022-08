BRAINTREE, MASS. — Locally based developer Onshore Properties will develop Banner Park, a 326,000-square-foot industrial project located on a 130-acre site in the southern Boston suburb of Braintree. Both of Banner Park’s two buildings will total approximately 163,000 square feet and feature clear heights of 40 feet. Combined, the facilities will offer 19 loading docks and parking for up to 560 vehicles. Colliers is marketing the development for lease.

BRAINTREE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO