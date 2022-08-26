Read full article on original website
cnyhomepage.com
‘Sculpture Space’ art center in Utica vandalized, left in ruins
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Vandals left the community art center ‘Sculpture Space Inc’ of Utica in ruins on Sunday, August 28th, destroying equipment, property, and charity-donated artwork. Sculpture Space announced the devastation early morning on Monday, August 29th via their Facebook page. According to the post, the...
cnyhomepage.com
Women’s Fund & Griffiss Institute offering 5K grants to women in business
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Women’s Fund of Herkimer and Oneida County and the Griffiss Institute have announced they will be awarding five Mohawk Valley women in business a $5,000 grant. The partnership is to celebrate 25 years of supporting women in the Mohawk Valley. To qualify, the...
New Hot Dog Spot Opens in the Capital Region
Hot dogs have majorly bounced back in popularity over the past decade or so, especially with the opening of a couple chain restaurants and the long standing local joints like Mike's in Schenectady and Gus's in Watervliet. Another 'mom and pop' type store, which started as a hot dog cart,...
cnyhomepage.com
Fatal pick-up truck accident in City of Oneida
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department reported a fatal accident involving a pick-up truck occurred in Oneida on August 28th. Around 2:30 pm on Sunday, officers arrived at the scene of an accident on Fairview Avenue to find a pick-up truck that had collided with a tree.
cnyhomepage.com
Juveniles connected to Sculpture Space vandalism
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has made arrests in the vandalism that left the art center ‘Sculpture Space’ in shambles during the weekend of August 26th. The damage was not just limited to the many destroyed items and the graffiti that was left throughout...
cnyhomepage.com
Man shot with BB gun during fight in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been arrested for allegedly shooting another man in the face with a BB gun during an altercation that took place in the early morning hours of August 30th. Around 12:00 am on Tuesday, officers arrived...
cnyhomepage.com
Mohawk Valley Girls go 2-0 on day one of the New York High School Basketball Tournament
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The team made up of Utica and Mohawk Valley girls basketball players that are competing at the New York High School Basketball Tournament at the Great New York State Fair went 2-0 on Monday, earning their way to a semifinal matchup with Team Albany on Tuesday, with a spot in the tournament championship on the line.
cnyhomepage.com
Nearly 300 guns taken off the streets during Utica gun buyback
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – 296 firearms, including 177 ghost guns, were taken off the streets and turned into law enforcement during a gun buyback event in Utica. New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office held the event in conjunction with the Utica Police Department. Neighbors were able to...
cnyhomepage.com
Man charged for selling drugs at New York State Fair
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a California man was arrested on August 27th and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics at the New York State Fair. According to NYS Police, an investigation has been ongoing by...
cnyhomepage.com
UPD charge teens with burglary
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that two teenagers have been charged with burglary for an incident that took place on August, 25th. Around 12:20 am on Thursday, officers arrived at the 1300 block of Bleeker Street to investigate a burglary in progress. On the scene, they found two individuals who would later be identified as a 15 and a 17-year-old juvenile.
cnyhomepage.com
Juvenile gets felony gun charges in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a juvenile male has been given felony gun charges after a simple disturbance call that took place on August 28th. Around 5:10 pm on Sunday, officers arrived at an area near Utica’s Proctor Park after receiving reports of...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Upstate New York
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the scenic Adirondack Railroad.
cnyhomepage.com
“It’s going to be a very tough game.” Dino Babers addresses media prior to season opener against Louisville
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head football coach Dino Babers addressed the media as the team prepares for their season opener against Louisville Saturday. The SU head coach reiterated by saying that playing Louisville early this year “should be a better situation for us” after catching them late and banged up in previous seasons. He also praised Louisville QB Malik Cunningham, and said he will likely be the best player on the field when the Cardinals have the ball.
cnyhomepage.com
Syracuse Men’s Soccer’s Christian Curti Earns ACC Defensive Player of the Week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse Senior defender Christian Curti was named Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Curti was instrumental for the Orange in their two victories against Iona and No. 21 Penn State over the weekend. The Brampton, Ontario native pushed ‘Cuse to two clean sheets, marking the first time since 2014 that Orange have started the season with consecutive shutouts.
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida man dead from motorcycle crash in Lincoln
(WSYR-TV) — A man died after a motorcycle accident on Creek Road near the intersection of Fairview Avenue in the Town of Lincoln around 11:25 a.m. on Monday, August 29. After arriving at the scene, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says they saw a 1975 Kawasaki motorcycle off the northern shoulder of the road, laying on its side against a utility pole.
cnyhomepage.com
Syracuse men’s soccer completes upset of NO. 21 Penn State
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – After dominating the possession and tempo for most of the match, Syracuse sealed a 1-0 upset of No. 21 Penn State in the 80th minute with a goal from graduate midfielder Colin Biros. Biros was assisted on the game-winning goal by forward Nathan Opoku.
cnyhomepage.com
Rome PD charge man with multiple drug-related felonies
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is reporting that a man has been arrested on multiple drug-related felonies after a traffic stop on August 26th. Around 10:23 am on Friday, Officers with Rome PD’s Street Crimes Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Bouck Street for 33-year-old Dale J. Croniser Jr. of Rome. Croniser is already known by authorities and is currently on parole for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree. As officers approached Croniser’s vehicle, he allegedly exited and ran on foot, starting a brief foot pursuit. Officers took him into custody a short distance away without any further incident.
cnyhomepage.com
Man shot in North Country road rage incident
FORESTPORT, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police are investigating a road rage incident involving several motorcycle riders. Troopers were called to Bear Creek Road in the Town of Forestport shortly after 4:30 PM Saturday. They found a man behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Impala with a gunshot wound. The gunshot wound was sustained from a road rage incident involving several motorcyclists.
