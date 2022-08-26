2 killed in Ward County crash

WARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Department of Public Safety says that two people were killed in a crash early yesterday morning.

According to the Texas DPS report, the crash happened around 3:30 am on August 25th on FM 1927, 7 miles south of Pyote.

Further investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram was headed southbound on FM 1927 and a Freightliner with a trailer was headed northbound on FM 1927 when the Dodge Ram went into the northbound lane and slammed into the Freightliner.

Texas DPS says that 21-year-old Michael Cade Martin and 28-year-old Cody Hunter Strickland were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash report released from Texas DPS stated that Strickland was the driver of the Dodge Ram and Strickland was one of the passengers.

