Attorney General Nessel Warns of Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Scammers

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michiganders of potential scammers looking to take advantage of borrowers pursuing student loan debt relief.

“The opportunity for debt forgiveness is also an opportunity for scammers to try and gain access to your personal and financial information,” said Nessel. “It is important to remember that the federal government will not proactively email or text you to take advantage of this program. Residents should rely on legitimate sources for information and not fall for messages that create a sense of urgency or demand financial information.”

This comes as the Biden Administration announced that the U.S. Department of Education will be cancelling up up to $20,000 in loan debt for those who received Pell Grants and up to $10,000 for those who did not receive a Pell Grant. Eligible borrowers must make less than $125,000 or $250,000 for households.

Additionally, student loan repayments are paused until Dec. 31, 2022, with repayments starting again in Jan. 2023. Applications, according to the Department of the Attorney General, should be available for borrowers before the repayment pause ends Dec. 31.

Attorney General Nessel recommended the following tips to help avoid scams looking to the advantage of student loan debt relief:

For more information about this relief, visit the Federal Student Aid website and/or their loan servicer. Do not provide your personal or financial information in response to unsolicited emails, phone calls, or texts either purportedly from the federal government or a company claiming to be able to assist you with obtaining the announced relief. Don’t agree to pay anyone for assistance in obtaining this relief. Don’t be rushed. To get you to act fast, scammers say you could miss qualifying for repayment plans, loan consolidation, or loan forgiveness programs if you don’t sign up right away. Take your time and check it out. Don’t give away your FSA ID. Some scammers claim they need your FSA ID to help you, but don’t share your FSA ID with anyone. Dishonest people could use that information to get into your account and steal your identity.

Along with student loan debt forgiveness, the Public Service Loan Program waiver is still in effect until Oct. 31. The program forgives the remaining balance on your federal student loans after 120 payments working full-time for federal, state, Tribal or local government; military; or a qualifying non-profit.

To report potential scams to the Office of the Attorney General, click here, or call 877-765-8388.