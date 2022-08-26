Read full article on original website
Developers propose 40B housing project on Main Street in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – A nearly 200-unit, development may be coming to Shrewsbury. KIG Real Estate Advisors presented their plans for a proposed 40B housing development at 104 Main Street to the Board of Selectmen on Aug. 23. The developers are proposing to construct the project as a “friendly 40B,” meaning...
Hudson’s Danforth Brook bridge to be repaired using ARPA funds
HUDSON – The Hudson Select Board unanimously approved a $477,470 contract for superstructure repairs for the bridge on Main Street over Danforth Brook at a meeting held on Aug. 15. Select Board member James Quinn said the contract for the project, which is to Aetna Bridge Company, will be...
Holyoke leaders discuss future businesses for former KMart plaza
City officials in Holyoke met on Monday to discuss new possibilities for the former KMart plaza on Route 5.
Public comment for Walcott project in Marlborough will be Sept. 12
MARLBOROUGH – Public comment for WP Marlborough’s proposed project at the McGee Farm site will be heard at the next City Council meeting on Sept. 12. A public hearing for the project, which is known as Walcott Heritage Farms, was opened at a City Council meeting Aug. 22. However, no public comment was heard, and the hearing was continued to the next meeting.
Worcester to begin construction on micro-units for chronically homeless
Amid a rise in homelessness across Worcester, the city’s housing authority will start constructing what officials call the first-in-the-state building of micro-units to house people who have been chronically homeless. The three-story complex named “A Place to Live” will feature 24 fully furnished studio apartments along with a unit...
'A Place to Live': Long-term, supportive housing for homeless breaks ground in Worcester
WORCESTER — The Worcester Housing Authority held a groundbreaking Monday for “A Place to Live,” a $7.7 million, 24-unit building on Lewis Street that will provide permanent, supportive housing and wraparound care for the homeless. “This will not only help people to achieve long-term housing,” Alex Corrales,...
With Dozens of Full-Time Jobs to Fill, City Launches 'Work for Worcester' Campaign
WORCESTER - In an effort to fill multiple open positions and to promote the benefits of working for a municipality, the City of Worcester launched the Work for Worcester marketing campaign. There are currently over 30 full-time positions available on the City of Worcester's employment opportunities website. Acting City Manager...
Billerica farmer refuses to pay $300,000 in back taxes
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBILLERICA - A Billerica farm may have to close after nearly 80 years in business. The town says the operation owes $300,000 in back taxes. "What they want is just unsustainable," tells William Griggs, owner of Griggs Farm. "I do not have a breakdown. I just have a grand total. I'd like to see the breakdown of what they are actually charging on the business land."Griggs Farm has been a staple in Billerica since the 1940's. Griggs says the farm is under Agricultural Preservation Rights (APR). The town says the land is worth $1.2 million, but Griggs...
Marlborough police log, Sept. 2 edition
8:05 a.m. Design Pak Lofts/Maple St. Suspicious activity. 8:52 a.m. Blue Hills Fuel/Gulf station/Lakeside Ave. Burglary/B&E past. 9:29 a.m. Main St. MVA property damage only. 10:18 a.m. Arrested, Brennen M. Gibbons, 29, of 15 Rickey Dr., Maynard, on warrant, resist arrest, disorderly conduct. 10:42 a.m. Colton Ln. Vandalism. 11:30 a.m....
USPS Waiting on Notification of Denholm Building Sale to Decide Future of Downtown Worcester Post Office
WORCESTER - The United States Postal Service hasn't received a notification of the sale of the Denholm building, according to a USPS spokesperson. The Denholm building, across from City Hall on Main Street, was bought by the City of Worcester for likely demolition and redevelopment purposes. The Worcester Redevelopment Authority...
Power restored to customers in Brimfield, Sturbridge
More than 1,000 National Grid customers were without power in the towns of Brimfield and Sturbridge Monday afternoon.
Business Profile: Family-run Affordable Junk Removal takes stress out of cleanups
Whether it’s one old fridge in the garage or an entire home of unwanted goods, the team at Affordable Junk Removal offers a cost-efficient, stress-free approach to waste management. “You don’t lift a finger,” says owner Jason Schadler, who started the company along with his wife, Christine, in 2005.
Honor front and center at Worcester Fire Department promotion ceremony
WORCESTER — The Worcester Fire Department conducted its first promotion ceremony since the pandemic Tuesday at City Hall. Eight firefighters were promoted during the ceremony. John Powers was sworn in as the city's first assistant fire chief by Acting City Manager Eric D. Batista. A recent review of the department called for changes to the command structure including creating two assistant fire chief positions and a captain in charge of the training division. This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Honor front and center at Worcester Fire Department promotion ceremony
Wonder Bar Express in Shrewsbury Announces Closing
SHREWSBURY - The Wonder Bar Pizza & Subs Express on Route 20 in Shrewsbury announced on Monday it is closing its doors due to staffing difficulties. The Shrewsbury pizza shop was spin-off of the popular The Wonder Bar restaurant on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester. The Wonder Bar Express opened its...
Shrewsbury police log, Sept. 2 edition
8:07 a.m. Walnut St. Medical call. 8:46 a.m. Lake St. Animal complaint. 11:16 a.m. Gold St. Suspicious person/MV. 11:35 a.m. Minuteman Way. Animal complaint. 12:11 p.m. Main St. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris. 1:22 p.m. Main St. Medical call. 6:46 p.m. Richard/Maple Aves. Accident with injury. 7:01 p.m. Shrewsbury Green...
Worcester Senior Center opens new state-of-the-art fitness center
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Senior Center debuted their new state-of-the-art fitness center Tuesday. It was funded through a sponsorship with Blue Cross Blue Shields and city funds, allowing free access to senior center members. Worcester Fitness was picked by the city to run the facility daily, offering one-on-one training and fitness classes.
Patricia Klofft, 88, of Marlborough
– Patricia Klofft died peacefully on Saturday, August 27,2022 at Rose Monahan Home in Worcester. She was 88. She leaves her daughter Karolee Aspin, wife of Robert Aspin of Cambridgeshire, England; daughter Lyn Chaves, wife of Joseph Chaves of Marlborough; son Jeffery Klofft, husband of Kathleen Klofft of Sudbury; son Christopher Klofft, husband of Bridget Klofft of Worcester; her grandchildren Sarah Klofft, Emily Klofft, Michael Klofft, and Dominic Klofft; her sister Joanie Dwyer of Waltham. She is predeceased by her loving husband Frederick Klofft, and her siblings Helena Hartley, Edward Pruitt, Wanda “Wendy” Tarver, and Irene “Sally” Sylvester.
More rats than usual in Auburn? Town says COVID, drought are to blame
AUBURN, Mass. - Auburn resident Jimmy Gedenberg said rats as big as eight inches long have taken over his town. "Never ever ever have I had a problem," Gedenberg said. Gedenberg has lived in Auburn for 60 years. About a month ago, he started to see rats in his backyard, he drove by them on the street and even his dog found a few.
The best clam shacks in New England
Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
10 cities in Mass. will ban fossil fuel hookups in new construction in pilot program
We speak with WBUR senior reporter Miriam Wasser about a pilot program in Massachusetts involving 10 cities that will ban fossil fuel hook-ups in new construction. Lisa Cunningham of ZeroCarbonMA and Henry Celli from Boston's CBT Architects also join the conversation. Natasha Warikoo, a sociology professor at Tufts University, discusses...
