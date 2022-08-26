Read full article on original website
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice NetworkThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Wake County prioritizes bus safety amid driver shortageThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Nation's Lifeguard Crisis Could Impact a Third of Public PoolsPool MagazineRaleigh, NC
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Soccer Remains No. 1 in New Poll; Men Rise 11 Spots
After an undefeated week for both the UNC women’s and men’s soccer programs, the latest polls from United Soccer Coaches reflected the Tar Heels’ successes. The women’s team held firm as a unanimous No. 1 in the third poll of the season after starting the year at No. 10. On the men’s side, Carolina rose 11 spots from its preseason No. 24 spot to No. 13 in the season’s second poll.
chapelboro.com
Erin Matson Named National and ACC Offensive Player of the Week
A week into her final season as a Tar Heel, UNC field hockey superstar Erin Matson is already collecting hardware. After a weekend in Winston-Salem which saw Carolina take down two Top 5 teams, Matson was named the Offensive Player of the Week both in the ACC and nationally. In...
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: No-Lose Situation
Is App State the most important game of UNC’s season?. Mack Brown is singing the same tune in 2022, but it ends with a different refrain. While winning remains his highest priority, he insists his Tar Heels “will have to play great to have a chance” to beat the Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium at noon Saturday in Boone.
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Soccer Defeats South Florida on Penalty Kick Goal
The No. 24 UNC men’s soccer team completed an unbeaten weekend at Dorrance Field Sunday night, defeating visiting South Florida by a 1-0 margin. A first-half penalty kick goal from Milo Garvanian was all the Tar Heels needed. The veteran Garvanian, a graduate midfielder from Albuquerque, N.M., has been...
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Soccer Thumps Baylor to Extend Spotless Start
Six goals scored, none allowed, and another impressive win. Just another day at the office for the No. 1 Tar Heels. Carolina completed its two-match stay in Texas with authority, running past Baylor 6-0 on Sunday afternoon. UNC scored three goals in each half and has still not conceded a single goal this year, including in the preseason.
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: On the Spot
Gene Chizik has to repeat what he did during his first stay at UNC. Drake Maye’s first-game heroics might have won the night, but Carolina’s defensive story was not so positive. The talented Florida A&M offense racked up 279 passing yards and stayed in the game until the fourth quarter despite supposedly being overmatched.
chapelboro.com
Notes From the Field: What’s Your Room Number, Again?
Erin Matson is a Tar Heel, world-class athlete, team player and champion. Here, in “Notes From the Field,” she’ll be sharing some of her thoughts in an ongoing series set to cover anything and everything on her mind. You can find the full series so far here, on Chapelboro.
chapelboro.com
Despite Familiar Challenges, CHCCS and OCS Excited for Start of New Year
As there are each year, Orange County’s K-12 school districts each face exciting and challenging aspects as a new year begins on Monday. While the last few years have been abnormal, some aspects of the back-to-school period will be familiar, despite some new wrinkles. Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Superintendent...
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Ben Rappaport from the Chatham News + Record
Ben Rappaport from the Chatham News + Record spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, August 30th. He discussed Chatham County stories, including the VinFast plant in Moncure and NCDOT’s plans to update infrastructure, which includes displacing several residents. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
What’s Trending: San Fran
Trending today: San Franciscans are very particular about how their city is nicknamed; Aaron and Victor discuss what Chapel Hill’s should be.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police: Suspect in University Gardens Homicide Turns Self In
After nearly three days of investigation into a fatal shooting, the Chapel Hill Police Department said it charged a man with first-degree murder. A release from the department Sunday night said authorities have charged 22-year-old Anthony Wuanya Holman. Holman, who is listed as a Chapel Hill resident in the community alert, reportedly turned himself in on Sunday around 6 p.m.
chapelboro.com
Chatham Sheriff Announces Arrest in Connection to Chapel Hill Man’s Death
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Cary man in connection to the overdose death of a Chapel Hill resident last summer. The sheriff’s office shared a release on Tuesday morning, saying Allen David Wendel was arrested on the felony charge of death by distribution. Investigators said the charge is related to the fatal overdose of a 55-year-old on August 31, 2021. The Chapel Hill victim, who was unnamed in the release, had fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in their system, according to a toxicology report.
chapelboro.com
As Opioid Crisis Worsens, Incoming Settlement Money Could Be A Boost
In 2020, more than 3,300 North Carolinians died from an overdose, according to state data. Since then, experts say the numbers have gotten worse, with a 20 percent increase in 2021 and signs that rate is continuing to grow. Dr. Robyn Jordan is an Assistant Professor in the UNC School...
chapelboro.com
Wonderful Water: Advancing and Considering a New Strategic Plan
The Orange Water and Sewer Authority is advancing a new strategic plan to help guide its investments and priorities over the next five years — with the organization joining 97.9 The Hill to share details on its draft plan this week for “Wonderful Water.”. OWASA Strategic Initiatives Manager...
chapelboro.com
Adopt-A-Pet: Avery
This week on Adopt-A-Pet, meet Avery, from Orange County Animal Services!. Avery is just about five years old, and she’s an adorable Labrador and Pit mix with plenty of energy and affection to share! She loves playing, fetching, walking — anything physical! Here’s a video from OCAS with Avery really in her element, thriving, and just having the best time:
