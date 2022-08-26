Vehicle damaged by can of gravy; someone spray paints vehicle: Brook Park police blotter

Read full article on original website
Man steals date's phone, shows gun outside hotel: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 12:35 p.m. Aug. 24, a Cleveland man, 46, met a woman he had come to know through a dating app at the Aloft Hotel, 1010 Eaton Blvd. The man argued with the woman, 38, of Indianapolis, then punched her and took her cell phone. The woman attempted to retrieve her phone as the two exited the building.
Theft, Brookpark Road: On Aug.13, police were dispatched to a Brookpark Road business regarding a theft call. An arriving officer talked to the landscaper, who said he was mowing the grass when a man driving a ‘90s red Buick pulled into the lot and stole a backpack leaf blower and string trimmer sitting on the ground.
Attempted theft of motor vehicle, Laurent Drive: On Aug. 11, a Laurent Drive resident called police after discovering someone attempted to steal their Hyundai Santa Fe from a parking lot. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said that morning they found their Hyundai Santa Fe damaged from the...
Fleeing, E. Pleasant Valley Road: On July 31, police observed a black motorcycle without a license plate traveling westbound on E. Pleasant Valley Road. The officer attempted to pull over the driver, who at first slowed before speeding away and turning southbound on Broadview Road. The motorcycle, which was traveling...
At 5 a.m. Aug. 26, an employee of Swagelok, 6050 Cochran Road, reported that as he sat in his car in the company’s parking lot, a Dodge Challenger driven by a man pulled up and the man began to yell at him. The man in the Dodge was yelling...
At 10:15 p.m. Aug. 23, several callers reported hearing gunshots in the area of Richmond Road and Haverford and Oakmont drives. One caller pinpointed a Haverford Drive home as the location from where the shots may have emanated, and reported seeing a dark-colored sedan going down the street at high speed with a person hanging out of the car’s window.
Police reviewed video evidence of littering at Sleepy Hollow Market Aug. 19-20. The owner of the business said an unknown man in a gray van had been placing his personal trash into the business’ dumpster. The incident was still under investigation at the time of the report. Unruly juvenile:...
Drug abuse, Independence Boulevard: On Aug. 9, an officer driving behind a speeding Nissan Sentra, which ran a red light on Independence Boulevard, smelled something funny. It turned out to be marijuana. Also, the Nissan had expired plates, while the driver, who had a suspended license, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
A woman said Aug. 23 that she checked on a man lying down in the outfield of a ball field at St. Francis School. In return, he gave her the middle finger and yelled obscenities at her. Officers located and identified the 53-year-old Mayfield Heights man. He was advised against...
Drunken driving, Royalton Road: On Aug. 3, police observed a weaving and speeding vehicle traveling 58 mph on 35-mph Royalton Road. When told about the traffic issues, the woman -- who had yellow stains on her clothing -- had no idea she was traveling that fast. She looked confused and...
Suspect in shooting at Bedford car dealership released on bond
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer was back in Bedford Municipal Court on Tuesday. Bedford police said Andrew Mach shot the customer at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon at Hyundai of Bedford on Rockside Road. First responders found the customer on the...
Cleveland resident fed up with trash being dumped along Train Avenue
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nina Lester is tired of driving up and down Train Avenue in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood and seeing trash. “We are a beautiful city that has a lot of history and we should be able to reflect that, and I don’t think Train Avenue is a good reflection of Cleveland,” said Lester.
On July 18, police were dispatched to a Southpointe Parkway address after a House of LaRose employee observed two men stealing a catalytic converter from a rented truck in the parking lot. The caller said the suspects left in a black Acura SUV. An arriving officer talked to the caller,...
On Aug. 5, police observed a speeding motorcycle on Bennett Road. Another officer located the silver cruiser-style motorcycle with saddle bags driven by a heavy-set man traveling 80 mph in a 35 mph zone on Akins Road. After striking the police cruiser, the motorcyclist continued on before running a stop...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Brook Park man was fatally shot in Cleveland’s South Broadway neighborhood on Saturday, according to police. Theo Echols, 32, was found about 4:30 a.m. in a driveway near a home located in the 3700 block of East 50th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Echols suffered from multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed two women are wanted for aggravated robbery after one held a gun and threatened to “shoot up” Family Dollar. Police said the women are accused of stealing numerous items from the Family Dollar at 4444 Rocky River Dr. at 8:58 p.m. on Aug. 24.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police confirmed that 30-year-old Ryan Alan Krebs of Russell Avenue was reported missing on Aug. 25, and the department needs the community’s help finding him. Krebs was described by police as 6′ tall, 165 - 170 lbs, with green eyes, and shoulder-length dirty blond...
