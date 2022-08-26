Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Kansas City Chiefs Final Roster ProjectionChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs roster down to the NFL mandated 53 man roster.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Mecole “The Jet” Hardman: The 2022 OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Should the Chiefs trade for Kareem HuntChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bleacher Report
Steelers Rumors: Mason Rudolph Trade Targeted by Teams; PIT 'Reluctant' to Deal QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly in no hurry to move on from quarterback Mason Rudolph even amid calls from other teams. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the AFC North club is "reluctant to deal him" despite interest elsewhere. While Rudolph is expected to be the third-stringer behind Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett, Pelissero noted he "is on the books for just $3 million this season and Pittsburgh isn't giving him away."
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Denies Ravens Offered $250M Guaranteed in Contract Talks
Lamar Jackson hasn't spoken publicly much about his contract negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens, but we now know that the team hasn't offered him a $250 million guaranteed contract. Jackson confirmed that much, at least, while replying to a tweet Monday:. That reply came on the same day that an...
Bleacher Report
3 Instant Reactions to Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers Reportedly Finalizing New Contract
After months of expecting Jimmy Garoppolo to be traded by the San Francisco 49ers, the veteran quarterback surprised the football world on Monday when he agreed to a restructured contract to remain on the team for the 2022 season. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Garoppolo's new one-year deal contains no-trade...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
NFL Agent Rips Deshaun Watson's Browns Contract: 'Disgusting...Franchise Malpractice'
The Cleveland Browns' decision to acquire Deshaun Watson and sign him to a guaranteed contract has been widely criticized, including among NFL agents. "Disgusting. Complete, 100 percent franchise malpractice. Sends the wrong message," one NFL agent said, per Ben Standig of The Athletic. Watson was accused of sexual assault or...
Bleacher Report
Denzel Mims 'Gonna Be With' Jets Despite Trade Request, Robert Saleh Says
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh doesn't intend to accede to Denzel Mims' trade request. Following Sunday's 31-27 preseason victory over the New York Giants, Saleh indicated Mims is "gonna be here as far as I’m concerned." Paul Andrew Esden Jr @BoyGreen25. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> HC Robert Saleh described...
Bleacher Report
Raiders Rumors: Darren Waller in Contract Talks That Would Make Him Highest-Paid TE
Darren Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly held discussions about a new deal that would make him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL at about $16 million per year, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. The average annual value would top San Francisco 49ers tight end George...
Bleacher Report
Steelers' T.J. Watt 'No Long-Term Concern' with Knee Injury Suffered vs. Lions
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt suffered a knee injury in Sunday's preseason matchup against the Detroit Lions and was ruled out for the rest of the game, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. Watt had one tackle for loss prior to exiting in the second quarter. However, head coach Mike Tomlin...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Josh Gordon Reportedly Released from Chiefs Contract; KC Open to WR Returning to Team
The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly set to release wide receiver Josh Gordon ahead of the NFL 53-man roster cutdown deadline Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Gordon has shown "great character" during his time in Kansas City, and the Chiefs are open to bringing him back, but he is currently the "odd man out."
Bleacher Report
Eagles Rumors: Devon Allen Released from Contract; WR Is 2-Time Olympic Hurdler
The Philadelphia Eagles released two-time Olympic hurdler Devon Allen, who was attempting to make the roster as a wide receiver. Matt Lombardo of Heavy reported the news ahead of Tuesday's deadline for 53-man roster cuts. Lombardo noted the Eagles could try to bring Allen back on the practice squad if he clears waivers.
Bleacher Report
Raiders Rumors: Alex Leatherwood Released; Las Vegas 'Tried to Trade Him to Everyone'
The Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday waived 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The right guard started 17 games as a rookie, but the Raiders "tried to trade him to everyone" before releasing him, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Las Vegas will be left with...
Bleacher Report
Biggest Takeaways from Every NFL Team's Final 2022 Roster Cuts
Cutdown day is a bittersweet event in the NFL. The setting of 53-player rosters means that teams are almost ready for the regular season and that Week 1 is close. However, it also means that many quality players are now out of a job. Some players will be picked up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: J.K. Dobbins' Week 1 Status in Doubt amid Kenyan Drake, Ravens Rumors
The Baltimore Ravens are set to add free-agent running back Kenyan Drake to the team, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Amid his report, Rapoport noted that Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins' Week 1 status is "certainly in doubt" as Baltimore's Sept. 11 season opener at the New York Jets nears.
Bleacher Report
49ers' Kyle Shanahan Talks Jimmy Garoppolo's 'Shocking' Contract Restructure
Even San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is surprised Jimmy Garoppolo is still with the team. After the team and veteran quarterback agreed to a reworked one-year contract that is worth approximately $7 million but could reach $16 million with incentives, Shanahan opened up about the deal. "We were...
Bleacher Report
Best Players Available After NFL 2022 Roster Cuts
The deadline for all 32 teams to cut their rosters from 80 to 53 has left hundreds of players looking for work in the NFL. It's a brutal rite of passage at the end of the preseason. But it's also a time for new opportunities. Teams just spent the last...
Bleacher Report
The NFL's Most Improbable Success Stories to Make Rosters in 2022
NFL teams were required to submit their finals cuts on Tuesday, and there was no shortage of drama surrounding the deadline. While cut days are generally not for celebrating—ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that many of the 864 players that were released will not get another opportunity to play professional football—there are some great stories surrounding a few of the players who did make a 53-man roster.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Former Patriots, Rams RB Sony Michel Among Dolphins' Roster Cuts
The Miami Dolphins announced they cut veteran running back Sony Michel as they whittle down their roster to 53 active players. Michel ran for 13 yards and one touchdown on nine carries this preseason. The 2018 first-round pick spent the first three seasons with the New England Patriots and last...
Bleacher Report
Denzel Mims' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Jets WR's Big Day vs. Giants
Denzel Mims hasn't been shy about wanting a bigger role on the New York Jets. On Sunday, he showed why he might deserve one, torching the New York Giants to the tune of seven receptions for 102 yards and a score on eight targets. The question for fantasy players is...
Bleacher Report
Steve White Dies at Age 48; DE Played 6 NFL Seasons with Buccaneers
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Steve White died Tuesday at the age of 48. White was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 2014. In April, he announced he required a bone marrow transplant and would be checking in to Moffitt Cancer Center. The Buccaneers said Wednesday they "are saddened...
Bleacher Report
Kellen Mond Claimed off Waivers by Browns After Vikings Release
The Cleveland Browns have claimed quarterback Kellen Mond off waivers, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The move comes after the 2021 third-round draft pick was waived by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday. The Vikings planned to add Mond to the practice squad if he cleared waivers, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.
Comments / 0