Read full article on original website
Related
wnmufm.org
Motorcycle accident injures two
(Marquette Township, MI) - Two people are injured following a motorcycle accident in Marquette Township. Sheriff’s Deputies say the crash happened Sunday evening at around 7:30pm. A motorcycle driven by a 34-year old Trenary man was northbound on Eagle’s Nest Road near the County Road 550 intersection when it went off the road. The driver was taken by ambulance to UP Health Systems – Marquette with severe but not life threatening injuries. His 23-year old female passenger, from Marquette, also suffered severe but not life threatening injuries. Deputies say she was not transported by ambulance.
UPMATTERS
Building explosion in Houghton County kills one woman, sends one man to the hospital
UPDATE- Upon arriving at the scene of the home explosion in Hancock Township on Tuesday, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office says responders were unable to locate the wife of the man who was transported from the scene to Keweenaw Aspirus Hospital. The Michigan State Fire Investigator was contacted, and...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Man, Woman Hurt In Motorcycle Crash In Marquette County
Two people were hurt in a traffic crash Sunday night in Marquette County. The Marquette County Sheriff says it happened at just before 8 p.m. on County Road 550 near the Eagles Nest Road in Marquette Township. A 34-year-old Trenary man was driving the motorcycle on Eagles Nest Road when...
wnmufm.org
Missing bicyclist found safe
(Undated) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Department is reporting a missing bicyclist has been found. Deputies say 56-year old Dennis James Kivioja was located and put in touch with his family at 10:04 this morning. Kivioja had not been seen since last Tuesday when he was reportedly riding to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
UPDATE: Driver issued citation following crash involving Semi near Koski Corners
HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Republic man was issued a citation following a crash involving a semi truck in Humboldt Township Monday. At around 7:54 a.m., the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving a pickup and a semi cab with no trailer on US-41 and M-95.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Police In Delta, Marquette Counties Looking For Missing Man
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person. 56 year old Dennis James Kivioja was last seen in the City of Escanaba around 9:30pm on Tuesday 8/23/22. He had plans to ride his bicycle back to his property on Boney Falls Road in Wells Township, Marquette County but has not made it back there. He spends time in the Wells area of Delta County but has not been heard from by friends and relatives there.
UPMATTERS
Wells Twp. house suffers major damage in house fire
WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Escanaba Department of Public Safety was called out to a house fire on 6369 South 2nd Street in Wells Township. When officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Officers deployed attack lines and were able to extinguish the fire. No one was...
wnmufm.org
Wells home goes up in flames
WELLS TOWNSHIP, MI— A house in Wells Township suffered major damage in a fire Tuesday afternoon. Escanaba Public Safety officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to a residence on South 2nd Street and found it completely engulfed. Officers quickly deployed attack lines and extinguished the flames. No injuries were reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
radioresultsnetwork.com
Home Heavily Damaged By Fire Near Escanaba; No Injuries
A home was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon just outside of Escanaba. Escanaba Public Safety says the call came in at around 12:30 to come to the 6300 block of South Second Street in Wells. When crews got there, the house was fully-engulfed in flames. They were able to put out the fire, but the home suffered major damage. Fortunately, there were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
UPMATTERS
Free distribution day for Narcan and other safety items
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Free Narcan and other safety supplies will be given away for free this Wednesday. Marquette County Cares Coalition and Great Lakes Recovery Centers are partnering to host Drive Through, Save Lives on August 31st. This is a free distribution event in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day. The goal for this event is to promote awareness, reduce stigma, and to get lifesaving supplies into the hands of anyone who needs them.
