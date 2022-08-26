Now that we have used it, found it unacceptable and questionable, Let us put it up for a vote to discontinue it’s further use.
It’s not a disaster. The right has been condemning rank choice voting because it puts independents and libertarians on a level playing field with the two main party candidates. Of course the main parties don’t like the competition. This type of voting eliminates the spoiler effect so you can safely vote third party without fearing you are taking votes away from your second choice party. Of course the right wing Washington examiner is going to dislike this voting system because it makes it harder for their precious Republicans to have a monopoly over third parties. I love this system and from the day ot passed before it was ever used Republicans have been trying to file law suits to get rid of it.
Lisa Mookowski needs to step down for her staff and her Quietly being involved And rank voting. Lisa New she was very unpopular.
