Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major car dealership opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg Bookstore is now selling books by the poundCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Ted and Ted's Lynchburg Barber Shoppe is helping single dads and their childrenCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
The Blue Ridge Parkway over the Roanoke River has reopenedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSET
Celebrate National Cinema Day with $3 tickets at a theater near you!
(WSET) — National Cinema Day is approaching and theaters across Central Virginia have a deal for you!. Many theaters are offering just $3 tickets to any film on Saturday, September 3. The following theaters are offering deals for National Cinema Day. SEE ALSO: Life is for Everyone hosts 7th...
altavistajournal.com
Business Spotlight: Pre-harvest celebration scheduled at new event venue
The Altavista Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will be hosting a pre-harvest celebration, “Carhartts and Cocktails,” on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event will be taking place at the brand-new event venue Seneca Lake in Gladys. “We’ll gather with the local business...
cbs19news
Disco night headed to Dr. Pepper Park
ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dr. Pepper Park is inviting fans to a disco night on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. The theme is Las Vegas of the 1970s. Fans are invited to wear their best 70s costume for a chance to win a prize. General admission in advance is...
WDBJ7.com
Rocky Mount DMV closing for renovations
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rocky Mount DMV location will be closed temporarily after regular business hours September 1 for an interior renovation. The center will be reopened September 15. During the Rocky Mount renovation, customers have service options. More than 50 services are available at dmvNOW.com. Customers who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vendors, brides in Virginia struggle as wedding industry deals with COVID, inflation
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — From the COVID-19 pandemic to inflation, the wedding industry has been hit hard over the past couple of years. During the Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show on Sunday, WFXR News was able to learn more about the struggles both brides and vendors are facing. With many people and businesses still feeling […]
Augusta Free Press
Christian, wife, mother, friend: Anne Seaton honored in Waynesboro’s Constitution Park
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A large gathering of friends and community met at Constitution Park in Waynesboro Sunday afternoon. A bench with a view of the river was dedicated in honor of Anne Seaton. “The irony of dedicating a park bench...
wfxrtv.com
Campbell Co. Public Works offers free mulch to residents
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — It’s a multipurpose product that is used to help improve the health of the soil, reduce weeds, hold in soil moisture, and used to improve curb appeal for homeowners. According to Campbell County Public Works, people who buy a truck of mulch could...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton: ‘Memorable Evening with Ruth Graham’ planned for Sept. 29
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A senior adult banquet titled “A Memorable Evening with Graham” will be held Sept. 29 at Memorial Baptist Church in Staunton. The featured speaker will be Ruth Bell Graham, daughter of evangelist Billy Graham. Ruth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
Picturesque Award-Winning Virginia Veterans Care Center Now Has More Services Available!
Great news for veterans and their spouses, the Virginia Veterans Care Center now has more services available to you! Emily visits their beautiful Roanoke community and learns more about this 5-star-rated group.
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. The past two days I’ve been rooting...
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: County Smoak brings BBQ back home to its roots
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Ken and Jessica Hess are classically-trained chefs with a love for BBQ that dates back to the early 2000s. They started out hot, claiming awards right out the gates. “First BBQ contest was in Lynchburg. I never thought I’d come back to live here, but that’s...
Virginia Business
Charlotte County approves Va.’s largest solar farm
The largest solar project in Charlotte County — and Virginia, according to Dominion Energy Inc. — was approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors in July. Reston-based utility-scale solar developer SolUnesco LLC received a conditional-use permit to build the $800 million to $1.6 billion Randolph Solar project in the southern part of the county. SolUnesco plans to sell the solar farm to Dominion, which would construct and operate the facility. It is expected to generate 800 megawatts — enough energy to power 200,000 homes. Dominion hopes to break ground in 2025 and bring the project online in 2027.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
Fire on Fifth Street burns part of a well-known Hill City landmark
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Early Saturday morning, just before 5 a.m., a structure on Fifth Street in Lynchburg was engulfed in flames. It's a very well-known spot here in the city, one that people are easily able to recognize. Hundreds of signs lining both sides of that part of Fifth Street.
Ridership on Amtrak’s Virginia Routes Hits All-Time High
State-supported trains see nearly 30 percent increase The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak have announced that ridership on its state-supported trains hit an all-time high in July with more than 110,000 passengers traveling. This is an increase of 28.9 percent over June of 2022 and an increase of 19.8 percent over pre-pandemic ridership […]
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Lexington, Virginia
All up, Virginia is home to 41 incredible state parks. Some of which rank among the best in the country. Affectionately known as ‘The Mountain State’, many of these parks possess incredible landscapes of soaring peaks, craggy bluffs, dense alpine forest, stunning rivers and gorgeous, scenic lakes. For...
WDBJ7.com
Smith Mountain Lake community honors Alison Parker and Adam Ward
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy played its first game on its new field Friday night. But it was a night that was about much more than football. “Seven years ago today, our beautiful community was struck by tragedy at Bridgewater Plaza. Two innocent lives were...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
msn.com
'I will sue:' CenturyLink customer says phone service couldn't call 911 for help
After one neighborhood in Halifax County told ABC13 they were without internet, cable, and phone services for weeks, many others said they were dealing with the same issues with their CenturyLink service. Annette Cleveland is one of those people who called looking to get help for her parents. "I called...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke public health report includes cautions against ticks, Syphilis and Hepatitis A
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Public health leaders are warning us all to be extra vigilant for ticks and mosquitoes, in addition to a rising number of Sexually Transmitted Infections. During her virtual health update Tuesday, Dr. Cynthia Morrow addressed multiple public health items. We’ve outlined them here for you below:...
wfxrtv.com
Authorities: Man arrested in Dublin wanted in Craig, Montgomery counties
UPDATE 6:38 a.m. (8/31/22): The Craig County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a man arrested in Dublin on Tuesday is Shawn Michael Tolbert, the fugitive who sparked a weeks-long search around southwest Virginia following a police chase and crash earlier this month. — DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police...
Comments / 0