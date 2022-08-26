Let’s Talk Greene County (8/26/2022)-Jefferson Matters Tourism and Events Coordinator Matt Wetrich

The Guthrie County Fair really begins tomorrow with a lot of activities taking place. Beginning at 11am until 3pm , the livestock weigh-ins will start with swine, sheep, goats, beef and junior cattle feeders. And then poultry and rabbits will check in from 1 to 5pm and horse check in will be 3 to 4pm at the horse barn. Next on the agenda will be the livestock judging contest at 6pm and after that at 7pm the remote control car demonstration will begin at the bingo stand. Fairboard Vice President Erin Bendickson says the Bill Riley Talent Show will take place at a new venue at Little Amphitheater which is a new venue for the fairgrounds located near the 4H building. Bendickson explains why they wanted a new stage for performances.

