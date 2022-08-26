ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

July 2022 second best month for passenger traffic in RSW's history

By Mark H. Bickel, Fort Myers News-Press
 7 days ago

For the second consecutive month, Southwest Florida International Airport saw a year-over-year decrease in passengers traveling through the Fort Myers airport.

Here are key numbers for RSW airport:

  • During July, 671,225 passengers traveled to and from Fort Myers, a decrease of 17.6 percent compared to July 2021.
  • In June (663,141 passengers), the airport recorded a 21 percent year-over-year dip in passenger traffic.
  • Historically July 2022 is the second best for passenger traffic in the airport's history. July 2021 has the honor of "best ever" with 814,741 passengers.
  • Year-to-date passenger traffic is up 13 percent with a total of 7,100,853. The airport served more than 10.3 million passengers last year.
  • More than one million passengers came through RSW in the first four months of this year, including 1,514,146 in March, which is a record.

July leaders for air carriers at RSW:

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press

