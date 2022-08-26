Read full article on original website
Police: One man is dead after fatal shooting on Hillsborough Road in Durham
Durham police say officers responded to the shooting around 6:17 p.m. Tuesday.
Durham County Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation after man found
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in Durham Monday night. On Monday at approximately 9:30 p.m., detectives from the sheriff’s office were called to the 1200 block of Junction Road to conduct a death investigation.
Possible body of missing High Point woman Heddie Dawkins found after 1-week search
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police have found a body believed to be that of Heddie Dawkins nearly a week after she disappeared from her High Point home. Tuesday evening, officers responded to the 2300 block of Hickswood Road a short distance from Dawkins’ home. Police say foul play is not suspected. Officers […]
Man charged with murder in death of 19-year-old in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill Police said Sunday that a suspect has been charged with murder in the death of a 19-year-old man.
Mid-August Durham head-on collision turns fatal after man succumbs to injuries, police confirm
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department confirmed Tuesday a man involved in a mid-August head-on collision on Interstate 85 has died of his injuries as of Friday. Christopher Beazley, 43, and Brayan Josue Amador-Alonso, 24, were involved in the head-on collision just after 4 a.m. on Aug. 14. Police said Beazley was struck by Amador-Alonso.
Man shot in north Durham, taken to hospital, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been hospitalized after he was shot in north Durham, police said. The Durham Police Department said officers responded to a shooting shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Castle Road. Officers said they found an adult male with...
Person found dead in Durham County
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead along Junction Road. Detectives on Monday at 9:30 p.m. responded to the 1200 block of Junction Road. The public was not in danger, and the incident was isolated, the sheriff said. Officials are...
North Carolina woman arrested in man’s murder, warrants show
A woman in Wake County was arrested for murder on Friday, according to arrest warrants.
Cary mother spotted at sweepstakes for six hours, just before she was arrested for daughters’ deaths
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before Launice Battle was arrested on murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two daughters, several people told CBS 17 she was spotted at a local sweepstakes. Even though her grandmother told CBS 17 the family hadn’t seen Battle for two weeks, people...
Dramatic video of arrest by Raleigh police caught on camera
Dramatic video of arrest by Raleigh police caught on camera. Videocaptured by bystander Brandon Edwards shows Lance Mitchell Scott running from Raleigh police. It shows when a responding Raleigh police cruiser hit Scott, he keeps running and is shocked by a Taser deployed by an officer. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer:...
Cary man charged with death by distribution after man dies from drug overdose
Chapel Hill, N.C. — A Cary man has been arrested and charged after authorities said he contributed to the death of a 51-year-old man. Allen David Wendel, 41, was charged with felony death by distribution, a new charge that was added to the state law in 2019. The law...
$5,000 reward offered for information in fatal shooting of Orange County teen
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the June killing of a teenager near the Hillsborough BBQ restaurant. Nicholas Frank, 17, of Hillsborough, was fatally shot around 9:30 p.m. June 29 in the parking lot across the street from Bellevue Mill Apartments, located at 206 S. Nash St.
On first day of school, Fayetteville 6-year-old put on bus by mistake
A Fayetteville mom waited for two hours to pick up her son at school, only to learn that he'd been put on a bus home, where no one was waiting to greet him.
Greensboro residents duck for cover after random shooter opens fire during drive-by
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several families in north Greensboro found themselves ducking for cover after someone started shooting from a car Saturday evening. People living on Matt Place and Mizzell Road in Greensboro said that around 8 p.m., they were startled by the sound of shooting. Michael Dombroski said he was in his laundry room […]
Wake County child hit by a car while walking to school Monday morning
Wake County Public Schools said the child was walking to Wildwood Forest Elementary School when they crossed the road and were hit.
Carjacking and stabbing reported in broad-daylight near NC Central in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a stabbing and a carjacking occurred near North Carolina Central University Sunday morning. Police said at 10:24 a.m., a stabbing and a carjacking occurred near East Lawson Street and Alston Street. It is unknown if the two incidents are related. Police did...
Greensboro couple hit floor when bullet came through wall
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro couple hit the floor of their home when a bullet came through their wall. The couple told FOX8 they heard several shots outside their West Florida Street home around 8:45 p.m. They never expected to be dodging a bullet. The couple told us police spent more than an hour […]
Sunday school teacher found guilty of raping girls at Benson church sentenced to 87 years in prison
Benson, N.C. — A former Sunday school teacher from Johnston County was sentenced Monday to a minimum of 87 years in prison. A jury found Jonathan Young, 38, of Benson, guilty on multiple counts of rape, sexual offense and indecent liberties with children. On WRAL-TV beginning at 4. WRAL's...
Deputies investigating after mailboxes, basketball goals vandalized in Asheboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies are investigating after a string of vandalism in Asheboro. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they were called around 1:30 a.m. Sunday about vandalism on Dynasty Drive, which is off of Old Lexington Road in Asheboro. Three mailboxes and two basketball goals had been damaged, deputies discovered. Later on […]
Cary mother charged in death of 2 young daughters makes first court appearance
A Cary mother charged with murder after police found her two young daughters dead at Duke Raleigh Hospital made a first court appearance Monday.
