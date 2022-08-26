Read full article on original website
Quiet Strength invested in helping QC’s health
Coy Jackson and Darrick Cooper joined Local 4 News This Morning on Tuesday to discuss Quiet Strength Health and Performance in Rock Island. You can learn more about the company in the video above or by visiting their website or Facebook page.
2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts ‘Shivery & Snowy’ Illinois Winter Forecast
Buckle up, we've got a tragically cold winter on the way. Usually I'm all about bringing good news, but this time, I can't promise that. As we get ready for fall, we're also not too far away from the cold, wet, blustery winter that apparently we're getting this year. Which...
Two more Happy Joe’s locations join list of recently closed restaurants
Two more happy Happy Joe’s Quad Cites locations are among those that have closed recently. According to the post on the Happy Joe’s, Maquoketa, Facebook page:. “Sad news, everybody. The Maquoketa Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, Aug. 29.”. “Unfortunately, finding enough...
PHOTOS: Inside Davenport’s Oldest Apartment Building – Pre-Facelift
As National Historic Preservation Month comes to a close, we went and took a tour of a truly rare building - a two-and-a-half-story apartment building on Gaines Street, built in 1852. This limestone building was built in 1852 - just thirteen years after Davenport was officially founded, and about nine...
Huge new Palace mural is a royal pleasure for QC artist, business
Many local bars and restaurants have outdoor patios. None have what the Old Palace Tavern in downtown East Moline does — a jaw-droppingly huge, colorful mural. The 115-foot long and 11.5-foot-tall masterpiece was finished earlier this month by the busy QC muralist Atlanta Dawn, called “Midwest Mississippi Waltz.” See a video of the complete mural HERE.
Rock Island Southwest branch holds book sale
Avid readers can pick up some bargains after Labor Day at the monthly book sale at the Rock Island Public Library’s Southwest Branch. The sale will be Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Community Room of the Southwest Branch, 9010 Ridgewood Road. Book shoppers...
Illinois Residents Who Drank These May Get A Lawsuit Payout
I hadn't really thought about it until learning about the class-action lawsuit, but when you think about how popular hard seltzer and canned cocktails have become, you've got to give credit to Anheuser-Busch for being ahead of the curve. They introduced Bud Light Lime-A-Rita back in 2012, and followed it...
Watch Rednecks Rid Illinois Rivers of Invasive Evil Flying Carp
You need a job done? Let me and my redneck friends do it. Don't believe me? Watch what my people did recently when they were made aware there were invasive and evil carp in an Illinois river. They got it done big time and they did it for a good cause, too.
Security cameras among the upgrades planned for downtown Rock Island
More ideas are being generated for downtown Rock Island. One is aimed at increasing the area’s safety. The State of Illinois awarded the City of Rock Island $3 million. It’s a grant for downtown revitalization. The city plans to use this money towards a $7 million project meant...
This 2-Acre Pumpkin Pop Up Is Coming to Illinois, And It’s Fall AF
We all love fall. The temperatures change to something more comfortable, the leaves change, pumpkin and apple cider everything, and people are just cheerier. Illinois is about to host the most fall pop up, possibly of all time, and it opens in just a few weeks. What Is It?. Jack's...
Pet of the Week | Charlie
It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Charlie is an adventurous 12-year-old dog and is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County.
Blood centers open on Monday to address need for donations
Facing just a one- to three-day supply of most blood components, ImpactLife has announced special hours at many of its donor center locations on Labor Day. Nineteen of the blood center’s 22 donor center locations will be open for donors who wish to support the region’s blood supply on Monday, Sept. 5.
Last chance to visit Illinois' largest waterpark! Raging Waves closes for the season on September 5th
Summer fun comes to an end as Illinois' largest waterpark closes out its season this Labor Day weekend. Drone shot of the Three SistersImage courtesy of Raging Waves. (CHICAGO) It's a short drive from the city to the suburb of Yorkville, where 32 water slides, kiddie areas, a wave pool, and a lazy river sit on 58 acres amid the corn fields.
Illinois Car Detailer Uses Gross Bloody Photos To Show “No Questions” Policy
A Chicago area detailer has gone viral after sharing details of their new detailing service - "We don’t ask questions, we get the job DONE" along with photos of what looks like a crime scene. Using the blood drop emojis in their post, the shop showed off their new...
If Someone Steals Your Illinois Plate, Can You Get In Trouble?
You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
WAND TV
Additional $100 Million in grants made available to advance anti-violence funding in Illinois
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) — Organizations will soon be able to apply for an additional $100 million in grants to fund gun violence prevention programs in municipalities across Illinois. The funding, which is a part of the Reimagine Public Safety Act, is in support of nonprofit community-based organizations and local...
Pritzker reveals plans to up gas supply after BP refinery fire
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced that his administration has proactively addressed a shutdown at a BP facility in Whiting, Indiana caused by an electrical fire earlier this month. Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin requested and were granted an emergency waiver of federal fuel regulations from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). “After learning of […]
1470 WMBD
Expert: Work now to avoid a winter repeat of skyrocketing electricity and heating costs
PEORIA, Ill. — Most of us have experienced higher utility bills this summer, and, it looks like the situation won’t improve much this winter. Brad Johnson, with AAA Northgate- One Hour Heating and Air, says to bring heating bills down, make sure your windows and doors have a good seal on them, and set the temperature back when you can.
KFVS12
Paul Simon Public Policy Institute study shows breakdown of taxes by region in Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true? The author of a recent study at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Institute said you may be surprised how much is returned.
A downtown Moline landmark celebrates 100 years
A landmark in downtown Moline is now a hundred years old. The LeClaire Apartments opened in 1922, at 421 19th St. At the time, it was known as the LeClaire Hotel and the owners converted it into an apartment building in 1993. This year, LeClaire Apartments is celebrating the building by paying tribute to its past.
