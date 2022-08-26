Read full article on original website
Pa Man Strangled Woman During North Wildwood Road Rage Incident
North Wildwood Police were called to the scene of a road rage incident that turned violent on Saturday, Aug. 20. Police posted on Facebook that they were called to the intersection of 13th and New Jersey Avenue after Christopher Krier,49, of Jamison, Pa. began driving in an aggressive manner and tailgating the car in front of him.
Bicyclist Injured in Millsboro Hit-and-run
MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist seriously injured late Monday night in Millsboro. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, a bicyclist was traveling westbound on John J. Williams Highway, just west of Legion Road at around 9 p.m., when they were struck by an unknown car and seriously injured.
POLICE INVESTIGATE CRASH IN MIDDLETOWN
(Middletown, DE 19709) Today (Aug 29) at 0615 a.m., police officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to assist officers from the Middletown Police Department with a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Middletown Odessa Road (Rt. 299) east of Gloucester Blvd. Upon arrival, officers discovered...
Police: Fatal Hit-And-Run Investigation Remains ‘Active’; Parents: ‘Full Trust And Confidence In Law Enforcement’
BERLIN – Seven weeks after a local teen died in a hit-and-run collision, authorities are continuing their investigation and seeking the public’s help with any information. Charges have not yet been filed in the death of Ocean Pines resident Gavin Knupp, 14, who was a pedestrian returning to a vehicle driven by his sister on Grays Corner Road July 11 when he was struck by a black 2011 Mercedes traveling east bound. He would die soon after the 10:45 p.m. collision at Atlantic General Hospital. Though the driver of the Mercedes has reportedly been identified as a suspect of interest, there has been no official information presented confirming police know the motorist’s whereabouts. Six days after the collision, the Mercedes involved in the fatal hit-and-run was seized from a home in Ocean Reef in West Ocean City for processing.
Drug investigation leads to discovery of over 1,000 bags of heroin, $45k in cash
OCEAN VIEW, Del. – An Ocean View woman has been arrested following a drug investigation. On Friday, the Ocean View Police Department and the DEA Taskforce raised a home at 87 West Avenue following reports of suspicious activity in the area. During a search of the home, police seized 1,052 baggies of heroin, 368 suspected Fentanyl pills, and $45,237 in cash.
No Firehouse Siren this Summer in Rehoboth Beach; Are Osprey the Reason?
Noticeably missing this summer from downtown Rehoboth Beach has been the sound of the familiar firehouse siren. In the past, it would sound for a full minute during certain hours (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) to alert fire company members of potential fire or rescue incidents. Last summer, osprey built...
Queenie Victoria Lewis, devoted church member
Queenie Victoria Lewis, 88, of Milton, transitioned from labor to reward Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Milford. She was born in Portsmouth, Va., to Rosa Morris and Willie Morris. Queenie was the devoted wife of Joseph B. Lewis also of Milton. In addition to her husband, Queenie is survived by...
Rehoboth Beach lighthouse getting a paint job
The lighthouse in the circle of Rehoboth Beach’s main entrance to the city is getting a facelift. Crew members from Lamb’s Custom Painting have been on site since Aug. 25. The lighthouse is a replica of the Cape Henlopen Lighthouse that stood on the Great Dune near Lewes from 1765 through 1926. In 1924, a realtor built a replica of it as his Rehoboth Beach office. The Village Improvement Association purchased the replica in 1926 and moved it from the first block of Rehoboth Avenue to the entrance of the city near Grove Street. The VIA maintained the lighthouse until 1971, when it transferred ownership to the City of Rehoboth Beach. In 2004, the replica was relocated to the center of the new traffic circle on Rehoboth Avenue as part of a streetscape enhancement project.
Pedestrian killed crossing Route 299 in Middletown
A 42-year-old woman is dead after police said she was hit by a car on Route 299 in Middletown Monday morning. New Castle County Police said the unidentified woman was crossing Middletown-Odessa Road near Gloucester Blvd. at around 6:15 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022 when she was struck by a Kia Sorento driven by another 42-year-old woman.
