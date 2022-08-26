ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, GA

Comments / 14

GeminiSlim
5d ago

It’s people out there taking our black kids and it’s sad! Truly hope they find her! Praying for the family!

Reply(6)
6
Wezlynn Davis
5d ago

Yes hate no knows no color and that goes for you two arguinglet's just pray for her safety and that she come home alive!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Clayton County Police looking for missing 15-year-old

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton Police are in search of a 15-year-old who has been reported missing. Authorities are looking for Jordan Philips. On August 26, Clayton County Police said they went to the 7200 block of Fernwood Drive, which was the last place Philips was seen. The 15-year-old...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

New information about man found shot at Vinings apartment

VININGS, Ga. - A couple says they originally thought someone was breaking into their Vinings apartment early Sunday morning, but they now believe that man was trying to get help. "I'm startled instantly because it's basically 3:45 a.m. in the morning and we had gone to bed maybe two hours...
VININGS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clayton County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Vienna, GA
City
Hampton, GA
Clayton County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Hampton, GA
Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Man injured in shooting at DeKalb apartments dies

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was shot at an apartment complex in DeKalb County later died from his injuries, according to police. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. at the Hidden Hills Apartments, located in the 3000 block of Belvedere Circle in Decatur. According to DeKalb County Police...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Woman arrested for armed robbery in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
DECATUR, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Black Hair#Vienna Court
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Decatur hotel arrested

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have made an arrest in the armed robbery of a man and a woman at a Decatur hotel. Angel Maria Nicole Macias, 29, of Stone Mountain was arrested by DeKalb County Sheriff's investigators on August 29. Arrest warrants charge Macias with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony related to incidents on August 25 at the American Best Inn on Covington.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man killed at Vinings apartment complex

Police are still looking for the suspect responsible for a shooting that killed one man at a Vinings apartment complex. A couple say they woke up to 'sporadic bang noises' coming from outside. After calling the police to investigate when they thought may be a break-in, they found the wounded man on their doorstep.
VININGS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wgxa.tv

Bibb County deputies arrest man for 27-year-old woman's fatal stabbing

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is behind bars after a fatal stabbing in Macon. According to a release by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators, 35-year-old Idris Oladipo Alaka has been arrested in connection to the death of 27-year-old Brittany Wright. It was reported that Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies...
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies: Woman seen stealing wallet at Coweta County Publix

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are searching for a woman accused of stealing a wallet at a local grocery store. Officials say on Aug. 23, the woman was caught on camera taking a wallet while her victim was shopping at Publix. According to investigators, the woman then exited...
COWETA COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy