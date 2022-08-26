Let’s Talk Greene County (8/26/2022)-Jefferson Matters Tourism and Events Coordinator Matt Wetrich

Read full article on original website
Let’s Talk Dallas County Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard
Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard talks about his 28 year career in law enforcement and nearly 16 years as the Dallas County Sheriff as he officially retired with today being his last day. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Greene County Supervisors Discuss Solar Panel Ordinance with NationalGrid Renewables
The Greene County Board of Supervisors are getting closer to a new provision ordinance. The Board held a discussion about a draft ordinance for the Utility-Scale Solar Energy Systems with NationalGrid Renewables Permitting Specialist Marta Lasch at their meeting this past Monday. NationalGrid Renewables is looking to install a 100-megawatt solar panel project, consisting of close to 1,000 acres, near Grand Junction.
Let’s Talk Dallas County Dallas County Health Department Public Information Officer Ann Cochran Part 2
Let’s Talk Dallas County Dallas County Health Department Public Information Officer Ann Cochran continues her conversation about various public health topics.
Perry City Administrator Talks City Airport Management
The City of Perry recently took over management of the Perry Municipal Airport and since then things have continued to run smoothly. City Administrator Sven Peterson says management was previously contracted out to a private operator and now the City has been managing the airport along with taking care of the fuel sales. Peterson talks about hiring a new manager.
History of Greene County Trees with Historical Society Program
The Greene County Historical Society invites everyone to their next monthly program. This Friday, keynote speakers Lynn Menz and Margaret Hamilton will present “A Brief History of Greene County Trees” at 12:45pm at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Historical Church. Menz is a former science teacher and will talk about his knowledge of trees in the community as he also serves on the Jefferson Tree Committee. Hamilton also serves on the Jefferson Tree Committee and will share her historical knowledge of the trees in the county. For several years, the Jefferson Tree Committee has worked with Greene County middle school students to plant trees annually in the city’s right of ways.
Guthrie County Fair Has A Few Wednesday Activities
The Guthrie County Fair doesn’t officially kick off until Thursday but there will be some activities going on at the fairgrounds tomorrow. There will be a three hour period from 4 to 7pm that the static building will be open for exhibit check in. And then the fun will begin with the 4H and FFA Dog Show at the show ring. Guthrie County Extension Youth Coordinator Mollie Clarke tells Raccoon Valley Radio that its many 4H and FFA youth have been working with their dogs since early June and they are excited to put on a show.
Guthrie County Fair Kicks Off Today And Shows Off New The Little Amphitheater
The Guthrie County Fair really begins tomorrow with a lot of activities taking place. Beginning at 11am until 3pm , the livestock weigh-ins will start with swine, sheep, goats, beef and junior cattle feeders. And then poultry and rabbits will check in from 1 to 5pm and horse check in will be 3 to 4pm at the horse barn. Next on the agenda will be the livestock judging contest at 6pm and after that at 7pm the remote control car demonstration will begin at the bingo stand. Fairboard Vice President Erin Bendickson says the Bill Riley Talent Show will take place at a new venue at Little Amphitheater which is a new venue for the fairgrounds located near the 4H building. Bendickson explains why they wanted a new stage for performances.
Dallas County Supervisors Approve Northern Natural Gas Pipeline Easement
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors approved a Northern Natural Gas Pipeline easement at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board approved the 50-foot-wide perpetual easement to put in a new pipeline underneath a section of the High Trestle Trail. It also comes with a one-time payment of $500 to the Dallas County Conservation Board.
Hunters Be Aware of Changes to Waterfowl Data Collection
Ahead of the start of waterfowl hunting season, there is a change in how the Iowa Department of Natural Resources wants hunters to use. Greene County Recorder Deb McDonald explains the change in recording bird counts. “We used to ask you the questions, ‘How many birds you bagged’ and ‘What...
A Conversation With Perry Teachers Is Coming Up Soon
An ongoing series which aims to allow the community to have conversations with community leaders in their area will continue next week. Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum will host A Conversation With Perry Teachers which will allow participants the chance to learn more about them, their jobs and their role in the community. The free program will take place from 6-7 p.m. September 8th at the museum.
