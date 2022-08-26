Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
John S. Pappajohn, 59, of 31 Wheeler Road, Litchfield, was charged Aug. 15 with third degree larceny. Scott Tenney, 33, of 715 Burnside Ave., Apartment 7, was charged Aug. 16 with second degree failure to appear. Emanuel Hilerio, 33, of 727 Baldwin St., Apartment 3s, Waterbury, was charged Aug. 17...
Bristol Press
Man charged in Waterbury shooting that injured child now facing charges in Bristol robbery
BRISTOL – Police have charged a second suspect in a violent robbery reported in Bristol in 2020. Kharis Samuels, 21, of Waterbury, was arrested last week and charged with first-degree threatening, second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery. According to police, Samuels and David Rogers, 23, also of...
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Kenneth J. Clinton, 51, 96 Putnam St., Bristol, second-degree breach of peace, third-degree assault. Candido Galindo, 36, 75 Union St. Apt. E, Bristol, improper turn/stop – no signal, operate mv without license. Jacob Samuel Hanscom, 26, 73 Grier Rd., Vernon, ill opn mv under suspension, traffic control signals. Sam...
Bristol Press
Pedestrian killed in car crash in Southington
SOUTHINGTON – A pedestrian was killed in a car crash late Monday. Police said the incident was reported just before 8 p.m., on Queen Street, in the area of Laning Street, where officers received the report of a car versus a pedestrian. The pedestrian, who has not been identified,...
Bristol Press
Bristol teen reported missing after not showing up to school, believed to possibly be at 'random hotel' in Southington with father
BRISTOL – A Bristol boy was reported missing on Monday after he didn’t show up to school. Police said they believe the boy, identified as 13-year-old Ryleigh Henry, may be at a random hotel in Southington with his father, Roland Henry. A Silver Alert has been issued for...
Bristol Press
Lavern 'Fuzzy' Goodwin
Lavern “Fuzzy” Goodwin, 89 of Bristol, passed away surrounded by his family Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at Countryside Manor. Fuzzy was predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Cathy (LaFountain) Goodwin. He was born in Terryville on July 6, 1933, and was one of five children to the late Hubert and Florence (Gaylord) Goodwin.
Bristol Press
Bristol boy who went missing after not showing up to school has been found
BRISTOL – A Bristol boy reported missing on Monday after not showing up to school has been found. Police early Wednesday said the boy, 13-year-old Ryleigh Henry, “has been located and is safe.” The Silver Alert for the teen was canceled. Police on Wednesday did not elaborate...
Bristol Press
Carl H. Josephson
Carl was born to C. Harry and Belen C. Josephson on Nov. 13, 1933 in New Britain. After many months in New Braunfels, TX Medical and Care Facilities, Carl passed peacefully on Aug. 24, 2022 to be with his Lord. Carl is survived by his wife, Beryl with whom he...
Bristol Press
Lois (Smith) Palmisano
Lois (Smith) Palmisano, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, with her loving family by her side. She was born on Feb. 10, 1932 in Bristol, and was the daughter of the late William and Catherine (Grace) Smith. Lois was the widow of the late Dominick “AA” Palmisano...
Bristol Press
After over 40 years, CT Bike & Skate to close doors
BRISTOL – After over 40 years serving thousands as a local icon in skating and extreme sports for families and athletes alike, CT Bike & Skate is set to close its doors Sept. 27. Headquartered at 80 South Street, the business is owned and run by Jim and Marie...
Bristol Press
Bristol CERT holding blood drive in honor of city resident
BRISTOL – The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is taking sign-ups for a blood drive to benefit resident Pete Pelkey, who recently received a kidney transplant. The blood drive, sponsored by Bristol CERT, will be held Oct. 10 from 1 to 6 p.m. in the multipurpose room at the St. Gregory Church CCD Center at 1034 Stafford Ave.
Bristol Press
Patricia Mary Coakley Santovasi
Patricia Mary Coakley Santovasi, our beautiful sunshine, of the Marion section of Southington, closed her tired blue Irish eyes and joined the ranks of heaven’s angels in the early evening of Aug. 25, 2022, shortly after arrival at the VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury. She was in the loving company of her husband Joseph, son Matthew, and daughter-in-law Marietta. Patti succumbed to complications of the kidney cancer. She courageously faced with grace, determination, composure, positivity, dignity, and strength for nearly three years. She was born on Aug. 20, 1956 at St. Mary’s Hospital to Francis and Mary (Shugrue) Coakley.
Bristol Press
William 'Bill' Douglas Wachtel
William ‘Bill’ Douglas Wachtel, died on Aug. 13, 2022, in Naples, FL. Born in Brooklyn, NY on Oct. 9, 1941, he graduated from Hofstra University followed by the Pennsylvania College of Optometry as a Doctor of Optometry in 1967. Dr. Wachtel practiced for 48 years in Bristol, and...
Bristol Press
'Pups and Cups' event featuring dogs, food, fun coming to CCSU campus
NEW BRITAIN – Maximus V. Cash, the owner of the dog-breeding company, LockJawGlobal, is hosting a “Pups and Cups” event on Sunday, Sept. 18, at noon. Cash said it’s his first dog showcase in collaboration with Irizarry Bully Camp LLC. “We came together to form this...
Bristol Press
Plymouth students return to school
PLYMOUTH – Plymouth students returned to school eager to learn Monday. The first day of school saw many smiling faces as youths strapped on their backpacks and made their way to their classrooms to meet their new teachers. “I walked all four buildings throughout the day and I was...
Bristol Press
CMHA's IMPACT program to combat opioid epidemic recognized by UConn Health
NEW BRITAIN – Community Mental Health Affiliates’ IMPACT Program, designed to directly combat the opioid epidemic, was recently recognized by UConn Health. The IMPACT Program is one of several grants recognized by UConn’s Office of the Provost and Office of the Vice President for Research for its innovative design to address a significant societal problem. CMHA works closely with the UConn School of Medicine, with Karen Steinberg, associate professor of psychiatry, and Janice Vendetti, a health services researcher in the Department of Public Health Sciences, serving as evaluators on the grant to assist with data collection and reporting.
Bristol Press
Plainville prepares for new school year
PLAINVILLE – Superintendent of Schools Steve LePage said he aspires to make Plainville a “model school district” as students prepare to return to school Thursday, Sept. 1. LePage said that the district has a good plan in place to make this school year successful. One of LePage’s...
Bristol Press
Bristol Central senior starts healthy tea and protein shake business
BRISTOL – City leaders celebrated the opening of Clarity Nutrition on King Street Tuesday. The business, which sells energizing teas and healthy protein shakes, was started by a local high school girl. Clarity Nutrition, located at 780 King St., was started by Nyomi Codero, a senior at Bristol Central...
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Looking at monarch butterflies
On Saturday afternoon, Mary Lynn Gagnon and I met at the home of Timothy and Carolyn Perkins to observe a few of the monarch butterflies that Carolyn nurtures to adulthood before setting them free in her backyard and into the world. This is the second year she has shared this nature-enhancing sight with us.
