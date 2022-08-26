ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Cold dog? Oscar Mayer comes out with hot dog-flavored popsicle

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

( WXIN ) — Oscar Mayer is taking the “hot” out of hot dogs with its new meat-flavored frozen popsicle.

They’re called Cold Dogs , and they were originally an idea that stemmed from the company’s Stupid or Genius campaign. But it got such a response from fans that Oscar Mayer is bringing the popsicle to life.

The company has teamed up with Popbar, a brand of premium frozen desserts, to make the Cold Dog, which is described as having “both refreshing and smokey umami notes of Oscar Mayer’s iconic wiener” and is topped with a swirl of mustard.

“For more than 130 years, Oscar Mayer has been sparking smiles and bringing levity into everyday moments, and we are thrilled to bring fans another wonderfully odd way to enjoy our iconic wiener while beating the summer heat,” said Anne Field, head of North American Brand Communications for Oscar Mayer.

What’s the most popular food truck order in your state?

Right now, the frozen treat, which will sell for $2 a pop, will only be available at Popbar locations in Long Beach, California; New York City; Alpharetta-Atlanta, and New Orleans for a limited time.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36lDsx_0hWTHu2q00
    Courtesy: Business Wire
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26uY35_0hWTHu2q00
    Courtesy: Business Wire

Oscar Mayer’s iconic 27-foot-long Wienermobile will get an icy makeover to celebrate the Cold Dog. The giant hot dog on wheels will have frosted windows, icicle-inspired decorations and more.

