Hempstead, NY

Bal Carries Pride To Road Win At Seton Hall

South Orange, NJ - Hofstra freshman Clara Bal posted 13 kills, six digs, and four blocks to lead the Pride volleyball team to a dominating four-set road win over Seton Hall on Tuesday evening at Walsh Gymnasium. The win evened Hofstra's record at 2-2 this season, while the Pirates suffered...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Hofstra Tripped Up By Rhode Island

Hempstead, NY - Rhode Island scored goals in each half and goalkeeper Max Hinke made three saves as the Rams shut out 17th-ranked Hofstra Monday night at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. The Pride held an 11-6 advantage in shots and an 11-1 edge in corners in the contest. The Pride slipped...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Pride Falls to Wagner in Shootout

Staten Island, NY – Despite a tying goal late in the fourth quarter by Tara McNally, as well as excellent play in goal from Merlijn van der Vegt, the Hofstra field hockey team suffered a 2-1 shootout defeat on the road to Wagner from the Wagner Field Hockey Complex.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Pride Names Mattera And Santeramo To Staff

Hempstead, NY - Hofstra University Head Women's Lacrosse Coach Shannon Smith announced the addition of a pair of assistant coaches today as Alexa Mattera and Sam Santeramo were named to the staff. Mattera, a familiar name to Pride lacrosse fans, starred for Hofstra from 2017 to 2021. Santeramo played at...
HEMPSTEAD, NY

