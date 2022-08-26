Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Several Eastern Kentucky farmer’s markets offering free produce following the floods
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Several farmer’s markets in Eastern Kentucky are offering free produce following the floods. A grant from the Louisville-based Lee Initiative has allowed farmer’s markets in Knott, Perry, Breathitt and Letcher Counties to serve free produce. “It’s really hard to get fresh, local, good for...
wymt.com
Southeastern Ky. deputies give back to a fellow citizen
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a feel good story to pass along to you. Two Knox County Sheriff’s deputies gifted a local man a pair of new shoes. Timothy Ramey, who is known to walk the highways often, had walked so much his shoes were starting to give out. When deputies found out, they stepped in to get him a new pair of shoes.
wkyufm.org
Kentucky commission tasked with distributing $478 million in opioid settlement funds plans website, town halls
The commission overseeing opioid settlement funds in the Commonwealth plans to open an online application portal for addiction programs wanting to apply for aid. In June, Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed members to the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission to oversee how the state will distribute $478 million from a multistate settlement with companies that produced and distributed opioids.
KFVS12
Louisiana donates travel trailers from Hurricane Ida relief to eastern Ky. for flood survivors
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear and Governor John Bel Edwards announced an agreement where the state of Louisiana will donate up to 300 travel trailers originally acquired to help Hurricane Ida survivors to shelter eastern Kentucky flood survivors. Starting this week, the Commonwealth is moving the first trailers from...
somerset106.com
Temporary Diversion on KY 80 in Pulaski County to Begin Wednesday, Aug. 31
SOMERSET, Ky. (Aug. 29, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a temporary traffic diversion beginning this week on KY 80 in Pulaski County. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, eastbound KY 80 traffic will be reduced to one lane and diverted onto the old westbound KY 80 travel lanes from Mark-Shopville Road (mile point 27.3) to just west of the KY 461 intersection (mile point 27.5). The diversion is necessary to allow for crews to install a cross drain beneath the roadway. The traffic diversion will remain in place approximately five weeks.
wevv.com
941 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths reported in western Kentucky counties
The Green River District Health Department released updated COVID-19 data on its seven western Kentucky counties Tuesday. In Tuesday's weekly report from GRDHD, there were 941 new positive cases of the virus and seven new COVID-19 deaths listed. Here's where GRDHD reported the new cases and deaths:. Daviess County: 397...
$2,500 reward to catch copper wire thieves on Kentucky highways
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville highways are left in the dark after a string of copper wire thefts from lighting poles, over 500 poles are no longer functioning. Officials say they need help catching the culprits. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is offering a $2,500 reward for information that will help...
Whitley County sheriffs monitoring group of ATM thieves
The group of individuals are damaging and stealing ATMs in front of businesses after regular business hours.
harrodsburgherald.com
Mercer Elementary Goes Back To School
A Hectic First Day At Mercer County Elementary School. “They just keep on coming,” said one busy teacher as students returned for the first day of class at Mercer County Elementary School on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Despite the traffic, Mercer County Sheriff Ernie Kelty—who was on hand, directing traffic—said everything went smoothly. The Harrodsburg Herald was there to document opening day.
q95fm.net
Police Investigating A Series Of ATM Thefts In Southern Kentucky
A series of ATMs thefts happening in southern Kentucky is under investigation. Automated teller machines from different stores in several counties have been stolen. Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office say they believe all the thefts are connected to the same people. The same crew has hit at...
KFVS12
Kentucky receives federal grant to help prevent wrong-way crashes on interstates
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has received $5.14 million in federal funds to prevent wrong-way crashes. Between 2015 and 2020, there were 88 wrong-way driving crashes in Kentucky where a driver used an off-ramp in the wrong direction. These 88 crashes resulted in 16 fatalities and 27 serious injuries.
Thieves target ATMs in southern Kentucky businesses
The Whitley County Sheriff‘s Department, the Corbin Police Department, and law enforcement agencies across state lines in Tennessee are trying to catch a group of thieves that have been targeting southern Kentucky businesses.
wymt.com
String of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A string of thefts targeting ATMs in southern Kentucky is under investigation. The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple stores in several counties. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials say they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes. Knox County...
k105.com
Man who saved nine people in eastern Kentucky flooding honored by lawmakers
During a special called session of the Kentucky General Assembly, lawmakers honored an eastern Kentucky man for his heroic efforts saving nine people stranded by floodwaters during historical flooding. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,” said Rep. John Blanton, who serves Knott, Magoffin and...
foxlexington.com
Drug disposal program aims to prevent addiction in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day. It’s a time to remember those we’ve lost to drug overdoses and raise awareness. Statewide in 2021, 2200 people died from a drug overdose. More than 400 of those deaths came from Fayette County. Organizations are...
1 month later: FEMA provides assistance update for Kentucky flood survivors
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WJHL) — One month after historic flood waters devastated multiple counties in Kentucky and killed dozens, FEMA released an update on recovery efforts from a local, commonwealth and federal level. According to FEMA, more than $92 million in federal grants, loans and flood insurance payments have been approved to flow into structures across […]
clayconews.com
OP-ED: CLAY COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION IN SOUTHEASTERN KENTUCKY APPEARS TO TREAT HEADSTONES WITH MORE VALUE THAN HUMAN REMAINS
Temporary Marker of "Unknown" now located at Reid Cemetery off Jarve Hollow Road in Clay County, Kentucky. During recent investigations into what has become of the decedents formerly located at the Hoskins Cemetery I came across a very troubling piece of information. One of many in fact, but this one specifically caused me to question which country I was in. The headline picture above is very simple in nature as it clearly states at the top "Unknown" and at the bottom "Hoskins Cemetery".
WKYT 27
Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Madison County. The coroner says the body of a man was found Monday morning in a shed off Fifth Street in Richmond. The person has not yet been identified. We’re told the body had a lot of decomposition. The...
wtloam.com
Woman Looking In Cars To Steal Things Arrested In Laurel County
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Deputy James Fox and Detective Jake Miller were dispatched to a trespass complaint at a business parking lot off US 25 about 4 miles South of London. Deputies were told that the suspect left the parking lot upon being asked to leave, however, returned and began looking in vehicles. The suspect, 44-year-old Amber Longhibler of Lancaster, admitted to deputies that she was looking in vehicles to steal something. Longhibler was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing. She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife looking for new conservation officers
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is on the hunt for new conservation officers.
