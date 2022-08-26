ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14-year-old facing murder charges in homicide investigation, Danville Police say

By Kim Yonick
 5 days ago

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A 14-year-old who is connected with a homicide investigation is now facing first-degree murder charges, according to the Danville Police Department.

Police say they arrested the Danville teen on Thursday, Aug. 18. for robbery and use of a firearm in regards to a homicide case from Tuesday, Aug. 16.

PREVIOUS: Two teens wanted in connection with Tuesday homicide in Danville

That day, officers say they responded to the 300 block of Halifax Street for reports of shots fired and found 33-year-old Patrick Lanigan Duffy with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Investigators say the case involved two Danville teenagers: the 14-year-old and 19-year-old Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver.

PREVIOUS: One teen arrested, another still wanted in connection with Danville homicide

Police are asking for the public’s help to find Oliver, who is wanted for robbery, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm. They believe Oliver left the area and is considered armed and dangerous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UxwIN_0hWTGy6t00
Police say Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver is wanted in connection with a homicide in Danville from Aug. 16, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Danville Police Department)

If you have any information on the investigation or the location of Oliver, you are asked to contact Danville Police Department through any of the following channels:

  • Call patrol at 434-799-6510
  • Call investigations at 434-799-6508
  • Call 911
  • Call Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000
  • Approach any officer you see
  • Send a message through the department’s social media,
  • Email crimetips@danvilleva.gov ,
  • Use the crime tips app CARE

Information that leads to an arrest and conviction is eligible for a cash reward.

