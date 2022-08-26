Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady Gives the Real Reason for Missing 11 Days From the Buccaneers
Tom Brady reveals the real reason why he missed 11 days for the Tampa Bay Bucs.
Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Hot mic alert: Umpire says ‘Oh sh—’ during review in Giants/Padres game
Umpire Adrian Johnson suffered an embarrassing mishap, swearing on a hot mic during a replay review in Tuesday night’s Giants/Padres game at Oracle Park.
Empire Sports Media
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
New York Sports News & Opinionhttps://empiresportsmedia.com/
Comments / 0