Friday Husker Tailgate: Northwestern

A season kickoff before Nebraska plays in Ireland

The guys preview the season opener by dissecting the new-look Huskers, what Northwestern brings back, and making their picks of the week for the few Week 0 games.

Jack Mitchell, Kaleb Henry, Mike Schaefer, and former Husker national champion Brenden Stai get together every Friday from 6 a.m to 9 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN to talk Huskers and the weekend in college football.

