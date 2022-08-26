ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Be on the lookout for oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers in Everett area

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago

EVERETT, Wash. — People who live in the Everett area are being asked to report sightings of an unusually large grasshopper with distinct striped eyes.

Earlier this year, an Everett resident reported seeing an Egyptian grasshopper (Anacridium aegyptium). Entomologists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently confirmed that sighting was the first detection of the grasshopper in the state.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture will survey the area but is asking the public to also be on the lookout for the large grasshopper with unusual eyes.

Typically, the grasshoppers eat plant leaves. Egyptian grasshoppers are generally considered to be a minor pest of concern in their native habitat but occasionally could be a pest to crops, orchards and vineyards, according to WSDA. The USDA is gathering information to help determine possible risks from the insect.

“An overwintering grasshopper could easily hitchhike, so this is another case where we are asking the public to help us figure out if this is just a single specimen,” WSDA managing entomologist Sven Spichiger said.

There has only been one confirmed sighting of a living, but sluggish grasshopper, and so far, there is no evidence of an established population.

“We still have a lot more to learn about. These are brand new insects popping up in our state. We try to get the word out there as quickly as possible because the sooner that you detect and find a population if there is one in the state, the better chance you have at eradicating it,” said Karla Salp with WSDA.

Adults are usually olive, gray or brown in color and are most likely seen near the end of summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FrnGx_0hWTIkV100

Young grasshoppers can be green and may blend in with plants. Males can grow to more than 2 inches long and females can reach nearly 3 inches long, according to WSDA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h9DjV_0hWTIkV100

The black stripes on the Egyptian grasshopper’s eyes make them distinct from other grasshoppers.

People living near Everett who think they have seen the insect are asked to send a photo to pestprogram@agr.wa.gov and include the location where it was spotted.

Anyone who believes they have seen an Egyptian grasshopper outside of Washington state is asked to take a picture of it, make a note of the location, and report it to their state plant regulatory official or state plant health director.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Have you seen this gigantic grasshopper? Sighting confirmed in Everett

The state Department of Agriculture is asking Everett residents to look out for an oversized grasshopper not native to the U.S. Federal entomologists have recently confirmed the first sighting of an Egyptian grasshopper in Washington. The giant insect, which has distinctive vertically striped eyes, was spotted by an Everett resident in April, said WSDA spokesperson Karla Salp.
EVERETT, WA
ncwlife.com

Washington's latest invasive species worry: Egyptian grasshoppers

(The Center Square) — Residents in the Everett, Washington, area have been advised to look out for unusually large grasshoppers, which have been spotted in the area. The Egyptian grasshopper, native to Europe, Africa and the Middle East, was found by an Everett resident earlier this year, the first-ever sighting in the state. The insect is added to a growing list of nonnative species seen in or near the Evergreen State this year.
EVERETT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Everett, WA
Lifestyle
State
Washington State
My Clallam County

Baa-baa black sheep, have you any owners?

PORT ANGELES – Lisa Hopper, Sequim’s animal control officer, has more than her share of crazy stories. She’s wrangled mules stampeding through the city streets, massive brahma bulls, and pigs running wild, but Sunday’s livestock breakout was a new one. Hopper says she was at home...
PORT ANGELES, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grasshoppers#Insect#Egyptian#Wsda
myedmondsnews.com

Planting Edmonds: Meet Aplo, a mountain beaver

Planting Edmonds’ is a monthly column written by members of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. Greetings! This is Rachel the Roving Reporter. Today for all you gardeners and curious mammal spotters I will be interviewing a rarely seen local inhabitant: the mountain beaver. Our guest today goes by the name Aplo, short for Aplodontia rufa.
EDMONDS, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
KIRO 7 Seattle

Harborview no longer turning away some patients

SEATTLE — Harborview Medical Center in Seattle is again admitting and treating all types of patients after a lack of bed space caused the hospital to temporarily divert some people to other health care facilities. The Seattle Times reports the hospital diverted care for about seven days earlier this...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Sweep of encampment near I-5 gets mixed reaction from community

This weekend the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT ) cleaned out a large encampment at 10th and Dearborn near I-5 and I-90 in Seattle. WSDOT posted a notice that the authorized crews would be working in the area beginning this past Friday, Aug. 26, and most of the residents were gone when the removal began.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Buildings evacuated during Renton natural gas leak

RENTON, Wash. — A natural gas leak caused authorities to evacuate three buildings in Renton, according to Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority. An excavator hit a gas main in the 18500 block of 80th Court South at 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters from Puget Sound fire, Tukwila fire and...
RENTON, WA
moderncampground.com

Camping World to Acquire Clear Creek RV Center Dealerships in Washington

Camping World Holdings, Inc. is continuously increasing its reach by announcing today that an agreement has been signed to purchase the Clear Creek RV Center dealerships in Silverdale and Puyallup (Washington). According to a press release, the acquisition is expected to be completed in September. “We continue to pursue dealership...
SILVERDALE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
105K+
Followers
127K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy