Joel Pett: Polio has now entered the chat

Joel Pett: Fauci and Paul have a few things in common
Joel Pett on a very special relationship
Its bourbons have sold out and won awards. Now they are building a Kentucky distillery
It will be the first distillery in this Central Kentucky county in 50 years, according to the state.
Kentuckians have $800M in unclaimed property lingering. Check to see if some is yours
The state treasurer’s office announced it would expedite claims made by those living in 13 flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky counties. Here’s how to search the database and make a claim.
Vehicle belonging to state representative from Lexington stolen at Lexington Green
Anyone who spots the vehicle with a special license plate is encouraged to call police.
Kentucky woman admits using fake documents, IDs of others to get COVID-19 money
In one application for coronavirus aid she submitted a photo of a business in the Philippines.
‘I will be in red.’ Why a UK football great will root against the Cats on Saturday.
A former Kentucky Wildcats star has a very personal reason for cheering against UK in the 2022 season opener.
Incident at KY juvenile justice center in Bowling Green causes ‘significant’ damage
Up to 10 youths housed at the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center climbed on toilets or sinks around midnight Aug. 20, after lights out, to reach and damage the ceiling, and then they committed “random acts of vandalism.”
Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game vs. Miami (Ohio)
Where fans can watch, listen to or follow the 2022 season opener between Mark Stoops and the Wildcats and Chuck Martin and the RedHawks.
18-year-old took assault rifle to TN school to ‘confront’ former teacher, cops say
Police said they arrested the man at Christian Academy of Knoxville’s football game after a tip that he “wasn’t in his right mind.”
9 people, including 7 women, injured in 3 separate shootings in Lexington early Saturday
The first shooting, at Wild Health Field, left seven people with gunshot wounds.
‘Our hearts are just broken.’ KY homeless shelter recovering after shooting of residents
“We had guys jumping out a window,” the shelter’s pastor said. “He emptied his magazine and walked out the door.”
Updated: ‘Active shooter’ situation in Western Kentucky leaves 2 dead, 2 injured
Police have arrested a suspect and charged him with two counts of murder, according to jail records.
Chris Rodriguez absent from Kentucky football’s opening depth chart, signaling suspension
Kentucky football will open the 2022 season without star running back Chris Rodriguez.
The trouble with Troublesome Creek: How one KY stream became the center of a flood disaster
Troublesome Creek, and the streams that feed into it, saw nearly half of the total victims of historic flooding across Eastern Ky. Many were left to wonder why this creek, of all the Appalachian rivulets, got arguably the worst of the torrent.
Don’t settle for farmhouse-chic, check out this $1.95M Lexington ‘barndominium’
In our latest Million Dollar Listings, explore a 27-acre farm with an all-weather riding arena, four pastures, one paddock, five run-in horse sheds and one colorful home.
Are COVID cases leveling off in Kentucky? Here’s latest community levels, state data
See the 10 Kentucky counties at low COVID-19 community levels, per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, plus the 74 at high.
As always, Buffalo Trace puts community first with expansion in Franklin, Anderson
OpEd: Our planned expansion in Franklin County would double the number of protected wetland acres and preserve 28 acres of local woodlands on the site.
‘Quiet quitting’ is corporate America’s newest swipe against employees
OpEd: People who are “quiet quitting” are working. They’re just not sacrificing themselves and their families for their job.
Starting this week, MeTV is going off the air in Lexington. Here’s how to watch it.
The affiliation agreement between WLEX and MeTV is ending Thursday.
