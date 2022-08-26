ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New luxury hotel opens in the Upstate

The Upstate's newest luxury hotel is now open for business. The Grand Bohemian Lodge opened officially Thursday on East Camperdown Way in Greenville.

Inside Grand Bohemian Hotel Photo credit Kessler Collection

The new hotel sits overlooking Falls Park and the Reedy River downtown. The Grand Bohemian features a restaurant and multiple bar areas.

