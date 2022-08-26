Kansas Legislature needs to clean up complicated recount statute, but election integrity proven

The Kansas primary election is officially over. Recounts on the constitutional abortion amendment and the Republican state treasurer's race found the same outcome with very few changes in the overall vote totals.

The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Andrew Bahl reports Melissa Leavitt, a Colby resident who has trafficked in election conspiracy theories, and Mark Gietzen, a Wichita anti-abortion activist, paid just shy of $120,000 to recount the results in nine counties.

The recounts confirm Kansans didn't just speak. They spoke loudly, firmly and without room for doubt.

Bahl reports, however, there was some confusion on Kansas law regarding recounts. Under state law, a recount must be requested by 5 p.m. on the second Friday following the election. In this case, that meant the deadline was supposed to be the end of the day on Aug. 12.

But Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab's office gave both parties until 5 p.m. Aug. 15 to come up with the money or modify their request and pay for it. They then gave counties until Aug. 20 to complete the recount.

"It is because the statute is very unclear," Schwab said. "But we always interpret the statute as pro-voter or pro-citizen. So we did the best we could."

Was it a waste of almost $120,000 and countless hours by a handful of already overburdened county clerks? Or was it confirmation of our state's election integrity? We suppose that depends on who you ask.

Several county clerks told Bahl the close outcomes prove how hard and diligently their small staffs work during elections.

"I hope that is increases voter confidence," said Jefferson County Clerk Linda Buttron. "We do our best in the clerk's office to make sure that everything is done accurately and efficiently, and I hope that puts some more trust in our mind."

Sure, the process was drawn out. We can ask whether Schwab erred on the timing and handling of the recounts, but it does appear he tried to interpret complicated statutes in a "pro-voter" way. We can understand his method of thought on the matter.

Perhaps the Kansas Legislature can take action to streamline future requests. We hope they will. Complaints and concerns about the recount’s confusing timeline seems mostly nonpartisan and bodes well for clarification in the 2023 session.

Ultimately, part of being in a democratic society means accepting winning or defeat with grace and civility. It’s time to accept the results and move forward.