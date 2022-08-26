ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Who was Barbara Jean? Unraveling the mystery of these historic downtown Phoenix apartments

By Donna Reiner
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YhQUq_0hWTCwCb00

Occasionally researchers discover new information about a person or building. Sometimes that happens as material is digitized and more readily available and other times when someone finds a hidden cache of stuff “hidden” in an old trunk in some attic.

But for the Barbara Jean Apartments quietly standing on East Portland Street in what is now Evans-Churchill neighborhood, this researcher had to muddle through old documents, deeds, surveys and newspaper articles to undercover its parentage. And you may ask, who cares? The trouble is we historians do care about verifying accepted information, so the record is accurate because eradicating misinformation is extremely difficult.

Eighteen years ago, the Phoenix Historic Preservation Office requested placing historic overlay on eight properties located in the Evans-Churchill Area including the Barbara Jean Apartments. For those not familiar, this is bounded by McDowell Road on the north, Van Buren Street on the south, Seventh Street on the east and Central Avenue on the west. And this writer was on the Phoenix Historic Preservation Commission at the time.

In those subsequent 18 years, digitization of materials has made a difference in verifying the information that originally dated from several surveys done in the early 1980s. Thus, when a friend asked about this property, I delved into its history and can now reveal new information.

Constructed in circa 1927, one of the first ads for renting one of four apartments appeared in the Arizona Republican in September 1928. The 1928 city directory actually showed that at least two of the units had been rented. One occupant was James P. Whelan, a lumberman.

For some odd reason, one 1980s survey called this small two-story apartment complex, the James Whelan Apartments. Yet, no such name appears in the newspapers nor was any deed of purchase found in Whelan’s name. Even the 1930 census indicates that Whelan was a renter. But still the hint that he was the owner persisted. Besides, who was Barbara Jean? Whelan’s wife’s name was Ida.

But what struck me was odd, was why would a man who worked in the lumber business build something like the Barbara Jean Apartments? You see, this was not your typical wood frame building nor even a brick building. Rather the Spanish Colonial Revival style building was concrete block covered with stucco. That was a puzzler. Still, it is a lovely, well-designed building even if we have no idea the names of the architect, builder or owner.

Digging deeper, I discovered that the original lot where the Barbara Jean Apartments are located was huge. However, tracking down when the lot may have been subdivided was not fruitful. Still the original owner of the large lot was part of the real estate company, Greene & Griffith, which sold many of the lots in this subdivision. Did Griffith decide to build those “modern” apartments? Perhaps, someday that mystery may be solved.

Now that you know a bit more about this particular building, it’s time to explore the neighborhood.

Donna Reiner is the co-author of three books on Phoenix history.

Comments / 1

Wendy fink
5d ago

In the mid 90s I lived at the Westminster ( now I could never afford to live there!) which is right down the street from these. It makes me so happy to see these beautiful, unique, buildings getting the love they deserve

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing Arizona Boy And Mother Separated During Walk To His Grandparent's House. He Never Made It

It was a muggy summer evening on July 27, 1988, and Debbie Traylor’s washing machine had just broken in her Phoenix, Arizona home. She grabbed her 13-year-old son, Myron, and headed for a walk to her parent’s house on Pecan Road. Myron is a great kid who does not curse, use drugs or get into trouble. He enjoyed baseball and attending Southminster Presbyterian Church.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Valley authorities locate family of girl who was found alone

CHANDLER, Ariz. — UPDATE: MCSO has located the girl's parents. Maricopa County deputies are asking for help to reunite a 10-year-old girl with her family. The girl was found near McQueen Road and Hunt Highway in Chandler on Tuesday. Police say she’s about 10 years old, 4 feet tall...
CHANDLER, AZ
onscene.tv

Deadly North Valley Collision | Phoenix

08.27.2022 | 8:30 PM | PHOENIX – Phoenix Firefighters responded tonight to the intersection of Central Ave and Bell Rd for reports of a vehicle rollover. When crews arrived on scene they found one sedan that rolled on its side with a motorcycle also involved in the collision. Reportedly one adult male patient did not survive his injuries and another adult male was treated and transported to a local hospital in critical condition as a trauma patient.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Phoenix#Real Estate Company#Portland Street#Newspapers#Evans Churchill#The Evans Churchill Area
thefoothillsfocus.com

Phoenix Festival of the Arts accepting artist applications

Phoenix Festival of the Arts is looking for local artists to participate in its 10-year anniversary event on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, at Margaret T. Hance Park. The deadline for artists to apply to be a vendor at the 2022 Phoenix Festival of the Arts is Wednesday, Aug. 31. Applications can be submitted on the festival website.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Insurance company denies Phoenix homeowner’s flood claim leaving his house unlivable

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Vince Melchionno says it’s not what his backyard should look like. “This is stuff that I had to remove,” Vince told On Your Side as he showed us around his backyard. “The carpeting, the furniture, the flooring. It’s all out here.” Following a recent flood inside his Phoenix home, Melchionno had to tear out his flooring, baseboards and just about everything else that was soaked inside and take it out. It was an overwhelming task. “I didn’t know how to deal with it. I mean it was a lot to overcome. I was like ‘Uh oh,” said Melchionno.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
12news.com

Today in history: Tempe was devastated by a tornado 51 years ago

TEMPE, Ariz. — It’s been 51 years since a twister leveled a large swath of Tempe, leaving dozens injured and causing millions of dollars in property damage. The violent weather event happened on August 30, 1971. The category F-1 tornado whipped up 100 mile per hour gusts that tore roofs of homes, uprooted trees and ripped power poles from their foundations.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams still unsure on retirement date

PHOENIX — Nearly four months after announcing her retirement, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said Monday she still hasn’t pinned down a final day. Michael Sullivan will take over as interim chief on Sept. 12 and Williams has pledged to stay on through the transition period. “Once [Sullivan]...
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Legendary Arizona Business Man Eddie Basha Jr. Joins Hall Of Fame As Company Celebrates 90 Years

Chances are if you live in Arizona, you have been a frequent shopper at one of the grocery store chains created. The late Eddie Basha Jr. was recently inducted into The Shelby Report’s Food Industry Hall of Fame. This induction comes at a celebratory time in the company’s history as they celebrate 90 years of service to our Arizona communities.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Marine on most-wanted list for murder of Phoenix woman arrested

PHOENIX — A Marine who was among the most wanted fugitives in the nation for the murder of a Phoenix woman has been arrested. Raymond Samuel McLeod Jr. was placed on the US Marshals 15 Most Wanted list last year for allegedly killing his girlfriend. Krystal Mitchell, 30, was...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy