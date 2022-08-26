14-year-old facing murder charges in homicide investigation, Danville Police say

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A 14-year-old who is connected with a homicide investigation is now facing first-degree murder charges, according to the Danville Police Department.

Police say they arrested the Danville teen on Thursday, Aug. 18. for robbery and use of a firearm in regards to a homicide case from Tuesday, Aug. 16.

That day, officers say they responded to the 300 block of Halifax Street for reports of shots fired and found 33-year-old Patrick Lanigan Duffy with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Investigators say the case involved two Danville teenagers: the 14-year-old and 19-year-old Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find Oliver, who is wanted for robbery, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm. They believe Oliver left the area and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver is wanted in connection with a homicide in Danville from Aug. 16, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Danville Police Department)

If you have any information on the investigation or the location of Oliver, you are asked to contact Danville Police Department through any of the following channels:

Call patrol at 434-799-6510

Call investigations at 434-799-6508

Call 911

Call Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000

Approach any officer you see

Send a message through the department’s social media,

Email crimetips@danvilleva.gov ,

Use the crime tips app CARE

Information that leads to an arrest and conviction is eligible for a cash reward.

