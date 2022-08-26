ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

FOX 43

Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are responding to the scene of a barn fire in Lancaster County Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County dispatch. The fire is located along the 200 block of Wanner Road in Earl Township, Lancaster County, also according to dispatch. Dispatch also confirmed that there...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Cows, horses killed in Lancaster County barn fire

EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dozens of animals died in a barn fire near Ephrata, Lancaster County. The fire at the dairy barn in the 200 block of Wanner Road in Earl Township was discovered shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said 48 cows and five horses inside the barn...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster County woman struck and killed in Ocean City

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was struck and killed in the area of 59th Street in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Sophia Batisti, 21, from Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian crossing signal, police said. A...
OCEAN CITY, MD
abc27.com

Field of Screams opening next week

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Field of Screams is getting ready to open for its 30th year this fall season. The haunted attraction will be opening up next week and is located in Mountville borough in Lancaster County. If you’re feeling brave you can go on a hayride, into haunted houses, and venture into the woods.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
City
Manheim, PA
County
Lancaster County, PA
iheart.com

Officials: Thunderstorm Cause of Fatal Plane Crash

>Officials: Thunderstorm Cause of Fatal Plane Crash. (Lancaster, PA) -- Investigators say it was a thunderstorm that led to a West Virginia plane crash that killed two Lancaster County men. The preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board says the two men who died have been identified as 30-year-old Wesley Martin of Narvon and Dwayne Weaver, who was 32 and from East Earl. The pilot hasn't been positively identified yet. The plane crashed August 11 in Metz, south of Pittsburg, on its way to Deck Airport in Myerstown, Lebanon County.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Garbage truck catches fire in Lebanon County

SOUTH LEBANON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A garbage truck caught fire in South Lebanon Township, Lebanon County. It happened just before noon Tuesday in the 400 block of East Evergreen Road. Emergency dispatchers said no one was hurt.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

York County Judicial Center closed after leak in cooling unit

YORK, Pa. — The York County Judicial Center is closed after a leak in a cooling unit. A spokesperson said the situation at the building on North George Street in York was discovered Wednesday morning, and 911 was notified. The fire department, a hazmat team and the maintenance crew...
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

East Penn Railroad train derailment in Chester County part of "very scary" trend

NEWLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- There's new information on a train that derailed in Chester County, narrowly missing a woman's home. Eyewitness News first showed you the scene two weeks ago.It was the second time an East Penn Railroad train jumped the tracks in her yard.Everything has been cleaned up, but Trudie Powell's yard is completely torn up.Powell's been scared ever since this happened and now, she's even more concerned after learning the railroad that passes through her backyard has had a number of other accidents over the years."You can see where the grass is brown," Powell said. "That's where...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York County fire leaves 6 displaced

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Six people are displaced after a fire in York County Sunday morning. Emergency crews responded to the fire on the 100 block of Wellsville Road, Warrington Township just before 6 a.m. Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say while nobody was injured in the fire,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York sewer system gets new owner, how to pay your bill

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — If a sewer system near your changes ownership, do you need to send the bill to a different place? The answer depends. Some people have been confused since PA American Water took over the city of York’s wastewater management system. The sewer system also serves surrounding communities and municipalities.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Police investigate shooting in Lancaster City

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting in Lancaster city. According to emergency dispatch, the incident occurred Tuesday night around 9:55 p.m. at the intersection of Second and Pearl streets. One person was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for undisclosed injuries.
LANCASTER, PA
msn.com

Driver dead after head-on collision on central Pa. road: state police

A 43-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Brian P. Duncan was traveling south on Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township at a speed unsafe for conditions around 7:33 a.m., when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a southbound tractor-trailer.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Emmy Award-winning meteorologist joining WGAL news team

An award-winning meteorologist will be joining WGAL’s News 8 Storm Team. The Lancaster-based NBC affiliate station has announced that T.J. Springer will be joining them starting Aug. 29, and will take the WGAL News 8 at Noon broadcasts, as well as the weekend broadcasts at 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.
LANCASTER, PA

