Georgia Council for the Arts Awards Grant to ACTU
Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, recently awarded a grant to Arts for the Community at Thomas University (ACTU) as part of its initial disbursement of grants for fiscal year 2023. A total of 213 organizations were awarded 253 grants that provide more than $3.1 million in funding to arts organizations throughout the state.
"Fighters for Freedom"Opening at the Albany Museum of Art
In the mid-1940s, William H. Johnson painted tributes to African American activists, scientists, teachers, and entertainers who brought change to the world, and to international heads of state who worked to bring peace. Those paintings in Johnson’s Fighters for Freedom series were shown as a group only twice during his...
Gov. Kemp Awards Over $62M to Address Homelessness and Housing Insecurity
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that he is distributing over $62 million in awards to housing initiatives across Georgia focused on fighting homelessness and housing insecurity exacerbated by the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. "As Georgians faced the unprecedented challenges and economic downturn of the pandemic, COVID-19...
Georgia Regional Commissions See Drop in July Unemployment Rates
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that all Regional Commissions recorded a drop in unemployment rates in July. "This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed," said Commissioner Mark Butler. "As employers have worked to fill positions with the most qualified people, job seekers have taken advantage of the wide range of employment opportunities with more benefits and flexibility than ever before.”
City of Pelham Gets Historic City Manager
History is being made in Pelham with the city’s youngest and first African American city manager taking office. The change comes after months of issues between the city’s government and the community. See more.
Albany State University to Compete in ‘College Bowl’ TV Show Hosted by Peyton Manning
Albany State University (ASU) students Christine Belcher, Christian Herrera, and Lauren Jenkins will compete in season two of the NBC quiz show “Capitol One College Bowl,” hosted by two-time Super Bowl Champion and five-time NFL MVP, Peyton Manning. Dr. John Williams, Associate Professor of Biology, Director of STEM...
Sheriff Kevin Sproul: The Importance of Education
Another school year has begun. For educators, it is the opportunity to set the tone for the entire year. For parents, it is the opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to their child’s education. For students, it is the chance for a fresh start. This is a foundational time. I...
Profile: Jenna Chang at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany
Jenna Chang assumed the role of installation emergency manager for Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany in 2020. She brought with her a wealth of knowledge and experience. This knowledge is good to have on a military installation with its fair share of exposure to natural disasters. A constitutional history major...
As Inflation and Uncertainty Abound, Georgia Parents’ Back-to-School Spending Surges
As students in Georgia head back to school, Deloitte issues its 2022 back-to-school survey results. Despite economic concerns, parents in the Peach State planned to spend an estimated $873 per child on back-to-school shopping, 32% higher than the national average of $661 per child. Key Findings from the survey:. Higher...
U.S. Chamber Kicks Off National Roadshow “Advance with Africa” to Deepen U.S.-Africa Business Engagement
On September 6, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, will kick off its “Advance with Africa” roadshow in Atlanta at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, a hub for Black business owners and entrepreneurs. The roadshow, which will go on to make stops at cities across the country, is aimed at increasing U.S. businesses’ understanding of commercial opportunities in Africa, transforming the narrative around Africa’s business climate, and dispelling myths—creating new opportunities for American businesses, big and small.
AAA: Georgia Gas Prices Remain Below $4 a Gallon
Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.38 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 44 cents less than a month ago, and 43 cents more than this time last year.
