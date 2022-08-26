ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

ClutchPoints

Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Steelers Rumors: Mason Rudolph Trade Targeted by Teams; PIT 'Reluctant' to Deal QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly in no hurry to move on from quarterback Mason Rudolph even amid calls from other teams. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the AFC North club is "reluctant to deal him" despite interest elsewhere. While Rudolph is expected to be the third-stringer behind Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett, Pelissero noted he "is on the books for just $3 million this season and Pittsburgh isn't giving him away."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Denies Ravens Offered $250M Guaranteed in Contract Talks

Lamar Jackson hasn't spoken publicly much about his contract negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens, but we now know that the team hasn't offered him a $250 million guaranteed contract. Jackson confirmed that much, at least, while replying to a tweet Monday:. That reply came on the same day that an...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Denzel Mims 'Gonna Be With' Jets Despite Trade Request, Robert Saleh Says

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh doesn't intend to accede to Denzel Mims' trade request. Following Sunday's 31-27 preseason victory over the New York Giants, Saleh indicated Mims is "gonna be here as far as I’m concerned." Paul Andrew Esden Jr @BoyGreen25. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> HC Robert Saleh described...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Biggest Takeaways from Every NFL Team's Final 2022 Roster Cuts

Cutdown day is a bittersweet event in the NFL. The setting of 53-player rosters means that teams are almost ready for the regular season and that Week 1 is close. However, it also means that many quality players are now out of a job. Some players will be picked up...
NFL
Bleacher Report

49ers' Kyle Shanahan Talks Jimmy Garoppolo's 'Shocking' Contract Restructure

Even San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is surprised Jimmy Garoppolo is still with the team. After the team and veteran quarterback agreed to a reworked one-year contract that is worth approximately $7 million but could reach $16 million with incentives, Shanahan opened up about the deal. "We were...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Best Players Available After NFL 2022 Roster Cuts

The deadline for all 32 teams to cut their rosters from 80 to 53 has left hundreds of players looking for work in the NFL. It's a brutal rite of passage at the end of the preseason. But it's also a time for new opportunities. Teams just spent the last...
NFL
Bleacher Report

The NFL's Most Improbable Success Stories to Make Rosters in 2022

NFL teams were required to submit their finals cuts on Tuesday, and there was no shortage of drama surrounding the deadline. While cut days are generally not for celebrating—ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that many of the 864 players that were released will not get another opportunity to play professional football—there are some great stories surrounding a few of the players who did make a 53-man roster.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL
Football
Bleacher Report

Former Patriots, Rams RB Sony Michel Among Dolphins' Roster Cuts

The Miami Dolphins announced they cut veteran running back Sony Michel as they whittle down their roster to 53 active players. Michel ran for 13 yards and one touchdown on nine carries this preseason. The 2018 first-round pick spent the first three seasons with the New England Patriots and last...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Denzel Mims' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Jets WR's Big Day vs. Giants

Denzel Mims hasn't been shy about wanting a bigger role on the New York Jets. On Sunday, he showed why he might deserve one, torching the New York Giants to the tune of seven receptions for 102 yards and a score on eight targets. The question for fantasy players is...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Steve White Dies at Age 48; DE Played 6 NFL Seasons with Buccaneers

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Steve White died Tuesday at the age of 48. White was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 2014. In April, he announced he required a bone marrow transplant and would be checking in to Moffitt Cancer Center. The Buccaneers said Wednesday they "are saddened...
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Kellen Mond Claimed off Waivers by Browns After Vikings Release

The Cleveland Browns have claimed quarterback Kellen Mond off waivers, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The move comes after the 2021 third-round draft pick was waived by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday. The Vikings planned to add Mond to the practice squad if he cleared waivers, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

