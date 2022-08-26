Read full article on original website
Check The Pics: Hank Williams Jr Fishes Minnesota Lake For The 3rd Time In A Year
You could say that fishing Minnesota lakes for walleye is becoming sort of a 'family tradition' for a certain famous country singer. (See what we did there?) For the third time in a year, Hank Williams Jr shared pictures of himself catching the "big ones" on a Minnesota lake. On August 30, Hank posted two different pictures of himself holding his catch with the caption "Fishing in Minnesota".
Paranormal YouTuber Shares Story Of Scary Encounter In Northern Wisconsin
I stumbled on a video from YouTuber Base Camp Chris. He likes to hike in the woods and share scary stories around the campfire. (Well in this case a lantern.) He's a solid storyteller and I might just believe in the story he shared about a frightening encounter in Northern Wisconsin.
The Legend of Northern Michigan’s Witch Drowning Pool and Witch Trials on Mackinac Island
A recent TikTok video has gone viral, receiving nearly 400,000 views in its first 16 hours on the platform, and it's all about the alleged killing of witches on historic Mackinac Island in Northern Michigan in the 1700s. Haileigh Vee, the host of The Mitten Mysteries Podcast, runs a TikTok...
WATCH: Flash Flooding Shuts Down Minnesota State Fair Saturday
Minnesota State Fair Goers ran for cover as flash flooding hit the twin cities area. While enjoying food, shopping, and music, thousands of people ran for cover. According to Music in Minnesota, the storm hit just before 9pm on Saturday night (August 27th). FOX9 tweeted out the severe thunderstorm warning and possible tornado spin-ins:
Historic Minnesota Home By Glensheen Architect Hits The Market For $1.35 Million
This Minnesota Mansion is 139 years old and was built by the same architect that designed the Glensheen historic estate. The Minnesota home has 8200 square feet, 6 Bedrooms, and 5 Bathrooms, was built in 1883 and is listed at $1,350,000. You can find the home at 490 Summit Avenue in Saint Paul. The coolest thing about this home is it was designed by the same architect that designed the historic Glensheen estate.
Cash For Clubs 2022: Let’s Support The Twin Ports Area’s School Clubs and Groups
As we shift into fall, school is once again on the minds of Northland students and parents. With preparations underway for the new school year, we are excited to once again offer an opportunity to give local school organizations a little financial boost. Cash For Clubs is back! The radio...
Free Paranormal Conference Coming To Wisconsin In October
Things are about to get spooky! Not only is October right around the corner but a free and very freaky event is coming to Wisconsin just in time for spooky season. There was another spooky event that took place in Wisconsin over the summer! It was UFO Days in Elmwood, Wisconsin. Prior to writing about the event, I had never heard of it but apparently, it is a pretty big deal!
Heads Up Minnesota + Wisconsin Snowmobilers! Polaris Warns 230,000 Snowmobiles Pose Fire Risk
Northland snowmobilers who own a Polaris sled will want to check the details on the "stop ride/stop sale" order that the company issued Tuesday. Polaris made their customers and dealers aware of a potential fire hazard involving 230,000 of their snowmobiles. The issue involves degraded fuel in gas tanks, especially after extended storage.
Inflation Affecting Vendors & Pricing At Minnesota State Fair
The Minnesota great get-together is here! Boy, that summer went fast, didn't it? This should come as no surprise, but inflation is affecting the Minnesota State Fair. Vendors have been faced with problems from price increases on ingredients, to not being able to find some items they need because of supply chain issues.
Minnesota Cracks Top 20 In Study Of Hardest-Working States
This isn't surprising at all! A new study has named Minnesota one of the hardest-working states in the country. Wisconsin did pretty well, too!. This isn't a huge surprise, given the fact that the midwest is known in part for its hard-working people! It also makes sense considering another study that came out over the summer. The study said that Minnesotans weren't quitting their jobs like the rest of the country.
Highway 53 Sign Replacement Near Duluth Starts September 6
Northland drivers will want to use caution over the next few months. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is sharing details about a sign replacement project for Highway 53 that's scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 6. According to the details MNDOT has released, the work will start south of International...
What To Do About Damaged + Faded License Plates In Wisconsin
For a variety of reasons, I've spent a lot of time noticing license plates. Living in a border community like the Twin Ports, we really have access to seeing a wide variety of license plates from a number of different states. Obviously Minnesota and Wisconsin plates are heavy in that mix, but our area sees a lot of Michigan, North and South Dakota, Illinois, and Iowa plates, too.
Have You Ever Wondered What It Costs To Rent A Houseboat In Minnesota?
Houseboats look like a lot of fun. I see them every summer on big lakes in Minnesota, like lake Vermilion. It's the ultimate experience, like having your own RV on water. You can explore beautiful Minnesota lakes with everything right with you. I've always wondered what it costs, so I did a little research and got a little bit of a sticker shock.
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin
One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
Check Out Pictures Of St Louis County’s New High-Tech Snowplows
We know, we know - the last thing you want to think about at the end of August is the coming winter and (gulp!) snow. But someone has to. The St. Louis County Public Works department starts their winter prepping early; truth be told, it's really an all-year-long sort of thing. But they did recently have some tangible, visible signs of those preparations.
