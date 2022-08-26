ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Terry Bettis
4d ago

Now that we have used it, found it unacceptable and questionable, Let us put it up for a vote to discontinue it’s further use.

ArcticDog&CatDoctor
4d ago

It’s not a disaster. The right has been condemning rank choice voting because it puts independents and libertarians on a level playing field with the two main party candidates. Of course the main parties don’t like the competition. This type of voting eliminates the spoiler effect so you can safely vote third party without fearing you are taking votes away from your second choice party. Of course the right wing Washington examiner is going to dislike this voting system because it makes it harder for their precious Republicans to have a monopoly over third parties. I love this system and from the day ot passed before it was ever used Republicans have been trying to file law suits to get rid of it.

Tony D
4d ago

Lisa Mookowski needs to step down for her staff and her Quietly being involved And rank voting. Lisa New she was very unpopular.

US Attorney issues Savanna’s Act guidelines for Alaska

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska has announced completion of the Savanna’s Act Guidelines for Alaska. According to as press release, the announcement follows hundreds of hours of consultation with Alaska tribes and tribal agencies, federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement and victim service providers.
Alaska Beacon

Secret investigation preceded Alaska governor candidate’s resignation as mayor

&nbspThe Kenai Peninsula Borough hired an Anchorage legal firm to conduct a “confidential, internal investigation” in July, the borough’s attorney said Sunday, but he declined to say whether the investigation involved outgoing Mayor Charlie Pierce, now a candidate for Alaska governor. A contract provided by borough attorney Sean Kelley following a public records request says […] The post Secret investigation preceded Alaska governor candidate’s resignation as mayor appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Alaska primary count is done, as near-record voting sets fields for ranked choice election

The top four candidates in Alaska’s primaries for governor, U.S. Senate and U.S. House were settled on Friday, as the state released the unofficial final primary results. There were 191,823 ballots cast in Alaska’s first open primary under the election system voters approved in 2020. The number of ballots was the third-highest primary total in state history.
Notes from the trail: Predicting that someone whose name starts with ‘P’ will win the special election for Congress

While the long wait for the Division of Elections to resolve the special primary is clearly making ranked choice voting less popular with Alaskans, Must Read Alaska predicts that someone with the last name starting with the letter “P” will win: Either Sarah Palin or Mary Peltola will prevail by the closest of margins and there may need to be a recount.
Giant pumpkin record broken at Alaska State Fair

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall again won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer — this time setting a record for the largest pumpkin in state history. Marshall’s giant gourd weighed in at 2,147.0 pounds, according to a Facebook post from the...
SEE IT: Alaska farmer breaks record with giant pumpkin

An Alaskan farmer set a record for the largest pumpkin in state history. Dale Marshall of Anchorage, Alaska, won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at the state fair Monday. The giant gourd weighed in at a whopping 2,147 pounds, according to the Alaska State Fair. “It’s official!” the fair wrote. “Dale...
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 29, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. A former top-level employee at Juneau’s hospital faces felony theft charges....
Juneau Police are collecting DNA samples from people with certain past convictions

During interactions with the police, people in Juneau with prior convictions could be asked to provide a DNA sample. “They do a cheek swab, is typically how that’s done,” said Lt. Krag Campbell from the Juneau Police Department. “We try to minimize any interruption in the person’s day. And we can collect that very quickly and let the person go on about their business.”
