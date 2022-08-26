Man fatally shot, found in crashed car in Clifton

A man is dead after he was found shot in a crashed vehicle on Central Parkway Friday, police said.

Officers responded to the crash just after 9:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Central Parkway near Cincinnati State Technical and Community College.

Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said a man was found at the crash suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died, Cunningham said.

Cincinnati State was placed on lockdown, but it had been lifted by 11 a.m. Cunningham said the shooting is not related to the school.

Cunningham said the death is under investigation and no witness had been located Friday morning. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Central Parkway remains closed at 11:15 a.m. at Clifton Hills and Monmouth avenues.