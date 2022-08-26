ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest, VA

WSET

Celebrate National Cinema Day with $3 tickets at a theater near you!

(WSET) — National Cinema Day is approaching and theaters across Central Virginia have a deal for you!. Many theaters are offering just $3 tickets to any film on Saturday, September 3. The following theaters are offering deals for National Cinema Day. SEE ALSO: Life is for Everyone hosts 7th...
LYNCHBURG, VA
altavistajournal.com

Business Spotlight: Pre-harvest celebration scheduled at new event venue

The Altavista Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will be hosting a pre-harvest celebration, “Carhartts and Cocktails,” on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event will be taking place at the brand-new event venue Seneca Lake in Gladys. “We’ll gather with the local business...
ALTAVISTA, VA
cbs19news

Disco night headed to Dr. Pepper Park

ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dr. Pepper Park is inviting fans to a disco night on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. The theme is Las Vegas of the 1970s. Fans are invited to wear their best 70s costume for a chance to win a prize. General admission in advance is...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rocky Mount DMV closing for renovations

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rocky Mount DMV location will be closed temporarily after regular business hours September 1 for an interior renovation. The center will be reopened September 15. During the Rocky Mount renovation, customers have service options. More than 50 services are available at dmvNOW.com. Customers who...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
wfxrtv.com

Campbell Co. Public Works offers free mulch to residents

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — It’s a multipurpose product that is used to help improve the health of the soil, reduce weeds, hold in soil moisture, and used to improve curb appeal for homeowners. According to Campbell County Public Works, people who buy a truck of mulch could...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton: ‘Memorable Evening with Ruth Graham’ planned for Sept. 29

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A senior adult banquet titled “A Memorable Evening with Graham” will be held Sept. 29 at Memorial Baptist Church in Staunton. The featured speaker will be Ruth Bell Graham, daughter of evangelist Billy Graham. Ruth...
STAUNTON, VA
cardinalnews.org

People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?

Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. The past two days I’ve been rooting...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Tasty Tuesday: County Smoak brings BBQ back home to its roots

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Ken and Jessica Hess are classically-trained chefs with a love for BBQ that dates back to the early 2000s. They started out hot, claiming awards right out the gates. “First BBQ contest was in Lynchburg. I never thought I’d come back to live here, but that’s...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Virginia Business

Charlotte County approves Va.’s largest solar farm

The largest solar project in Charlotte County — and Virginia, according to Dominion Energy Inc. — was approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors in July. Reston-based utility-scale solar developer SolUnesco LLC received a conditional-use permit to build the $800 million to $1.6 billion Randolph Solar project in the southern part of the county. SolUnesco plans to sell the solar farm to Dominion, which would construct and operate the facility. It is expected to generate 800 megawatts — enough energy to power 200,000 homes. Dominion hopes to break ground in 2025 and bring the project online in 2027.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Fire on Fifth Street burns part of a well-known Hill City landmark

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Early Saturday morning, just before 5 a.m., a structure on Fifth Street in Lynchburg was engulfed in flames. It's a very well-known spot here in the city, one that people are easily able to recognize. Hundreds of signs lining both sides of that part of Fifth Street.
LYNCHBURG, VA
The Roanoke Star

Ridership on Amtrak’s Virginia Routes Hits All-Time High

State-supported trains see nearly 30 percent increase  The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak have announced that ridership on its state-supported trains hit an all-time high in July with more than 110,000 passengers traveling.  This is an increase of 28.9 percent over June of 2022 and an increase of 19.8 percent over pre-pandemic ridership […]
VIRGINIA STATE
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Lexington, Virginia

All up, Virginia is home to 41 incredible state parks. Some of which rank among the best in the country. Affectionately known as ‘The Mountain State’, many of these parks possess incredible landscapes of soaring peaks, craggy bluffs, dense alpine forest, stunning rivers and gorgeous, scenic lakes. For...
LEXINGTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Smith Mountain Lake community honors Alison Parker and Adam Ward

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy played its first game on its new field Friday night. But it was a night that was about much more than football. “Seven years ago today, our beautiful community was struck by tragedy at Bridgewater Plaza. Two innocent lives were...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Authorities: Man arrested in Dublin wanted in Craig, Montgomery counties

UPDATE 6:38 a.m. (8/31/22): The Craig County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a man arrested in Dublin on Tuesday is Shawn Michael Tolbert, the fugitive who sparked a weeks-long search around southwest Virginia following a police chase and crash earlier this month. — DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police...
CRAIG COUNTY, VA