Doneta Kay Linquist, age 85, of Sac City, IA
Funeral services for Doneta Kay Linquist, age 85, of Sac City, IA will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Emanuel–St. John Lutheran Church in Lytton, IA. Burial will be in the Cedar Cemetery near Lytton. Visitation will be held at Emanuel Lutheran–St. John Lutheran Church on Thursday from 10–10:45 A.M. prior to the service. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll and online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com.
Panorama Volleyball Fundraiser At The Guthrie County Fair
The Panorama High School Volleyball team will have a fundraiser that coincides with the Guthrie County Fair. The Lady Panthers will hold a sand volleyball tournament on September 4th at the sand volleyball pit in the Guthrie County Fairgrounds. This tournament will require a team of six to eight with a fee of $8 per player. Check in will start at 9am on the day of the event and the games will begin at 10am. The winning team will win double their entry fee. All proceeds will fund the Panorama volleyball team. For more information about how to enter into the tournament click the link provided.
September’s Community Conversations in Jefferson to Highlight New County Jail
The next Community Conversations event is happening in Jefferson. September’s focus will be on information regarding a proposed new Greene County Jail. Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams, Jefferson Police Chief Mark Clouse and Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn will discuss the reasons the county needs a new jail. The estimated cost from engineering firm ISG that was proposed to the County Board of Supervisors in August for a new 24 cell jail was over $12 million.
High Speed Chase Saturday in Greene County Ends in Arrest of Des Moines Man
A high speed weekend pursuit ends with an arrest and charges from Greene County. According to court documents, an Iowa State Patrol Trooper noticed the driver of a Jeep Cherokee wasn’t wearing a seatbelt on Iowa Highway 144 and 280th Street around 11am Saturday. The affidavit said the trooper noticed the vehicle turned onto 280th Street and appeared to be accelerating. The trooper tried to catch up and activated his emergency lights and siren, but the vehicle refused to pull over.
Stuart Chamber Of Commerce “Big Tailgate,” Needs Help From Volunteers
The Stuart Chamber of Commerce is throwing the largest tailgate for an instate rivalry football game and they need help. Stuart Chamber of Commerce Member Nate Westre says the RVTV tour will come to Stuart on September 8th, which celebrates the Iowa/Iowa State Cy-Hawk football game by traveling around the state leading up to the game and creating a tailgate-like atmosphere for a live television broadcast. Westre tells Raccoon Valley Radio they expect a large number of people but need volunteers to make this event successful.
Labor Day Closures in Jefferson
With the Labor Day holiday coming up, several offices and businesses will be closed in Jefferson. The Greene County Courthouse, Jefferson City Hall, Greene County Extension Office, Greene County Community Center, Jefferson Public Library and Jefferson Post Office will be closed in observance of the holiday. Library staff reminds patrons that nothing is due to the library when it is closed for a holiday.
Sheriff Leonard Retires After Nearly 16 Years In Dallas County
After serving in law enforcement for 28 years including nearly 16 years with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office as sheriff, Sheriff Chad Leonard has decided to call it a career. Leonard spent four years in the Marine Corps in the 1990s before getting out and coming back to Iowa...
Russell Street Water Main Project Starting Up in Jefferson
A major water main project is starting to get underway in Jefferson. The Jefferson City Council approved in July a $395,763 bid from Morris Enterprises to replace a water main on Russell Street from Highway 4 to the wastewater treatment plant. Public Works Director Dave Morlan tells Raccoon Valley Radio this area has given them headaches over the years.
Greene County Sheriff’s Report August 26-28, 2022
12:22am: A deputy assisted the Jefferson Police Department with an unruly patient in the 1000 block of West Lincoln Way. 2:36am: Roberto Villarreal 67 of Perry was booked into the jail for operating while intoxicated 1st offense. 8:27am: A deputy investigated a harassment complaint in the 800 block of Hills...
Time To Register For 2nd Annual Creeper Races With Perry Elks Lodge
The Perry Elks Lodge #407 will be hosting the Second Annual Creeper Races in September and now is the time to get registered. The races will be held beginning at noon on September 17th at the Elks Lodge. Each four member, co-ed team must consist of at least one Elks member. The registration to take part in the races is $100 and includes dinner.
