Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.SAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
13 Sent to Prison for $27 Million Healthcare FraudLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Bullet-Train Developer Deals with Mass Leadership ExodusLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Cowboys Making Moves After Cutting Backup QuarterbacksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Carroll ISD Rejects New In God We Trust Signs Written in ArabicLarry LeaseSouthlake, TX
Meet the Dallas 500: Ben Lamm
Over the last 12 months Ben Lamm has been at the forefront of de-extinction. His Dallas-based company Colossal raised $75 million in capital and is aiming to bring back the woolly mammoth and the Tasmanian tiger. “Seeing woolly mammoths successfully re-wilded back in Arctic is what most excited me about the future,” he said.
Dallas City Council Passes Racial Equity Plan, But Some Question Its Efficacy
Before the Dallas City Council voted 14-1 on the city’s much-anticipated Racial Equity Plan last week, Mayor Pro Tem Carolyn King Arnold mused about how the city has operated historically after hearing from fellow council members and the community. “As I listen to some of these comments today, I...
Leaders in Law – Slack Davis Sanger LLP
Since 1993, Slack Davis Sanger attorneys have dedicated their careers to helping individuals and their families who have experienced accidents that resulted in catastrophic injuries or death. With Texas-based offices in Dallas, Fort Worth, and Austin, Slack Davis Sanger has been serving clients nationally and internationally for more than three decades with a combined experience of more than 250 years. The firm’s practice areas include aviation accidents, auto, bus, and truck accidents as well as vehicle defects, workplace injuries (oilfield and construction site incidents), whistleblower and class-action matters, and other catastrophic personal injury and death cases.
Dallas Design Week Schedule Announced
Dallas Market Center, the largest open-daily design marketplace in the country, announces the schedule of events taking place during Dallas Design Week, September 12-15, 2022. The fall edition will feature events and promotions for the design community taking place across more than 1.5 million square feet of design showrooms. Dallas Design Week is taking place at the same time as Total Home & Gift Market, ArchLIGHT Summit, which is the new commercial and architectural lighting event in the Trade Mart; and two design events at Market Hall: WestEdge Design Fair and Artexpo Dallas.
Executive Book Club: What North Texas Business Leaders are Reading Right Now
I recently read Dallas-native Emmanuel Acho’s new book Illogical: Saying Yes to a Life Without Limits. In the book, the St. Marks graduate, turned pro football player, turned media mogul describes how most decisions we make in life are logical—they are what brings us comfort: where to work, where to live, who to marry, and when to retire. But Acho argues, the most successful people in this world dare to do the opposite; they dare to put themselves in uncomfortable situations that breed an illogical amount of success.
Leading Off (8/31/22)
Another Excessive Force Allegation Cleared for Sgt. Rudloff. Sgt. Roger Rudloff is the officer who fired less-than-lethal munitions at point-blank range into a woman’s chest during the 2020 downtown protests. The News has covered his history of excessive force allegations—and how he continues to avoid punishment. In June, the department cleared him again, the 19th time that’s happened. Citing pending litigation, the police chief would not comment further.
A New Brewpub Taps into a Historic Space in the Cedars
Autonomous Society, now open in the Cedars, wants to emphasize the “pub” part of brewpub. It’s a neighborhood bar in the traditional sense—accommodating, friendly, geared for locals—in a historic building with loads of character. Although the pub is still filling in a lineup of its own foods and beers, it already has the welcoming feel of a good neighborhood spot.
After a Devastating Fire, McKinney Favorite Rye Prepares to Rebuild
It’s been two weeks since the McKinney location of popular restaurant Rye suffered severe damage in a fire. Although the restaurant’s owners still await answers about what caused the fire and how long the rebuild will last, they have already begun efforts to bring Rye back to the city where it was born.
Former Nike Ambassador Aims to Be a Lighthouse in the Unknown Waters of NIL
Jordan Rogers gave up his dream job in the upper echelon of Nike and moved to Dallas to start a business in one of the newest and most tumultuous industries he could have chosen: the name, image, and likeness space of college athletics. His new company, Perseus Creative, aims to...
Van’s Kitchen CEO To Step Down
Theresa Motter is stepping down as CEO of Dallas-based eggroll manufacturer Van’s Kitchen after taking over her family business nearly a decade ago. As CEO, Motter navigated the company through the pandemic and increased sales. Motter’s brother, Apollo Nguyen, will serve as interim CEO, effective immediately. He helped grow the company for more than two decades previously and will return to help the company through this transition.
