Patricia Mary Coakley Santovasi, our beautiful sunshine, of the Marion section of Southington, closed her tired blue Irish eyes and joined the ranks of heaven’s angels in the early evening of Aug. 25, 2022, shortly after arrival at the VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury. She was in the loving company of her husband Joseph, son Matthew, and daughter-in-law Marietta. Patti succumbed to complications of the kidney cancer. She courageously faced with grace, determination, composure, positivity, dignity, and strength for nearly three years. She was born on Aug. 20, 1956 at St. Mary’s Hospital to Francis and Mary (Shugrue) Coakley.

SOUTHINGTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO