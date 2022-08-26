Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Dallas County Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard
Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard talks about his 28 year career in law enforcement and nearly 16 years as the Dallas County Sheriff as he officially retired with today being his last day. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Guthrie County Extension And Outreach Update
We discuss the Guthrie County Fair with the Guthrie County Youth Coordinator for the Extension Mollie Clark.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/31/2022)-Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner Mary Pedersen
ARNP Mary Pedersen with Greene County Medical Center talks about establishing a sleep routine for school age kids and going over information regarding Vision and Learning Month in August. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Dallas County Dallas County Health Department Public Information Officer Ann Cochran Part 2
Let’s Talk Dallas County Dallas County Health Department Public Information Officer Ann Cochran continues her conversation about various public health topics.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
A Conversation With Perry Teachers Is Coming Up Soon
An ongoing series which aims to allow the community to have conversations with community leaders in their area will continue next week. Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum will host A Conversation With Perry Teachers which will allow participants the chance to learn more about them, their jobs and their role in the community. The free program will take place from 6-7 p.m. September 8th at the museum.
JOBS・
raccoonvalleyradio.com
September Perry Chamber Coffee Will Feature Ribbon Cutting
The Perry Chamber Coffee scheduled for September will also feature a ribbon cutting for a business in the community. Taking place on September 9th from 8-9 a.m. will be the Chamber Coffee and ribbon cutting at Quality Marble and Tile in Perry. Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti says the event will be good for welcoming the new business to the Chamber.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Fair Has A Few Wednesday Activities
The Guthrie County Fair doesn’t officially kick off until Thursday but there will be some activities going on at the fairgrounds tomorrow. There will be a three hour period from 4 to 7pm that the static building will be open for exhibit check in. And then the fun will begin with the 4H and FFA Dog Show at the show ring. Guthrie County Extension Youth Coordinator Mollie Clarke tells Raccoon Valley Radio that its many 4H and FFA youth have been working with their dogs since early June and they are excited to put on a show.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Fair Kicks Off Today And Shows Off New The Little Amphitheater
The Guthrie County Fair really begins tomorrow with a lot of activities taking place. Beginning at 11am until 3pm , the livestock weigh-ins will start with swine, sheep, goats, beef and junior cattle feeders. And then poultry and rabbits will check in from 1 to 5pm and horse check in will be 3 to 4pm at the horse barn. Next on the agenda will be the livestock judging contest at 6pm and after that at 7pm the remote control car demonstration will begin at the bingo stand. Fairboard Vice President Erin Bendickson says the Bill Riley Talent Show will take place at a new venue at Little Amphitheater which is a new venue for the fairgrounds located near the 4H building. Bendickson explains why they wanted a new stage for performances.
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Sheriff Leonard Retires After Nearly 16 Years In Dallas County
After serving in law enforcement for 28 years including nearly 16 years with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office as sheriff, Sheriff Chad Leonard has decided to call it a career. Leonard spent four years in the Marine Corps in the 1990s before getting out and coming back to Iowa...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Supervisors Approve Northern Natural Gas Pipeline Easement
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors approved a Northern Natural Gas Pipeline easement at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board approved the 50-foot-wide perpetual easement to put in a new pipeline underneath a section of the High Trestle Trail. It also comes with a one-time payment of $500 to the Dallas County Conservation Board.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Panorama Volleyball Fundraiser At The Guthrie County Fair
The Panorama High School Volleyball team will have a fundraiser that coincides with the Guthrie County Fair. The Lady Panthers will hold a sand volleyball tournament on September 4th at the sand volleyball pit in the Guthrie County Fairgrounds. This tournament will require a team of six to eight with a fee of $8 per player. Check in will start at 9am on the day of the event and the games will begin at 10am. The winning team will win double their entry fee. All proceeds will fund the Panorama volleyball team. For more information about how to enter into the tournament click the link provided.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Supervisors Discuss Solar Panel Ordinance with NationalGrid Renewables
The Greene County Board of Supervisors are getting closer to a new provision ordinance. The Board held a discussion about a draft ordinance for the Utility-Scale Solar Energy Systems with NationalGrid Renewables Permitting Specialist Marta Lasch at their meeting this past Monday. NationalGrid Renewables is looking to install a 100-megawatt solar panel project, consisting of close to 1,000 acres, near Grand Junction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Supervisors Get A Proposal From Motorola
The Guthrie County Supervisors will meet today. The Board will consider for approval a proposal from Motorola for the dispatch consoles and an abatement of delinquent property taxes for 210 Main Street in Bagley. Also, the Board will hold a public hearing on amending the Guthrie County zoning ordinance and official zoning map and then consider waiving the second and third readings.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Time Is Running Out To Donate For Guthrie County State Bank Tower Of Tissue
The Guthrie County State Bank is gathering a useful sanitation resource for local schools and time is running out to donate. The “Tower of Tissue Fundraiser,” is collecting facial tissues to support schools including Panorama and Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center. For the rest of August, the Guthrie County State Bank will match anyone’s donation of a tissue box one for one.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Carol Ann Newberry Hackney, 86, of Dallas Center
Celebration of Life for Carol Ann Newberry Hackney, 86, of Dallas Center, will be at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Adel, IA at 4-6 PM. Friday, September 2, 2022. Funeral services will be at Faith Lutheran Church, Adel, IA. at 10AM Saturday, September 3, 2022. Burial will be at Oakdale Cemetery...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
History of Greene County Trees with Historical Society Program
The Greene County Historical Society invites everyone to their next monthly program. This Friday, keynote speakers Lynn Menz and Margaret Hamilton will present “A Brief History of Greene County Trees” at 12:45pm at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Historical Church. Menz is a former science teacher and will talk about his knowledge of trees in the community as he also serves on the Jefferson Tree Committee. Hamilton also serves on the Jefferson Tree Committee and will share her historical knowledge of the trees in the county. For several years, the Jefferson Tree Committee has worked with Greene County middle school students to plant trees annually in the city’s right of ways.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Overnight Chase in Adair and Guthrie Counties Results in a Fatality
An overnight chase with law enforcement in Adair and Guthrie counties ended with a fatality. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 30-year-old Benjamin Wilber of Mora, Minnesota was trying to elude an Adair County Deputy as Wilber’s 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on White Pole Road at 12:32am Tuesday morning. The State Patrol reports Guthrie County Deputy Todd Thorn was in a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado truck that was stopped on Juniper Avenue on the south side of the intersection facing north and waiting to join in the pursuit.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Russell Street Water Main Project Starting Up in Jefferson
A major water main project is starting to get underway in Jefferson. The Jefferson City Council approved in July a $395,763 bid from Morris Enterprises to replace a water main on Russell Street from Highway 4 to the wastewater treatment plant. Public Works Director Dave Morlan tells Raccoon Valley Radio this area has given them headaches over the years.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 30, 2022
William Tarpley, Adel, was driving Hwy 169 and slowed to turn onto 323rd Place. He was struck from behind by Nathaniel Wilke, Adel. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated to Mr. Tarpley’s vehicle at $1000. Damage to Mr. Wilke’s vehicle was estimated at $1500. Mr. Tarpley was cited for Operation Of Motor Vehicle With Expired License. Mr. Wilke was cited for Failure To Stop In Assured Clear Distance.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Labor Day Closures in Jefferson
With the Labor Day holiday coming up, several offices and businesses will be closed in Jefferson. The Greene County Courthouse, Jefferson City Hall, Greene County Extension Office, Greene County Community Center, Jefferson Public Library and Jefferson Post Office will be closed in observance of the holiday. Library staff reminds patrons that nothing is due to the library when it is closed for a holiday.
Comments / 0