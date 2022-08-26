Read full article on original website
Deadline for entries for Guilford Fair looms, one of state’s oldest agricultural fairs
GUILFORD - Charles Peluse has been baking bread for many, many years and has entered his white and honey whole wheat loaves in the Guilford Fair since 1975. “I bake all year round and I keep trying to make it better and better,” the Guilford resident said. “I use the same recipe all the time.”
Property transfers in Trumbull
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from Aug. 20 through Aug. 26. 27 Stoneleigh Road. Rose K. McAndrews to Magnus Nilerud. $540,000. 103 Parkway Drive. Timothy Price to Parkway Drive LLC. $225,000.
Newtown reluctantly allows a state historic district at Fairfield Hills to spur economic development
NEWTOWN — Leaders for months bemoaned the undesirability of allowing Connecticut to draw the boundaries of a historic district around the hulking remnants of the former state psychiatric hospital Fairfield Hills that animate Newtown’s 185-acre municipal campus. Would Newtown’s hands be tied should one of the buildings crumble?...
One of New England’s largest book fairs opens this weekend to support Redding’s Mark Twain Library
REDDING — A longstanding Labor Day tradition for the local community, The Mark Twain Library Book fair returns to the Redding Community Center this holiday weekend. Samuel Clemens, who used a number of pen names before settling on Mark Twain, founded the Mark Twain Library in Redding in 1908.
Greater Bridgeport students return to school amid influx of new teachers
When students across the Greater Bridgeport region return to schools, many will encounter recently hired teachers new to the classroom. School districts throughout the area have employed nearly 500 new teachers for the 2022-23 academic year, a 30 percent increase over the 370 hired last year, according to a survey of local school systems by Hearst Connecticut Media.
Opinion: Over 50 years in classrooms, rituals pivot
I got a message from a former student last week about school starting. She graduated in May, and this is the first late summer where she hasn’t had to think about school starting in the fall, and she wasn’t quite sure what to do with herself. She joked about an incoming identity crisis.
Parkville lights up with new 50k square foot mural project
HARTFORD — Parkville residents will notice a few changes to walls in their neighborhood over the next few months. Specifically - the art. A new project, called Parkville Paints, aims to fill dozens of spaces around the Hartford neighborhood with murals. Local artist Michael Rice had been working on...
Conservation Commission aims for ‘A Thousand Trees for Trumbull’
TRUMBULL — In Mary Ellen Lemay’s experience, everyone loves trees — until they don’t. Lemay, chair of the Trumbull Conservation Commission, said the commission has been working on a tree ordinance for more than 10 years, and it’s been a struggle to get anything on the books.
Police: Investigation closes Elm Street in Ansonia
ANSONIA — Authorities have closed down Elm Street from Platt Street to Main Street for an unspecified police investigation, Ansonia police announced on Facebook. As of 9:10 a.m. this morning the road was still blocked. An armored police vehicle and several state and local police cruisers were within the area that has been cordoned off.
Trial for ex-Stamford Democratic Party chair to resume. But will Mallozzi take the stand?
STAMFORD — A trial for John Mallozzi, the former Democratic City Committee head accused of absentee ballot fraud, is scheduled to resume Monday morning. Mallozzi, who led the city’s Democratic Party from 2012 to 2016, has been charged with 14 counts of second-degree forgery and 14 counts of committing false statements in absentee balloting — all of which are tied to the 2015 election for spots on the Board of Finance, Board of Education and Board of Representatives. He pleaded not guilty to the charges after being arrested in 2019.
Man arrested after standoff with police in Waterbury
WATERBURY — A man was arrested Sunday after a standoff with police, according to the department. Officers closed Elizabeth Street at its intersection with North Main Street at 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. “There is currently no threat or danger to the community,” said...
