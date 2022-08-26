Read full article on original website
Go Yoon Jung Net Worth: How Wealthy is the Alchemy of Souls Actress?
From supporting roles to K-dramas rising star, Go Yoon Jung gained massive attention after joining the cast of the hit series Alchemy of Souls. She may not be the drama’s female lead but viewers were drawn to her performance as she plays Nak Su. Interestingly, due to the overwhelming...
Where to Watch and Stream Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 Free Online
Cast: Kim Director Jeffrey Donovan Erica Leerhsen Tristine Skyler Stephen Barker Turner. Young adults become fascinated by the events of the three missing filmmakers in Maryland, so they decide to go into the same woods and find out what really happened. Is Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 on Netflix?
Where to Watch and Stream The Return of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream The Return of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Renée Zellweger Matthew McConaughey Robert Jacks Tonie Perensky Joe Stevens. Geners: Horror. Director: Kim Henkel. Release Date: Mar 12, 1995. About. Everyone's favorite chainsaw-wielding psychopath,...
Where to Watch and Stream I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Brooke Nevin David Paetkau Torrey DeVitto Ben Easter Seth Packard. Geners: Horror. Director: Sylvain White. Release Date: Jun 24, 2006. About. Several teenagers in a...
Where to Watch and Stream The Monster Project Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream The Monster Project right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Yvonne Zima Justin Bruening Toby Hemingway Jim Storm PeiPei Alena Yuan. When aspiring horror filmmakers post an online casting call looking for "real life" monsters to interview for their upcoming documentary called, The Monster Project, they find three individuals claiming to be a skin-walker, a vampire, and a demon. Meeting these monsters at a remote mansion in the woods on the night of a total lunar eclipse, the filmmakers invite the three subjects to share their haunting, personal experiences. Working on the crew is a recovering drug addict who suffers withdrawal and paranoia. As a person of faith, he fears his friends underestimate the dark powers they are summoning. When the interviews turn deadly, he must battle the demons, inside and out, to escape the house and defeat the rise of evil incarnate.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Premiere Episodes Receive Promising Reviews From Critics
As the series nears its release, early reviews are now coming in for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power with the critics getting a first look of the first two episodes that will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this coming weekend and it is promising. click to...
Where to Watch and Stream Highlander III: The Sorcerer Free Online
Cast: Christopher Lambert Mario Van Peebles Deborah Kara Unger Mako Martin Neufeld. Starts off in the 15th century, with Connor McLeod training with another immortal swordsman, the Japanese sorcerer Nakano. When an evil immortal named Kane kills the old wizard, the resulting battle leaves him buried in an underground cave. When Kane resurfaces in the 20th century to create havoc, it's up to McLeod to stop him.
Where to Watch and Stream Mortal Kombat: Annihilation Free Online
Cast: Robin Shou Talisa Soto James Remar Sandra Hess Lynn 'Red' Williams. A group of heroic warriors has only six days to save the planet in "Mortal Kombat Annihilation." To succeed they must survive the most spectacular series of challenges any human, or god, has ever encountered as they battle an evil warlord bent on taking control of Earth.
How Many Episodes Will Shadows House Season 2 Have?
Shadows House Season 2 is gaining momentum as the mystery anime delves more deeply into characters who were only introduced in the first season. But how many episodes will Shadows House Season 2 have?. Season 1 of Shadows House ran for 13 episodes, while the manga is well ahead -...
Where to Watch and Stream The Exorcism of Molly Hartley Free Online
Cast: Sarah Lind Devon Sawa Gina Holden Peter MacNeill Tom McLaren. Taking place years after The Haunting of Molly Hartley, who now, as an adult, has fallen under the possession of an evil spirit and must be exorcised by a fallen priest before the devil completely takes her. Is The...
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date Finally Confirmed
The upcoming Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 was first reported to be released on Wednesday, September 23 on Disney+. However, confusion rose when the show was not included in the September 2022 release slate for Disney+. You can check out the trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch...
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Features Ritsu In New Character Promo
Days pass by and the release of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 nears. With that, the promotion for the upcoming run of the anime series continues to hype its arrival starting with the characters of the show. Last week, it was Teru, now, it is Ritsu's turn. Mob Psycho 100...
She-Hulk Writer Explains Why the Hulk Left Earth in Episode 2
During the second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we saw Mark Ruffalo's Hulk in a Sakaarian ship flying off to space (presumably heading to Sakaar) which led fans to believe that it's the character's last appearance in the series as well as speculate on why he is potentially returning to the planet where he spent years as a gladiator.
MCU Actor Jonathan Majors Thinks He’ll Die Soon If His Popularity Continues
MCU actor Jonathan Majors is one of the most important characters in the Multiverse Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jonathan Majors’ made his MCU debut in Loki Season 1 finale as He Who Remains, an alternate and a much nicer Variant of Kang the Conqueror. The character served as a warning for what lies ahead for the characters of the MCU, someone more formidable than Thanos is coming.
Big Daddy Kane To Perform ‘Long Live the Kane’ On Ja-Rule’s Streaming App
Big Daddy Kane is set to perform his classic album Long Live The Kane through ICONN Media, the live streaming entertainment marketplace founded by Ja Rule. The live VIBES Concert Series showcase is scheduled for Sept. 28. “THRILLED to have the ICONNic Big Daddy Kane as our next VIBES guest,” expressed Ja Rule in a press release. “VIBES on ICONN is the only place to see artists like Big Daddy Kane in this type of setting and now, we’re excited that we’ll be streaming on Apple TV!”More from VIBE.comChuck D And Kurtis Blow Form The Hip Hop Alliance, Rap's First Official UnionIrv Gotti Sends Ashanti...
House of the Dragon: Daemon Targaryen Becomes Everyone's Favorite Character Despite All the Red Flags
We're only two episodes into House of the Dragon but it looks like one character has already won fans over with his peculiar ways. In Episode 2, Daemon Targaryen found a unique and chaotic way to get his brother Viserys I Targaryen's attention and people are declaring the Rogue Prince as their favorite character in the Game of Thrones spin-off series.
Avatar 2 Described as "Most Insanely Complicated Movie Ever" Following New Footage Unveiling
New footage of James Cameron's upcoming sequel Avatar 2: The Way of Water (2022) has been unveiled, and now the film is being described as “the most insanely complicated movie ever made”. But what exactly was seen?. click to enlarge. + 8. Avatar 2: The Way of Water.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Introduces the Dwarven Royals with Prince Durin IV and Princess Disa
The hype continues for the upcoming release of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and to pump it up even more, Owain Arthur and Sophia Nomvete tease the dwarven royals of Khazad-dûm, their characters, Prince Durin IV and Princess Disa. click to enlarge. Credit: Amazon Prime...
MCU Writer Confirms Marvel Studios Scrapped Fantastic Four's Phase 4 Debut
The collective wishes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom finally came true this year when John Krasinski made his debut as Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange 2. While his brief appearance in the film left a lot to be desired, it's apparently not enough to warrant a follow-up project in the billion-dollar franchise as the studio is looking to introduce a new lineup for the Fantastic Four.
