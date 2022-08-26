NEWLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- There's new information on a train that derailed in Chester County, narrowly missing a woman's home. Eyewitness News first showed you the scene two weeks ago.It was the second time an East Penn Railroad train jumped the tracks in her yard.Everything has been cleaned up, but Trudie Powell's yard is completely torn up.Powell's been scared ever since this happened and now, she's even more concerned after learning the railroad that passes through her backyard has had a number of other accidents over the years."You can see where the grass is brown," Powell said. "That's where...

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO