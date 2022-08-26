ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ward County, TX

2 killed in Ward County crash

By Tatiana Battle
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vWyry_0hWTAZ1a00

WARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Department of Public Safety says that two people were killed in a crash early yesterday morning.

According to the Texas DPS report, the crash happened around 3:30 am on August 25th on FM 1927, 7 miles south of Pyote.

Further investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram was headed southbound on FM 1927 and a Freightliner with a trailer was headed northbound on FM 1927 when the Dodge Ram went into the northbound lane and slammed into the Freightliner.

Texas DPS says that 21-year-old Michael Cade Martin and 28-year-old Cody Hunter Strickland were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash report released from Texas DPS stated that Strickland was the driver of the Dodge Ram and Strickland was one of the passengers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander found unconscious in submerged truck, charged with DWI

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel and veered off the roadway where he reportedly passed out. Justin Swank, 42, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated.  According to court records, on August 21, officers with the Odessa Police Department received a […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD identifies man accused of stealing car with child inside

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified a suspect accused of stealing a car that was idling in a parking lot- all while a young child was waiting inside for her father to return. Armando Olivas, 31, is wanted on a warrant for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Endangering a Child.  Now […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa Crime Stoppers investigate structure fire

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Crime Stoppers are investigating a fire that started in someone’s backyard and almost burned down their home. Crime Stoppers says that the fire happened around 4:35 pm on June 4th at 505 E. 55th. Right now, local law enforcement is trying to locate the suspect involved in starting the fire. […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
County
Ward County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Pyote, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Suspect wanted for Shooting a Sweetwater Man in the Head Has Been Arrested in Odessa

SWEETWATER – A Sweetwater man wanted for an attempted capital murder was arrested in the Permian Basin last Wednesday. According to the Sweetwater Police Department, on Wednesday, August 15, 2022, 26-year-old Joshua Coronado was arrested by the Odessa Police Department on an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon warrant issued by the Sweetwater Police Department. The warrant was issued after an Attempted Capital Murder that occurred in July of 2022.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigate car burglary

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is searching for the man seen in the photos below. Officers say that on August 17th he was seen stealing from a person’s vehicle at a Sleep Inn and Suites near 3101 E. Hwy 80. According to police, the unknown suspect entered someone’s vehicle and took several items. […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man threatens self, ex-girlfriend with gun, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and then himself during a heated argument. Timothy Britt Jr., 33, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on August 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa neighborhood deals with storm damage

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Many neighbors on Odessa’s Roosevelt Avenue were still in shock Monday following Sunday night’s destructive storm. A homeowner who spoke to ABC Big 2 News said he wanted to remain anonymous but described what it was like once the winds and rain started tearing up his neighborhood. “All we knew is […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Traffic Accident#Fm 1927#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man killed in rollover crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man killed in a Thursday night crash has been identified as 30-year-old Jessie Owens. Owens died at the scene.  According to the Odessa Police Department, around 10:53 p.m. on August 25, officers were called to the scene of a crash in the 7200 block of Eastridge Road. Investigators said Owens […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Delays on major roads in Odessa due to storm damage

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department says that several roads are blocked off because traffic signals are without power following last night’s storm. The road closure on East 2nd from Grandview to Hillcrest is open but it’s limited to one lane in both directions. OPD says that drivers should expect delays throughout the day […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Mom charged after toddler is found wandering outside

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this month after neighbors called 911 to say they were concerned about her two-year-old child who had been walking around outside for about 30 minutes. Betty Lee Rosales, 30, has been charged with Endangering a Child, a state jail felony.  According to court records, around 3:49 […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ABC Big 2 News

Record $3 billion tabbed for Permian Basin roads

AUSTIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Transportation Commissioners, led by Chairman Bruce Bugg, voted unanimously Tuesday to approve $3 billion in funding for transportation projects in the Texas Department of Transportation’s Odessa district over the next decade and State Representative Brooks Landgraf was in Austin to advocate for the plan. “Dangerous Permian Basin roads will become a […]
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged in hit and run that sent motorcyclist to hospital

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he crashed into a motorcycle earlier this week and left the scene. Steven Ramos, 21, has been charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid, a third-degree felony.  According to an affidavit, the crash happened around 10:50 p.m. on August 23 in the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UTPB to host event to honor victims of August 2019 mass shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa, along with the University of Texas Permian Basin, is coming together Wednesday to help West Texans continue to heal after a mobile mass shooting in August of 2019 that left seven people dead and 17 more injured.  “We need something in order to help the community grieve and […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy