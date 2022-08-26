Vehicle damaged by can of gravy; someone spray paints vehicle: Brook Park police blotter

At 12:35 p.m. Aug. 24, a Cleveland man, 46, met a woman he had come to know through a dating app at the Aloft Hotel, 1010 Eaton Blvd. The man argued with the woman, 38, of Indianapolis, then punched her and took her cell phone. The woman attempted to retrieve her phone as the two exited the building.

