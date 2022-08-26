Read full article on original website
Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are responding to the scene of a barn fire in Lancaster County Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County dispatch. The fire is located along the 200 block of Wanner Road in Earl Township, Lancaster County, also according to dispatch. Dispatch also confirmed that there...
WGAL
Cows, horses killed in Lancaster County barn fire
EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dozens of animals died in a barn fire near Ephrata, Lancaster County. The fire at the dairy barn in the 200 block of Wanner Road in Earl Township was discovered shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said 48 cows and five horses inside the barn...
Lancaster County woman struck and killed in Ocean City
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was struck and killed in the area of 59th Street in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Sophia Batisti, 21, from Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian crossing signal, police said. A...
abc27.com
Field of Screams opening next week
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Field of Screams is getting ready to open for its 30th year this fall season. The haunted attraction will be opening up next week and is located in Mountville borough in Lancaster County. If you’re feeling brave you can go on a hayride, into haunted houses, and venture into the woods.
iheart.com
Officials: Thunderstorm Cause of Fatal Plane Crash
>Officials: Thunderstorm Cause of Fatal Plane Crash. (Lancaster, PA) -- Investigators say it was a thunderstorm that led to a West Virginia plane crash that killed two Lancaster County men. The preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board says the two men who died have been identified as 30-year-old Wesley Martin of Narvon and Dwayne Weaver, who was 32 and from East Earl. The pilot hasn't been positively identified yet. The plane crashed August 11 in Metz, south of Pittsburg, on its way to Deck Airport in Myerstown, Lebanon County.
WGAL
Garbage truck catches fire in Lebanon County
SOUTH LEBANON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A garbage truck caught fire in South Lebanon Township, Lebanon County. It happened just before noon Tuesday in the 400 block of East Evergreen Road. Emergency dispatchers said no one was hurt.
WGAL
York County Judicial Center closed after leak in cooling unit
YORK, Pa. — The York County Judicial Center is closed after a leak in a cooling unit. A spokesperson said the situation at the building on North George Street in York was discovered Wednesday morning, and 911 was notified. The fire department, a hazmat team and the maintenance crew...
1 person taken to the hospital following shooting in Lancaster City
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster County dispatch has confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital following a shooting on 2nd and Pearl Streets Tuesday night. The call about the shooting came in at 9:55 p.m. on Aug. 30. The extent of the person's injuries are currently unknown. This...
East Penn Railroad train derailment in Chester County part of "very scary" trend
NEWLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- There's new information on a train that derailed in Chester County, narrowly missing a woman's home. Eyewitness News first showed you the scene two weeks ago.It was the second time an East Penn Railroad train jumped the tracks in her yard.Everything has been cleaned up, but Trudie Powell's yard is completely torn up.Powell's been scared ever since this happened and now, she's even more concerned after learning the railroad that passes through her backyard has had a number of other accidents over the years."You can see where the grass is brown," Powell said. "That's where...
York County fire leaves 6 displaced
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Six people are displaced after a fire in York County Sunday morning. Emergency crews responded to the fire on the 100 block of Wellsville Road, Warrington Township just before 6 a.m. Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say while nobody was injured in the fire,...
1 injured in shooting near central Pa. school: report
One person was injured when a shooting broke out at a home near a Lancaster County middle school on Monday afternoon, according to reports. Police were called to a residence in the 200 block of South Ann Street around 3:15 p.m., LancasterOnline reported. Police told WGAL that a male, age...
abc27.com
York sewer system gets new owner, how to pay your bill
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — If a sewer system near your changes ownership, do you need to send the bill to a different place? The answer depends. Some people have been confused since PA American Water took over the city of York’s wastewater management system. The sewer system also serves surrounding communities and municipalities.
2 men taken into custody, Central Dauphin School District placed on lockdown for period on Tuesday morning
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:50 a.m. (August 31): State Police have identified the two suspects as Marquis Thompson, 26, of McDonough, GA, and Stephon Scott, 24, of Newburgh, NY. They are accused of stealing a 2021 Genesis G70 in Lebanon County and eluding attempts from police to stop...
WGAL
Police investigate shooting in Lancaster City
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting in Lancaster city. According to emergency dispatch, the incident occurred Tuesday night around 9:55 p.m. at the intersection of Second and Pearl streets. One person was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for undisclosed injuries.
msn.com
Driver dead after head-on collision on central Pa. road: state police
A 43-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Brian P. Duncan was traveling south on Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township at a speed unsafe for conditions around 7:33 a.m., when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a southbound tractor-trailer.
echo-pilot.com
This Central PA pretzel maker sold 20K+ on QVC. Which local soft pretzel is your favorite?
Philip Given and Jordan Pfautz, co-owners of The Pretzel Co. in York, recently branched out and scored big. Given and Pfautz brought their pretzels to QVC on Aug. 24 and, according to a Facebook post from Pfautz, "sold 20,000 pretzels on QVC in 5 minutes." The Pretzel Co. is offering...
New Wawa and Chick-fil-a locations, plus 16 other projects proposed for central Pa.
During the month of June, developers proposed new restaurants, housing developments, early learning centers, warehouses, a Wawa and a grocery store in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. It is important to note that not all plans come to fruition and even those that do could sometimes take years before a shovel...
Emmy Award-winning meteorologist joining WGAL news team
An award-winning meteorologist will be joining WGAL’s News 8 Storm Team. The Lancaster-based NBC affiliate station has announced that T.J. Springer will be joining them starting Aug. 29, and will take the WGAL News 8 at Noon broadcasts, as well as the weekend broadcasts at 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.
warwicktownship.org
PADOT Railroad Crossing Work Planned on Route 501 (Broad Street) in Lititz Borough
Railroad Crossing Work Planned on Route 501 (Broad Street) in Lititz Borough, Lancaster County. Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Norfolk Southern Railroad Company plans to perform work on the railroad crossing on Route 501 (Broad Street) in Lititz Borough, Lancaster County. Route...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1M sold in Lancaster County
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in Lancaster County. The Millionaire Bucks ticket was sold at the Turkey Hill at 265 West State St. in Quarryville. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately...
