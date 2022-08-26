ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Super Mario Bros. Free Online

Cast: Bob Hoskins John Leguizamo Dennis Hopper Samantha Mathis Fisher Stevens. Mario and Luigi, plumbers from Brooklyn, find themselves in an alternate universe where evolved dinosaurs live in hi-tech squalor. They're the only hope to save our universe from invasion by the dino dictator, Koopa. Is Super Mario Bros. on...
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

Go Yoon Jung Net Worth: How Wealthy is the Alchemy of Souls Actress?

From supporting roles to K-dramas rising star, Go Yoon Jung gained massive attention after joining the cast of the hit series Alchemy of Souls. She may not be the drama’s female lead but viewers were drawn to her performance as she plays Nak Su. Interestingly, due to the overwhelming...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Return of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream The Return of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Renée Zellweger Matthew McConaughey Robert Jacks Tonie Perensky Joe Stevens. Geners: Horror. Director: Kim Henkel. Release Date: Mar 12, 1995. About. Everyone's favorite chainsaw-wielding psychopath,...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 Free Online

Cast: Kim Director Jeffrey Donovan Erica Leerhsen Tristine Skyler Stephen Barker Turner. Young adults become fascinated by the events of the three missing filmmakers in Maryland, so they decide to go into the same woods and find out what really happened. Is Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 on Netflix?
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Mortal Kombat: Annihilation Free Online

Cast: Robin Shou Talisa Soto James Remar Sandra Hess Lynn 'Red' Williams. A group of heroic warriors has only six days to save the planet in "Mortal Kombat Annihilation." To succeed they must survive the most spectacular series of challenges any human, or god, has ever encountered as they battle an evil warlord bent on taking control of Earth.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Exorcism of Molly Hartley Free Online

Cast: Sarah Lind Devon Sawa Gina Holden Peter MacNeill Tom McLaren. Taking place years after The Haunting of Molly Hartley, who now, as an adult, has fallen under the possession of an evil spirit and must be exorcised by a fallen priest before the devil completely takes her. Is The...
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Big Daddy Kane To Perform ‘Long Live the Kane’ On Ja-Rule’s Streaming App

Big Daddy Kane is set to perform his classic album Long Live The Kane through ICONN Media, the live streaming entertainment marketplace founded by Ja Rule. The live VIBES Concert Series showcase is scheduled for Sept. 28. “THRILLED to have the ICONNic Big Daddy Kane as our next VIBES guest,” expressed Ja Rule in a press release. “VIBES on ICONN is the only place to see artists like Big Daddy Kane in this type of setting and now, we’re excited that we’ll be streaming on Apple TV!”More from VIBE.comChuck D And Kurtis Blow Form The Hip Hop Alliance, Rap's First Official UnionIrv Gotti Sends Ashanti...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

MCU Actor Jonathan Majors Thinks He’ll Die Soon If His Popularity Continues

MCU actor Jonathan Majors is one of the most important characters in the Multiverse Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jonathan Majors’ made his MCU debut in Loki Season 1 finale as He Who Remains, an alternate and a much nicer Variant of Kang the Conqueror. The character served as a warning for what lies ahead for the characters of the MCU, someone more formidable than Thanos is coming.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

How Many Episodes Will Shadows House Season 2 Have?

Shadows House Season 2 is gaining momentum as the mystery anime delves more deeply into characters who were only introduced in the first season. But how many episodes will Shadows House Season 2 have?. Season 1 of Shadows House ran for 13 episodes, while the manga is well ahead -...
COMICS
epicstream.com

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Features Ritsu In New Character Promo

Days pass by and the release of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 nears. With that, the promotion for the upcoming run of the anime series continues to hype its arrival starting with the characters of the show. Last week, it was Teru, now, it is Ritsu's turn. Mob Psycho 100...
COMICS
epicstream.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date Finally Confirmed

The upcoming Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 was first reported to be released on Wednesday, September 23 on Disney+. However, confusion rose when the show was not included in the September 2022 release slate for Disney+. You can check out the trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

MCU Writer Confirms Marvel Studios Scrapped Fantastic Four's Phase 4 Debut

The collective wishes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom finally came true this year when John Krasinski made his debut as Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange 2. While his brief appearance in the film left a lot to be desired, it's apparently not enough to warrant a follow-up project in the billion-dollar franchise as the studio is looking to introduce a new lineup for the Fantastic Four.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Black Panther 2: Namor Artist Lambasts Tenoch Huerta's Physique

It's been long overdue but Marvel Studios is finally bringing Namor the Sub-Mariner to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and right off the bat, the character is being treated as a huge deal, being one of the "antagonists" in the upcoming Black Panther sequel. click to enlarge. + 2. Credit: Marvel...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Discovery Has Only Greenlit one DC Film So Far Since Merging

As crazy as it sounds, all eyes are on the DC film franchise right now following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Over the last couple of weeks, CEO David Zaslav has already proven to be a difference maker for the franchise after announcing the cancelation of several film and TV projects, most notably Leslie Grace's standalone Batgirl film.
MOVIES