UPMATTERS
Football Season begins at home for Huskies
HOUGHTON, Mich. – Meeting the Pioneers for the first time in program history, Michigan Tech football is poised to kick off its 100th reunion season under the lights Thursday night at Kearly Stadium in Houghton. The Huskies have three Division II opponents ranked inside the nation’s top-25 at current, but will first be tasked with taking down the Pioneers, which play at the NCAA Division III level in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
msn.com
The Most Complete Guide to Escanaba, Upper Michigan
Planning a trip to Escanaba, and don’t know where to start?. Escanaba is a great place to visit on your trip to Upper Michigan. You’ll find yourself falling in love with the beauty of Lake Michigan and its many beaches as well as the unique local culture. Escanaba is the perfect place to try the famous pasty, a local savory dish that dates back to 12th century England. The city lies sheltered in the Little Bay de Noc so it’s the perfect spot for a summer getaway or a family vacation. Definitely add Escanaba to your bucket list if you haven’t already.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
radioresultsnetwork.com
Morning Crash Slows Traffic For Two Hours In Western Marquette County
A pick-up truck and semi cab collided at the US-41/M-95 intersection in western Marquette County Monday morning, causing a traffic back-up for more than two hours. Marquette County Sheriffs Deputies say the accident happened just before 8:00 in the morning when a pick-up driven by a 29-year-old Republic man turned off of M-95 onto US-41 into the path of the semi driven by a 41-year-old man from Carney. The pick-up truck ended up in the driveway of the Corner Cafe. The driver was treated for minor injuries at UP Health System-Marquette. The driver of the semi (which had no trailer attached) was not hurt. The pick-up driver was ticketed for failing to yield.
The Former Town and Mine of Baltic, Michigan
Even though some sites call this a 'ghost town', I don't feel it is... The Houghton County village of Baltic sits in the Keweenaw Peninsula's copper country, and was a former station along the Copper Range Railroad. Baltic grew around the efforts of the Baltic Mining Company in 1898, intended for homes where the miners could easily get to and from work.
WLUC
Hancock floral shop opens two new locations in Houghton
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Protea Floral and Botanicals, a Hancock-based floral shop, opened two new locations in Houghton last week. Owner Bobbi Bicigo started in a fifth-wheel camper on her parent’s property. Now her business has expanded into two locations, one on Sheldon Avenue and one at the old Baby E’s Barbeque building.
UPMATTERS
LOCAL 3 MONDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 8/29/2022
STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 254 PM EDT MON AUG 29 2022 /154 PM CDT MON AUG 29 2022/ ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY... TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY THROUGH MIDNIGHT THEN BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS NORTH THROUGH THE NIGHT. SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS EARLY. BREEZY NORTHWEST. LOWS 56 TO 63. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON THEN CLEARING. CHANCE OF SHOWERS MAINLY EAST. BREEZY, EXCEPT WINDY OVER THE KEWEENAW. HIGHS 69 TO 77. TUESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS IN THE 50S. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 66 TO 72. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 48 TO 54. THURSDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 72 TO 78. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS AROUND 60. HIGHS 78 TO 84. SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 54 TO 60 EXCEPT 48 TO 54 INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 66 TO 72. $$ TDUD.
WLUC
Marquette City Commission approves next step in dredging project
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission is moving forward with a $2.3 million dredging project. The Commission Monday night unanimously approved the selection of GEI Consultants for an environmental review of the area that will be dredged. The area the dredged material will be relocated will also be reviewed.
UPMATTERS
NMU holds annual Fall Fest to help students to get involved
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – With students back on campus, it’s time for them to get better acquainted with everything Northern Michigan University and the surrounding area has to offer. Hundreds of students and vendors turned out for Northern’s Fall Fest. The annual event, which takes place on the...
UPMATTERS
LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 8/31/2022
STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN...UPDATED NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 952 PM EDT TUE AUG 30 2022 /1050 PM CDT TUE AUG 30 2022/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. BREEZY ACROSS THE KEWEENAW. LOWS 54 TO 61. WEDNESDAY...BREEZY. MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 62 TO 78...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL AND COOLEST EAST ALONG LAKE SUPERIOR. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 45 TO 60...COOLEST INTERIOR EAST AND WARMEST BY LAKE SUPERIOR. THURSDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 77 TO 84. THURSDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS IN THE 60S. FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS IN THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING. HIGHS 78 TO 84. SATURDAY...COOLER. PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 48 TO 60...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS IN THE 60S. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 40 TO 54...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 64 TO 71. $$ ROLFSON.
UPMATTERS
Thursday Night Football in the Superior Dome
MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University football team is set to open the 2022 season this week. The Wildcats open with a contest against McKendree University on Thursday at 7 p.m. Preseason Polls. The NMU Football team was slotted fifth in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC)...
Comments / 0