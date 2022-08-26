ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Quiet Strength invested in helping QC’s health

Coy Jackson and Darrick Cooper joined Local 4 News This Morning on Tuesday to discuss Quiet Strength Health and Performance in Rock Island. You can learn more about the company in the video above or by visiting their website or Facebook page.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Huge new Palace mural is a royal pleasure for QC artist, business

Many local bars and restaurants have outdoor patios. None have what the Old Palace Tavern in downtown East Moline does — a jaw-droppingly huge, colorful mural. The 115-foot long and 11.5-foot-tall masterpiece was finished earlier this month by the busy QC muralist Atlanta Dawn, called “Midwest Mississippi Waltz.” See a video of the complete mural HERE.
EAST MOLINE, IL
Rock Island Southwest branch holds book sale

Avid readers can pick up some bargains after Labor Day at the monthly book sale at the Rock Island Public Library’s Southwest Branch. The sale will be Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Community Room of the Southwest Branch, 9010 Ridgewood Road. Book shoppers...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Pet of the Week | Charlie

It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Charlie is an adventurous 12-year-old dog and is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Blood centers open on Monday to address need for donations

Facing just a one- to three-day supply of most blood components, ImpactLife has announced special hours at many of its donor center locations on Labor Day. Nineteen of the blood center’s 22 donor center locations will be open for donors who wish to support the region’s blood supply on Monday, Sept. 5.
DAVENPORT, IA
Pritzker reveals plans to up gas supply after BP refinery fire

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced that his administration has proactively addressed a shutdown at a BP facility in Whiting, Indiana caused by an electrical fire earlier this month. Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin requested and were granted an emergency waiver of federal fuel regulations from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). “After learning of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
A downtown Moline landmark celebrates 100 years

A landmark in downtown Moline is now a hundred years old. The LeClaire Apartments opened in 1922, at 421 19th St. At the time, it was known as the LeClaire Hotel and the owners converted it into an apartment building in 1993. This year, LeClaire Apartments is celebrating the building by paying tribute to its past.
MOLINE, IL

