Official: 4 workers hurt in steam release at NC paper mill

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (AP) — Four workers were hurt at a North Carolina paper mill on Thursday, officials said.

Four employees at WestRock’s mill in Roanoke Rapids were injured in an incident involving a steam release from a valve, WestRock spokesperson Robby Johnson said in an email.

Roanoke Rapids Fire Chief Jason Patrick said crews were called to the paper mill on Gaston Road and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, WNCN-TV reported. They were suffering from what appeared to be steam burns, but the investigation is ongoing, he said.

Two of the workers were treated and released and two are receiving treatment at regional medical facilities, Johnson said Friday afternoon.

The company is investigating the cause of the incident and cooperating with authorities, he said.