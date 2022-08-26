The Alaska Department of Transportation is in the process of getting ready to conduct safety corridor improvements for the Sterling Highway from mile post 82.5 to 94, which is from Sterling to the Y in Soldotna. The project consists of expanding the highway from Soldotna to Sterling as a four-lane highway. Also included are a pathway and safety improvements such as continuous illumination, medians, and center turn lanes, which are funded through Alaska’s Highway Safety Improvement Program.

SOLDOTNA, AK ・ 22 HOURS AGO