Md. Man Killed in Felton Motorcycle Crash
FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a late Monday night motorcycle crash in Felton that claimed a Maryland man's life. It happened at around 11:30 p.m., when a Suzuki sport-style motorcycle was traveling westbound on Burnite Mill Road and approaching the intersection with Berrytown Road. Police said the operator of the motorcycle crossed the double-yellow line on Burnite Mill Road to pass another vehicle. After passing this vehicle, the motorcyclist moved back into the westbound lane of travel. However, police said that in doing so, the operator lost control of the motorcycle and went off the northern edge of the roadway. The motorcycle then struck several trees, which led to the operator sustaining critical injuries.
Police Arrest Two for Trespassing, Stealing Bathing Suits, Causing Disturbance at Public Pool
FELTON, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Two Felton men were arrested by Delaware Natural Resources Police-...
Woman Struck And Killed In Middletown Early Monday
New Castle County Police are investigating a fatal crash in Middletown. Officials said at 6:15 this morning, police officers were dispatched to assist officers from the Middletown Police Department with a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Middletown Odessa Road (Route 299) east of Gloucester Blvd. Upon arrival, officers discovered...
Stephen Toadvine Brittingham, helped others
Stephen Toadvine Brittingham, 73, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at VNA Hospice in Vero Beach, Fla. Stephen was born to William Harold and Lydia Bell Toadvine Brittingham June 11, 1949, in Lewes. He grew up on Lewes Beach and loved spending his summers on the Delaware Bay. He could be found always helping others whether it be on the beach or in the water. He could be seen towing a disabled boat or saving some young sailors who got stranded due to a storm coming up quickly.
Child Playing With Lighter Causes Maryland House Fire
A child playing with a lighter accidentally set a fire inside the closet of a Maryland home, according to officials. Members of the Salisbury Fire Department were called to help extinguish a fire that broke out in the closet of a Hatings Street home shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 when a child toying around with a lighter.
Autumn container garden workshop set Sept. 10
In partnership with the Delaware Botanic Gardens, the Inland Bays Garden Center in Frankford will offer a fall container garden workshop from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10. Jan Poli will lead the session. An experienced designer, Poli has been instrumental in creating and maintaining the Folly Garden...
Fire clears Thompson Island Brewing restaurant
A fire at Thompson Island Brewing Company near Rehoboth Beach emptied the restaurant Aug. 28. The fire was reported at 11:40 a.m. at the Route 1 restaurant, prompting the evacuation of customers and staff, said Capt. Kent Swarts of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. When firefighters from Rehoboth Beach...
Delaware pedestrian killed in crash involving Baltimore driver
A Baltimore driver is accused in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Delaware on Sunday evening.
People Drive From All Over Delaware To Eat At This Tiny But Legendary Crab Shack
Everyone has their own favorite crab shack in Delaware, and it’s a subject that locals are truly passionate about. There’s one waterfront crab shack in Delaware that seems to have captured the hearts of just about everyone who dines there, though – Sambo’s Tavern in Leipsic, near Dover.
Delaware Ovarian Cancer Foundation turns Rehoboth teal
Rehoboth Beach participated Aug. 25 in a national campaign to create awareness of ovarian cancer and its symptoms by tying teal-colored bows to light posts on Rehoboth Avenue and the Bandstand. Turn The Town Teal is an annual initiative that takes place in September during national Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month....
USGS 01484525 MILLSBORO POND OUTLET AT MILLSBORO, DE
LOCATION.--Lat 38°35'40.4", long 75°17'27.7", Sussex County, DE, Hydrologic Unit 02040303, on right bank on upstream side of bridge on State Highway 24, upstream from Millsboro Pond Dam, at Millsboro. DRAINAGE AREA.--61.7 mi2. REVISIONS HISTORY (WQ).--https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/dv/?site_no=01484525: 2013. PERIOD OF RECORD.--May 1986 to September 1988. March 1991 to current year. GAGE.--Water-stage recorder, concrete control, and crest-stage gage. Datum of gage is 1.19 ft above North American Vertical Datum of 1988. REMARKS.--Outflow from lake controlled by sluice gates at outlet. Natural flow of stream affected by inflow from sand mine de-watering process. U.S. Geological Survey satellite data-collection platform at station. EXTREMES FOR PERIOD OF RECORD.--Maximum discharge, 2,080 ft3/s, Sept. 30, 2016, gage height, 4.95 ft; minimum discharge, 0.0 ft3/s, no flow, Aug. 29-31, 1998, July 9, 2012. COOPERATION.--Funding for this station is provided by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control through the Delaware Geological Survey, and the U.S. Geological Survey.
